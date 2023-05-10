The best Amazon deals we’ve found this week

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Looking for a guide to the best Amazon deals available right now? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve done the hard work for you, delving into the depths of the retail giant’s website to find the best deals across a wide range of products, from technology and home appliances to skincare, kitchen accessories, video games, toothbrushes and more.

While the countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially on, some of you savvy shoppers might not be able to wait until the annual sale to snap up a good deal.

Many of the deals included here see prices slashed by up to 50 per cent but they won’t be around for long. But fear not, we’ll be updating this article regularly, to bring you the most up-to-date prices on the best Amazon deals and discounts.

This week, we’ve spotted discounts on video games, electric toothbrushes, air fryers and vacuum cleaners, an Apple Watch and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Although Amazon offers up deals year-round, the biggest savings can always be found during its Amazon Prime Day sales events, as well as on Black Friday.

We’ve already been treated to one Amazon sale this year, with the retailer’s mammouth spring sale – a 54-hour Prime Day-style event that took place in March.

It was the first time Amazon hosted a Prime Day-style event in March, and it saw many shoppers bag themselves a bargain.

We can’t say for sure when the next official Amazon Prime Day will be, but the retail giant has built a habit of holding its massive sale event each July. This schedule changed during the pandemic and, for 2022, Amazon surprised us all with a second Prime Day in October, as a run-up to the Black Friday sales.

It’s too early to say for definite but, given its track record, we expect Prime Day 2023 to take place over a two-day period in July. In the meantime, keep reading this article for all the latest Amazon deals.

The best Amazon deals we’ve found this week

Philips essential air fryer: Was £149.99, now £134.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to the rise of revolutionary kitchen appliances, it’s safe to say air fryers are cult products. Currently reduced by 10 per cent, Philips’s essential air fryer is said to be able to rustle up speedy fried foods with 90 per cent less oil than other cooking methods. It also claims to cut energy usage in half when compared with bunging food in the oven, and it’s pretty capacious at 4.1l. Plus, it features seven preset programs for cooking everything from frozen food and cake to grilled veg.

Buy now

Lavazza a modo mio jolie coffee capsule machine: Was £95, now £65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Take your morning brew to the next level with this coffee capsule machine from Lavazza, which is now on sale with over 30 per cent off. While we haven’t tried and tested this exact model before, our tester thought a similar Lavazzo machine – the a modo mio deséa – procured the best capsule coffee they had ever tried. With room for four to five capsules of Lavazza a modo mio coffee pods, there’s the option to make both an espresso and caffè lungo. You won’t wake up any late risers when making your early morning joe either, as the machine is billed for being quiet.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy buds live wireless earphones: Was £139, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Should you be in the market for some noise cancelling earbuds then look no further. Samsung’s Galaxy buds live are currently on offer at Amazon with a serious discount. Not only will these connect with any Bluetooth devices, but you can enjoy 21 hours of play time on one charge. Should you need enough charge for the journey into work, just five minutes will power these for up to an hour of playback, too. And the extra cherry on top is that all colourways – white, bronze and black metallic finishes – are receiving the same £70 saving.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum cleaner IZ202UK: Was £349.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark )

Looking for a new cordless vacuum cleaner? Shark’s anti-hair-wrap stick vacuum cleaner is currently discounted by almost 50 per cent at Amazon. “The Shark anti hair wrap cordless stick with flexology, tru-pet and triple battery is a well-designed machine with a spacious bin capacity, great charge and the welcome addition of a light on the head, which helps no end with really thoroughly cleaning your home,” our writer said in their review. The only negative is that it’s quite heavy and takes up a bit of room.

Buy now

PureMate 2.2l portable dehumidifier: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(PureMate)

Searching for a dehumidifier? You can save 33 per cent on this PureMate portable dehumidifier right now, thanks to Amazon. Weighing just 3kg, it’s easy to move from room to room, or keep in smaller homes. Described as the “best dehumidifier with a timer” in our round-up of the best machines, our tester rated it for being “sleek and uber portable.” They also added that “it can capture up to 600ml of water per day, and is ideal for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms or kitchens. It was also very quiet, so we barely heard it while it was on, which is partly down to the thermoelectric cooling fan, which doesn’t need a compressor to operate.”

