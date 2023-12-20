John Lewis January sale 2024: Best deals to expect and everything you need to know

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We all know this is the season for giving, but savvy shoppers also know that it's the season of sales, too. If you missed out on the treasures of Black Friday or Cyber Monday, never fear, as the new year has some steals in store. While the John Lewis January sale is a bit too late for helping out with the Christmas shopping, they offer a great way to stock up on essentials.

With predicted sales and reductions across furniture, tech, beauty, fashion, kitchen essentials, home appliances and more, John Lewis is a one-stop-shop. The department store is likely to offer deals on big brands, too, such as Barbour, Apple, Sweaty Betty, Lego, Levi’s and many more.

Often, these sales seasons can seem overwhelming, especially in the wake of all the Christmas excitement. So, we've taken the guesswork out of bargain hunting, with answers to all your John Lewis January sales questions. We’ve even rounded up some deals available to snap up right now.

Read more: Best deals to expect in the January sales

Is John Lewis hosting a January sale?

Yes, January sales (also sometimes called winter sales) are a common way for big companies such as John Lewis to clear stock ahead of the new year while giving customers generous discounts in the process.

When does John Lewis’s January sales start?

As the name suggests, the sales will kick off on 1 January, New Year’s Day. A perfect time for some hungover sofa scrolling through all your favourite brands.

When does John Lewis’s January sale end?

While an official end date hasn’t been confirmed, in previous years, the sale continued through the first week of January.

Is it worth waiting for John Lewis’s January sales?

There are some great deals to be had now but we’re sure that the Boxing Day and January sales are sure to bring even more. Often, John Lewis will apply discounts to whole departments, with many of the reductions being reduced to clear – meaning it could be your last chance to snatch up particular products and deals.

What deals can we expect in the John Lewis January sale?

Looking back at last year’s January sales, as well as the more recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we can predict the types of offers that will be in store. For example, Yves Saint Laurent’s couture colour clutch eyeshadow palette (£100, Johnlewis.com) was reduced by £20 during Cyber Monday. If fitness New Year’s resolutions are on your mind, it’s worth noting Peleton’s famous exercise bike (£1,345, Johnlewis.com) was reduced by a huge £250 – now that’ll raise your heart rate.

The best deals at John Lewis right now

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

John Lewis currently has loads of deals on a wide range of Amazon products, including a £50 saving on this Amazon Fire tablet. When we reviewed this model, our tester said: “There’s an awful lot to like, from the seamless interface with all things Amazon to the simple design and excellent battery life. Video streaming is good and, for the most part, games are fast and smooth enough to be highly enjoyable. This is a versatile media playback device.”

Buy now

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £379.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

This top-tier gaming console is reduced by a huge £100 right now at John Lewis, giving you a great way to hide from the inevitable rainy days January has to offer. Our reviewer found this to be the perfect console for long-time Xbox fans, saying: “If you’re invested in your back catalogue of Xbox games and want to see them at their absolute finest, and to be primed for what comes next, the Xbox series X is the best way to play.”

Buy now

Clarins multi-active collection skincare gift set: Was £49, now £39.20, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

The new year is a perfect time for a fresh start, and maybe a fresh face. With offers across many big-name skincare brands, John Lewis has got you covered. Case in point: there’s 20 per cent of this Clarins set. Built to be intensely hydrating and uplifting, this set includes a multi-active day cream, night cream and the coveted beauty flash balm. A great way to dip your toe into the world of Clarins skincare or to kick-start an update to your routine.

Buy now

Nobody’s Child Rockhampton padded gilet: Was £89, now £44, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

The high street stalwart also has your winter wardrobe sorted, with discounts across big brands, such as 40 per cent off a wide range of Nobody’s Child. We particularly liked this gilet. With its caramel colour, relaxed fit and additional fastenings to keep out the cold, this is a warming and stylish way to add an extra layer this winter.

Buy now

John Lewis checkerboard cushion: Was £25, now £17.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Brighten up your home for less with these on-trend cushions. The checkerboard print has been everywhere this season, and, thanks to John Lewis, it can now be in your home, too. Better grab this deal while it lasts, as these cushions are reduced to clear.

Buy now

Lego ideas 21333 Vincent van Gogh ‘The Starry Night’: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Lego is not just for kids anymore, and John Lewis is helping us all unleash our inner child by offering 20 per cent off a range of sets for big and little kids alike. This model is a work of art (literally). Based on Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night, the set is made up of 2,316 individual pieces and not only is a great way to get creative and unwind but also creates something more than worthy of a spot on the mantel.

Buy now

Under Armour HOVR sonic 6 men’s running shoes: Was £105, now £52.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

These trainers are reduced by a huge 50 per cent right now at John Lewis. With ‘zero-gravity feel’ technology, an external TPU heel counter for additional support and structure, and high-abrasion rubber under the heel to help absorb ground contact as you run, they will make the perfect trainer to see you into your January fitness kick. To top it off, shoes from the same Under Armour range were tried and tested by our team in our review of the best men's running shoes, so, you know it’s a brand you can trust.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest tech and appliance discounts and offers, try the links below:

Looking for a bargain? Check out our dedicated deals section