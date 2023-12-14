Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Time’s running out to finish your Christmas shopping, and if you’re still searching for that chef’s kiss gift for wine lovers, we’ve got the solution: Perfect Cellar’s Christmas cases.

There are two cases available – standard and premium – both of which are designed to pair perfectly with Christmas Day festivities, from bubbly at breakfast to medium-bodied reds for lunch and sparking white wines to accompany dessert.

Better yet, the two cases, which are in partnership with The Independent, have been reduced in the brand’s pre-Christmas promotion, saving you 20 per cent.

The perfect gift for oenophiles or an indulgent (and well-deserved) present to yourself (goodbye last-minute dashes around the supermarket wine aisle), here’s everything you need to know about Perfect Cellar’s Christmas cases.

Perfect Cellar perfect Christmas case: Was £65.60, now £55.76, Perfectcellar.com

(Perfect Cellar )

This Perfect Cellar case contains four bottles to see you through Christmas Day. The celebrations will start off nicely with the lovely crémant de Loire – a creamy sparkling fizz that is reminiscent of champagne – that will pair well with canapés. You’ll also find a versatile sauvignon blanc de Touraine, which can be served with everything from starters to the main turkey feast, as well as a medium-bodied red from Bordeaux that will be delicious when enjoyed with your cheese board. Last but not least is the Moscato d’Asti, a naturally sweet and fruity wine that is perfect for sipping with pudding. Perfect Cellar also recommends trying it poured over vanilla ice cream. Delicious.

Perfect Cellar premium Christmas case: Was £123.10, now £104.64, Perfectcellar.com

(Perfect Cellar )

To really treat your loved one this Christmas, look no further than Perfect Cellar’s premium wine box, which contains all the vino they need for the big day and beyond. They’ll be able to kick off their festivities with an Emile Dupuis champagne, which has notes of lime, vanilla, and yellow fruit, as well as a touch of almond, making it the perfect fizz for enjoying at breakfast, be that alongside smoked salmon or croissants. They’ll also find a bottle of sancerre, which is best served with starters, while the Bordeaux red can be poured as the turkey takes to the table. For the finale, it’s Moscato d’Asti, a mellow white wine that is gently effervescent and often enjoyed as an aperitif or dessert wine.