Buy now

Tower three-piece non-stick induction saucepan set: Was £79.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tower)

Here’s an almost-half-price deal on a set of saucepans, reduced by a massive 44 per cent. The set by Tower includes three black pans with rose gold details and diameters of 16cm, 18cm and 20cm. Each comes with a lid and they are all non-stick and magnetic, so they’ll work on induction hobs as well as gas.

Buy now

Oral-B smart 5 electric toothbrush: Was £169.99, now £83.82, Amazon.co.uk

(Oral-B)

Here’s cracking deal on an Oral-B toothbrush with a 50 per cent saving on the smart 5. This kit comes with three toothbrush heads and a travel case, as well as a battery and charging dock. Oral-B says the battery lasts about two weeks on a charge, and features include Bluetooth connectivity for hooking up to the Oral-B smartphone app, pressure control, a timer and five cleaning modes.

Buy now

Read more: Sony’s new wireless headphones start from just £50

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Was £849, now £669, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

The best smartphone Google makes packs in some impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, such as the ability to magically erase people from your photos, as well as adaptive battery management, live language translation and a host of clever Google Assistant abilities.

Currently discounted by 21 per cent, it’s a significant improvement over the Pixel 6. “The seventh-generation phone unlocks faster, takes better pictures, and has a battery life that can last several days in an emergency,” our writer said in their review.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 7 (GPS and cellular, 41mm): Was £599, now £519, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

This deal sees the Apple Watch series 7 reduced by £80. More specifically, this is the model with GPS and cellular connectivity, meaning it has its own 4G data connection for phone calls and music streaming while your iPhone is left at home. This exact Apple Watch is the smaller 41mm model with a stainless steel case and rubber sports strap in a colour Apple calls starlight. From activity and sleep tracking, to an ECG app, fall detection and water resistance, this really is a fully fledged smartphone.

We gave the smartwatch a 9/10 in our review, and our tester said: “If you have a series 6, then the gorgeous new display, delicately upgraded design, and improved durability should be enough to tempt you to upgrade. If you have an earlier Apple Watch, or no smartwatch at all, then the temptation is hard to resist.”

Buy now

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £49.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

In celebration of Mario Day (10 March can be stylised as “Mar10” for those not in the know), Amazon has reduced the price of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe by 26 per cent. Dubbing it as the console’s “second ‘must-have’ game”, our reviewer raved about the fact that “Deluxe features 48 tracks, 42 characters, 23 items, 200cc mode, and eight battle areas”. And shared that “the tracks themselves are brilliantly varied, being some of Mario Kart’s finest”.

Buy now

Tesla Cybertruck construction set: Was £92.99, now £66.15, Amazon.co.uk

(Mega)

Want to get your hands on a Tesla Cybertruck way before the electric pickup truck actually goes into production? This is the model kit for you – and although it’s from Mega, the parts are compatible with Lego. Reduced by a decent 29 per cent, the kit comprises almost 3,300 pieces and is intended for builders aged 14 and over. Features include opening doors, functioning suspension, folding seats and an accurate interior. There are even marks in the windows from where Elon Musk famously smashed them by accident when the Cybertruck was revealed back in 2019.

Buy now

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker: Was £169.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking to up your fitness? There’s a whopping 42 per cent off the Fitbit Charge 5 at Amazon. With a built-in GPS, the charge 5 can be used to track daily steps, activity and running, plus there are 20 different exercise modes, exercise reminders, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and sleep tracking, as well as ECG, SpO2 (blood oxygen level), heart-rate variability, skin temperature and menstrual health tracking. Although intended for adults too, we included the charge 5 in our round-up of the best Fitbit devices for kids and teenagers, with it being named the best for “wellness on a budget”.

Buy now

Tado smart radiator controller: Was £74.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Tado)

Save money and energy with this smart device from Tado, which is designed to control each radiator in your home. Powered by batteries, these motorised controllers can be operated by a smartphone app, letting you turn each radiator up or down, heating only the rooms that need it, and potentially lowering your energy bills.

Buy now

‘Fifa 23’ standard edition, PS5: Was £69.99, now £41.99, Amazon.co.uk

(EA Sports)

Enjoy 40 per cent off this video game, which brings the action from the pitch straight to your home. Using HyperMotion2 technology to create lifelike football animation, you can also enjoy cross-play features that make playing against friends easier and more fun. Build your dream squad in FIFA Ultimate Team TM or switch to ‘career mode’, which allows you to manage some of football’s most famous names. However you play, enter the biggest game with more than 19,000 players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and more than 30 leagues.

