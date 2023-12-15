11 luxury fashion finds under £100 that will make great Christmas gifts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Christmas is now just over a week away making present buying a top priority for many. But before you go buying last-minute tat in a panic, there are plenty of stellar gifts that will be delivered ahead of the big day, including high-end fashion.

No matter if you’re searching for a Christmas gift for your sister, deciding what to buy your dad or making a heartfelt hamper for mum, we’ve hand-picked a great selection of presents to suit everyone on your list.

Everything from this great Ganni beanie to the Ralph Lauren reversible leather belt and even a Comme Des Garcons Play heart logo-embroidered T-shirt come in at less than £100.

For those destined to leave it until the last minute, the last date to order, with next-day delivery before Christmas, at Coggles and Selfridges is 22 December, while Matches and Liberty is 21 December.

If you’re after affordable luxury fashion presents that will put a smile on someone’s face come Christmas morning, keep scrolling. Be warned, they may even be tempting enough for you to try and keep them yourself.

Lauren Ralph Lauren reversible leather belt: £89, Coggles.com

open image in gallery ( Coggles )

Belts are a failsafe fashion find and this reversible Ralph Lauren design is sure to go down a treat. One side features smooth brown leather with the signature RL logo clasp in a gold tone, while the other is a sleek shade of black. It’s perfect for every occasion and will undoubtedly elevate any outfit.

Comme Des Garcons Play heart logo-embroidered cotton-jersey T-shirt: £80, Selfridges.com

open image in gallery ( Selfridges )

You’ll likely recognise this trending tee from sough-after brand Comme Des Garcons. Made from 100 per cent cotton, this soft, cosy cop immediately stands out thanks to the brand’s signature heart logo embroidery. It’ll seamlessly slot into almost anyone’s wardrobe and can be styled with just about anything.

Vivienne Westwood women’s Minnie bas relief earrings: £100, Coggles.com

open image in gallery ( Coggles )

Vivienne Westwood is one of the most famous British brands, founded by the late designer in 1971. A key component of the popular collections is jewellery, especially pieces featuring the iconic orb motif as these stud earrings do. Crafted from platinum-plated brass and covered in Swarovski crystals, we’re dubbing these a perfect present for jewellery lovers and those who like a touch of sparkle.

Dents and over cashmere-lined leather gloves: £80, Matchesfashion.com

open image in gallery ( Selfridges )

If you’re truly stuck for what to buy or shopping for someone who already has everything (mum comes to mind), a chic pair of leather gloves is a pretty safe bet. These 100 per cent leather gloves are lined with cashmere, making them not only sleek but also cosy. While we’ve not tested these ourselves, we predict they’ll last an incredibly long time too.

Liberty Hera bunch silk scarf: £95, Libertylondon.com

open image in gallery ( Liberty )

Liberty’s silk scarves are highly coveted and this green and blue peacock design is striking. The high-quality accessory will add an element of interest to any bag handle, hairstyle or indeed the neck, when wrapped around in a classic scarf style. If blue or green isn’t your giftee’s colour of choice, there are plenty of other options on offer from green to pink.

With Nothing Underneath the boyfriend poplin shirt: £95, Libertylondon.com

open image in gallery ( Liberty )

With Nothing Underneath is still a relatively under-the-radar brand, but it’s known for its high-quality, chic, everyday shirts, making it a great choice for women’s workwear. This baby blue shirt is a real fan favourite. Made from 100 per cent cotton poplin, it’s not only soft but easy to look after.

Tory Burch Kira gold-plated chain bracelet: £95, Coggles.com

open image in gallery ( Coggles )

Sometimes jewellery is one of the easiest gifts to give and this Tory Burch bracelet is sure to please. The sleek gold chain can be worn alone or layered with any other pieces, and the black enamel plaque shows off the luxury logo without making too much of a statement. A quiet luxury piece that will stand the test of time.

Polo Ralph Lauren pony-embossed coin-pocket pebbled leather wallet: £75, Selfridges.com

open image in gallery ( Selfridges )

We all know someone reckless with credit cards, storing them in their jeans pockets when we just know they’re going to fall out. If this seems all too familiar, perhaps it’s time to gift them a wallet and few finds are as chic as this Ralph Lauren leather design. Not only does it look the part – embossed leather with the horse logo neatly in the corner – it’s practical, with four card slots and two note sleeves that will help keep everything organised.

Belstaff signature cotton-jersey T-shirt: £60, Coggles.com

open image in gallery ( Coggles )

A T-shirt is a great gift and this Belstaff design is a no-brainer. Coming in well under the £100 budget, it is sure to go down a treat with those who love their luxury labels. Plus, all sizes are still available at the moment so you can pick it up for almost anyone on your gifting list.

Ganni ribbed wool beanie: £85, Coggles.com

open image in gallery ( Coggles )

Ganni is the label on everyone’s lips and its bestselling beanie is a popular choice. It’s warm, snuggly and sure thanks to the wool blend, so it’s sure to put a smile on many people’s faces this Christmas and beyond. The grey shade always seems to be the biggest hit, although if you are after a bargain, Ganni has reduced the price of the green colourway (was £75, now £45, Ganni.com in its sale.

Liberty £100 gift coin: £100, Libertylondon.com

open image in gallery ( Liberty )

If you’re still really struggling to decide what to buy, why not let your lucky recipient choose something they’ll love? Going above and beyond a standard gift card, Liberty’s gift coins add a much more personal touch by gifting a monetary value in coin form. Plus, it comes complete with its own purple pouch and box to make light work of wrapping.

