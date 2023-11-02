Tempur sensation mattress review: A solid night’s sleep

Tempur sensation elite mattress
- Mattress sizes available: Small single, single, long single, small double, long double, long small double, king, super king, euro king
- Thicknesses available: Supreme (21cm deep), elite (25 cm deep) and luxe (30 cm deep)
- Mattress type: Memory foam
- Rotate or turn: No need
- Guarantee: 10 years
- Why we love it
- Great for families
- Excellent motion isolation
- Very comfortable
Design and materials
We knew from our existing Tempur pillows, that the materials and design from Tempur are top-notch and designed to last. With Tempur’s 10-year guarantee there was no doubt about this and while it’s only been a few months, you get the feeling that this mattress isn’t going to start sagging or developing body-shaped divots, like we’ve found in some cheaper memory foam mattresses. While we added extra mattress protectors for the sake of the little ones, the washable covers have meant that we’ve kept everything fresh despite some heavy wear.
Comfort
The sensation mattress is specifically designed to deliver more "bounce" than you get with a typical Tempur mattress in a firm feel, which is exactly what I was looking for. I was initially a little worried that it might be too firm for my co-tester, but the layer of "comfort material" on top of the firm support layers adapts to the shape of your body, meaning there is enough give for those who might normally prefer a softer mattress than I do. Overall, this is a very comfortable mattress and suitable for all sleeping positions.
When it came to disturbing other occupants, we didn’t quite go as far as the wine glass test Tempur boasts on their site, but the kids definitely put it through its paces, from the bouncy castle post-bath theatrics to wiggling around throughout the night. While there’s no solution to the duvet snatching and poking of limbs, the Tempur memory foam really did its job in transferring very little of the motion from other occupants.
One thing that my co-tester was a little worried about, as we’ve experienced it with other memory foam mattresses, was the mattress retaining too much heat and making things too warm. We started testing the sensation mattress in the height of the British summer and we found that although things were warm, it was no worse than it would have been on any other mattress.