Buy now

BaByliss hydro-fusion 4-in-1 hair dryer brush: Was £80, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon currently has this BaByliss air styler brush on sale, with 38 per cent off. With more of us trying to achieve salon-worthy locks at home, a hot brush seems to be the hot tool of the moment. Although we’ve not reviewed this exact styling tool, we did feature the brand’s 9003U cordless brush in our round-up of the best hot brushes. Our reviewer said the 9003U delivered “a lovely bounce – especially on the ends – and gives that salon blow-dried look within minutes”, so we’d expect a similar result from the brand’s air styler model.

Buy now

Philips lumea prestige IPL hair removal device: Was £489.99, now £419, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

At-home hair removal has certainly evolved over the years, with IPL devices becoming serious staples in many people’s bathrooms. However, they can be quite costly, which is why there is all the more reason to scoop one up in Amazon’s daily deals sale. Our tester noted the Philips Lumea machine is “not heavy and can be handled with ease” and that “it only took a few sessions before we saw lighter and sparser hairs growing back”.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab A8 11in 256GB 5G Android tablet: Was £219, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Get your hands on the 32GB Galaxy tab A8, featuring an Octa-core processor, with 23 per cent off at Amazon. In our review of the best Android tablets, our tester acknowledged that the A8 “has quality where it counts”. Despite having less storage and a lower RAM, the device has a long battery life, high security specifications and “impressively meaty stereo speakers”.

Buy now

Silentnight 7 zone memory foam rolled mattress (double): Was £249, now £174.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This medium comfort memory foam mattress moulds perfectly to the contours of your body for optimal pressure relief as you sleep. Featuring three zones to provide support to the key areas of your body (shoulders, hips and back) and beyond. With Purotex fibres that actively protect against dust mites, this mattress is ideal for anyone with allergies and can be yours with 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone and Pixel buds pro wireless earbuds: Was £1028.99, now £933.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This limited-time deal from Amazon will allow you to enjoy the latest phone release from Google, plus the earphones, with 9 per cent off. While it’s not a huge discount, we don’t expect this deal to be around for long, so if you’re looking for a reason to snap it up, know that you’ll enjoy a super sharp display on the Pixel 7 Pro, with rich colours and a faster and more responsive operating system than ever – so you can scroll on social media, move between apps and game even more conveniently. The new smartphone from Google features Tensor G2 and has the best photo and video quality yet. With features such as real tone and cinematic blur, your photos and videos will be as professional-looking as possible.

The premium active noise cancellation feature on the earphones adapts to you, so you can block out outside sounds, while the buds feature custom 11mm speaker drivers and volume EQ.

Buy now

CeraVe SA smoothing face and body cleanser: Was £12.64, now £9.32, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save 26 per cent on this smoothing face and body cleaner from CeraVe – designed to specifically target dry, rough and bumpy skin. We’ve not reviewed this particular product but this cult favourite brand has long been on our radar, with our tester of all things CeraVe describing the brand’s hydrating cleanser as “a true hero” and that “once you try it, you’ll never go back”. They also acknowledged the foaming cleanser as ideal for those with oilier skin.

Buy now

Xawy Bluetooth sleep headphones: Was £50, now £25.74, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy hands-free music as you exercise, travel and more, thanks to these Bluetooth sleep headphones, which currently have 49 per cent off at Amazon. They feature a soft headband design, so you can also wear them as you sleep and be completely comfortable and entertained simultaneously. With 10 hours audio time and premium quality, the headphones run on built-in rechargeable batteries, too. The special fabric not only ensures ear protection and breathability but is also machine-washable (providing you remove the control pod first).

Buy now

Heatless hair-curling set: Was £8.88, now £6.70, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Heatless curls are so hot right now and we couldn’t be happier that there’s a beauty trend that’s actually out to protect our hair health. The hair curler headband is made of durable pearl cotton, so will be able to give you bouncy heat-free curls for days to come – plus it’s 25 per cent off. Easy and convenient to use from home, you can achieve salon-worthy curls without damaging your hair due to excess heat.

Buy now

