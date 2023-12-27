Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

’Tis the season for sales. Following Boxing Day deals, and kicking off 2024 with a bang, the New Year sales are just around the corner to cure any winter blues, and we’re particularly looking forward to the Amazon January sale.

From Argos, John Lewis and Currys to Asos, Lookfantastic and Net-a-Porter, all our favourite retailers are set to take part in the deals bonanza that will see us through January.

However, famous for its mammoth sales (it held three Prime Day events this year, as well as its biggest Black Friday yet), Amazon discounts everything from mattresses, tablets and vacuum cleaners to gaming devices, its own devices (including Kindles, Echo Dot smart speakers and Ring doorbells) and air fryers, so you can tick off multiple items from your list all in one go.

Brands such as Shark, Ninja, Lego, Simba and more are all typically included in the retailer’s event, so Amazon’s January sale is your chance to pick up a bargain for the new year ahead. With so many offers to scroll through, our team of shopping experts will be handpicking the crème de la crème of Amazon’s January deals. From dates to early offers, here is where you’ll find everything you need to know about the shopping bonanza.

Are there January and New Year’s sales on Amazon?

Yes, Amazon is known to host a mega January and New Year sale, with the retailer clearing stock for the year ahead.

When does Amazon’s January sale start?

Traditionally, Amazon’s January sale kicks off early, with Boxing Day deals morphing into January sale offers, running right through to 31 January. We’re predicting a similar story this year, so you’ll have more than a month to shop the deals.

Is it worth waiting for the Amazon January sale?

January can be a tricky month, financially, after splurging at Christmas time, so, if you’re looking to start the new year with a few bargains, the January sales are well worth a browse. Just make sure you only buy what you really need.

What were the best deals in Amazon’s January sale last year?

Last year, some of the best deals were across tech. You could save 42 per cent on Sony’s WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds (£153.30, Amazon.co.uk), 46 per cent on Samsung’s 2022 QLED smart TV and £20 on Apple’s AirTags (was £119, now £95, Amazon.co.uk).

There were also stellar savings on air fryers from the likes of Ninja; cordless vacuums from Shark, and sports wearables such as Fitbit watches.

What to expect from Amazon’s January sale in 2024

If previous years and this year’s Prime Day sales are anything to go by, we can expect deals on everything from home appliances and tech to beauty and household essentials.

Last year, there were big savings on Amazon’s own devices, such as the Fire tablet 10, the Kindle paperwhite (£192.97, Amazon.co.uk) and the Ring video doorbell (£159.99, Amazon.co.uk).

The best deals at Amazon right now

Shark anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner, NZ690UK: Was £299.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Clean up, with a 50 per cent saving on this Shark vacuum. A similar model from the brand took the top spot in our round-up of the best corded vacuum cleaners, so you know you’re in good hands. The anti-hair-wrap feature has been designed to ensure strands don’t become tangled around the brush-roll, while LED headlights illuminate hidden dirt and dust, for a more-thorough clean.

Tower T17021 family-size air fryer with rapid air circulation: Was £69.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

Discounted by 47 per cent, Tower’s family-size air fryer boasts rapid air circulation and a 4.3l capacity. A stellar option for larger households, the appliance cooks up to 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven, using little to no oil for healthier meals. From frying and roasting to grilling or baking, it rustles up everything from stuffed vegetables and muffins to pork chops and more.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £95, Amazon.co.uk

Now is the perfect time to pick up some of Apple’s airtags, with this £24 saving. The neat thing about the AirTag is, when you’re close enough, you can get real-time turn-by-turn directions to your item. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus,” our writer said in their review. “There are just so many devices connected to the Find My network that you’ll always be able to locate your AirTag if it goes AWOL.”

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

You can save £12 on this famous hair product right now at Amazon. The treatment is designed for weekly use and aims to repair the hair’s bonds and improve the look and feel of split ends and strand damage. In a review of the Olaplex no.3 hair perfector, our writer said: “We found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

