Tempur sensation mattress review: A solid night’s sleep

I’ve been sleeping on a Tempur pillow (£99, Tempur.com) for the last couple of years and swear by it, so when the chance came up to test out the Tempur sensation mattress, part of Tempur’s firmest range, I jumped at the opportunity.

Designed for those who are used to sleeping on a firm spring mattress, but are looking for the comfort and support that Tempur is famous for, their sensation mattress combines the feel of traditional spring mattresses, with a layer of their famous Tempur comfort material, and all encased in a soft quilted cover. It really does give you the best of both worlds.

With a young family and three rowdy boys, our bed is rarely lonely and we were specifically looking for a mattress that would help us get a restful sleep, despite the comings and goings of multiple little humans and their best efforts to push us out of our own bed. We tested the super king with the 25cm "elite" thickness, but of course it comes in all the sizes you would expect and a few more.

How we tested

Quite simply we slept on it for three months and threw everything at it that you would expect from a rambunctious, young family. During the test we were obviously looking for comfort, but a big part was also how well the mattress absorbed the movements of multiple wriggling occupants and whether it left the testers slumber undisturbed.