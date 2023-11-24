The best beauty gifts under £100 from Cult Beauty and LookFantastic

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas is right around the corner, so it’s time for Santa to shine. And, if you’re a very organised father Christmas figure, then you’re sure to be getting a head start on your beauty buys – especially when there are some real bargains on offer for Black Friday.

From Charlotte Tilbury’s magic and science gift set to Drunk Elephant’s six-product peachy purchase, there really is something to suit everyone, no matter age, gender, skin type or tone. And, in even better news, a good handful have now been added to the brand’s Black Friday sales. So, there are huge savings to be had if you get a head start on your Christmas shopping now.

For make-up lovers, we’d recommend the Real Techniques brush set, which holds a value of £75.91 yet is now available to buy for just £20. If shopping for skincare gurus, be sure to take a look at Sunday Riley’s complete evening routine set, worth £156 but now £53.20. And, if you have a particularly tricky recipient that you’re really struggling to buy for, Maison Margiela’s replica by the fireplace candle will come to the rescue.

Keep scrolling to discover our favourite Christmas gift sets from Lookfantastic and Cult Beauty that we’re sure any and all beauty lovers will love. And remember, snapping them up now in the Black Friday sales could see you have a huge saving.

Sunday Riley go to bed with me complete evening routine: Was £76, now £53.20, Cultbeauty.co.uk

This seven-piece gift set is worth more than £150 and it should contain all the skincare your lucky recipient needs for an incredibly extravagant nighttime routine. Now with a saving of 30 per cent, we’re marking this bedtime box as quite the standout star. It houses a cleanser, glycolic acid treatment, retinoid serum, night oil, eye serum, pink drink essence and moisturiser, and, it’s beautifully gift-wrapped to save you a job, too.

Olaplex no.3 holiday ornament hair perfector, 50ml: Was £16, now £9.60, Lookfantastic.com

Coming in at well under £100, this adorable Christmas-themed Olaplex is sure to go down a treat with a 40 per cent saving. If you’re wondering whether the formula works, it was well-reviewed by IndyBest’s deputy editor, who said: “This weekly treatment works by repairing bonds from the inside out, and we found the two-part system worked wonders on our split ends and made our hair visibly shinier.” So, whether you pick it up as a stocking filler, secret Santa or stunning smaller gift, it’s certainly an easy win.”

Sol de Janeiro bum bum cream and cheirosa 62 mist bundle: Was £70, now £49, Cultbeauty.co.uk

If you’re giving a gift to someone who’s not too interested in skincare (or maybe their bathroom cabinet is already bursting with the stuff), then this set is sure to go down a treat. Promising soft, smooth skin with a holiday-like scent, Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian bum bum cream is one of the most popular products right now. Key ingredients include guaraná extract, cupuaçu butter, açaí oil and coconut oil to deliver a healthy hit of vitamins to the skin, and the matching scent body mist is another best seller. Now with a saving of 30 per cent, be sure to snap it up quickly.

Maison Margiela replica by the fireplace candle: £52, Cultbeauty.co.uk

If you’re still not sure what to give that special someone this Christmas, you really can’t go wrong with a candle. Famous for its bestselling perfumes, Maison Margiela is a must-have amongst beauty buffs. So, this fireplace scent is sure to be a festive favourite with its earthy whiffs of chestnut accord, gaïac wood oil and clove oil mixed in with berries and toasted marshmallows. Yum.

Nails Inc cocoa kisses nail polish gift set: Was £9, now £6.30, Lookfantastic.com

At just £6.30, this is certainly an easy sell, especially for those looking for stocking fillers or Secret Santa gifts. The hot chocolate-coloured polish is sweetly housed in a Christmas-themed set, making it even more tempting while delivering a sleek, shiny lick of colour. It’s vegan-friendly too.

Drunk Elephant look at that acid: Was £105, now £73.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Drunk Elephant has racked up quite an impressive fan base. Inside the brightly coloured box sits a perky peach holding a selection of the brand’s bestsellers: C-firma fresh day serum, protini powerpeptide resurf serum, a-gloei maretinol oil, T.L.C. framboos glycolic night serum and f-balm electrolyte waterfacial. And with a saving of 30 per cent, it’s certainly sweet.

Real Techniques au naturale complete brush kit: Was £29.99, now £20, Lookfantastic.com

When bought separately, this Real Techniques brush set is worth £75, so it is a steal at £20. For the make-up lovers in your life, there are few gifts that will be as highly appreciated as this one. Inside the set, there are nine make-up brushes, which are perfect for applying foundation, eyeliner, eyeshadow and more.

Jo Malone London lime basil and mandarin mini luxuries trio: £42, Lookfantastic.com

Some brands are an easy sell and Jo Malone is one of them. This trio of minis includes a candle, cologne and body cream all in the brand’s bestselling basil and mandarin scent. So we’re dubbing it a fantastic gift for mums, aunts, nans and anyone who’s slightly tricky to buy for.

Ouai three Ouai kit: Was £24, now £19.20, Lookfantastic.com

If you’re shopping for someone who has a great head of hair, then you can’t go too far wrong with this Oaui gift set. The chic box houses a travel-sized shampoo, conditioner and wave spray. And, as it’s the brand founded by Kendall Jenner’s hairdresser, best believe beauty buffs love it.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s magic + science recipe for your best skin ever: Was £68, now £51, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Charlotte Tilbury needs little introduction, so a skincare set like this is an easy sell. Now, with a saving of 25 per cent, you can pick up the gift-wrapped glow toner, Charlotte's magic serum crystal elixir, Charlotte's magic cream moisturiser and collagen superfusion facial oil for quite a stellar saving.

