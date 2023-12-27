The Argos January sale deals we’re hoping to see

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The festive season is getting closer, which means our Christmas spirit has officially kicked in. From gift shopping to planning food and drink, this is a magical time of year for seeing the family, cosying up with a Christmas film or just taking a chance to relax. Plus, once the festivities have come to an end, we’ve got the chance to bag a bargain in the New Year sales, including Argos January sale deals.

The Boxing Day sales follow Christmas Day, with big-name brands and retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis expected to offer up festive bargains on everything from beauty and clothing buys to air fryers, dehumidifiers, power tools, headphones and more.

Should you be expecting some Christmas cash to land in your lap for shopping the sales, or have one eye on a practical purchase that could be sliced in price, the January deals come the first day of 2024. The Argos January sale is one of the best, and we’re hoping to see savings across all shopping categories.

Keep reading for everything we know about the Argos January sale, from when the deals begin and what savings were available last year to a few early reductions to shop right now.

Is Argos hosting a January sale?

It’s not been officially confirmed whether Argos is hosting a January sale, but going by previous years, we are presuming there will be one.

Does Argos have a New Year sale?

The Argos January sale is the same as the Argos New Year sale, with this being a continuation of the Boxing Day sale, too.

When does Argos’s January sale start?

We expect the Argos January sale will start on 1 January and continue throughout the month.

Is it worth waiting for Argos’s January sale?

If you’re hoping to start the new year by saving money, the Argos January sale is ideal. As the Boxing Day sales run into the January sales, there are often final reductions to bag at this point in the discount period.

What were the best deals in Argos’s January sale last year?

(Argos)

There were big savings to be had in last year’s Argos January sale. For those prioritising fitness, the Reebok GX40s One electronic cross trainer (£499, Argos.co.uk) was reduced by a massive £200.

Meanwhile, gamers were in for a treat, as the Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope (£325.98, Argos.co.uk) had a £20 discount. There was also 20 per cent off a Lego Harry Potter Switch bundle (£24.99, Argos.co.uk)

(Argos)

The best deals at Argos right now

Can’t wait until January? Fear not – we’ve spotted some early deals at Argos to shop right now.

Samsung jet 75E pet cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £450, now £239.20, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

There was already £150 off this Samsung cordless vacuum but if you add the code “SAMSUNG20” at checkout, you can also nab a further 20 per cent off, taking the price to just £239.20. Suitable for both carpets and hard floors, the vacuum has been designed with pets in mind, and the battery offers 60 minutes of cleaning on a single charge.

Buy now

Armani Exchange men’s chronograph stainless steel watch: Was £179.99, now £89.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Shop some new bling for less, with this reduced designer watch, which is currently less than £90. The stainless-steel timepiece has a blue dial with orange details, Quartz movement and an analogue display. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 50m, so it is a practical pick, too.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars Yoda’s Jedi starfighter set with R2-D2 (75360): Was £30, now £22.40, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Shopping for a Star Wars fan? This Lego set is suitable for builders aged eight and over and has a total of 253 pieces. Complete with a Yoda minifigure (which comes with a lightsaber, naturally) and an R2-D2 Lego droid minifigure, you can re-enact scenes from the films. Plus, the vehicle itself has a cockpit that opens, as well as adjustable wings and other clever details with which to interact.

Buy now

Therabody TheraFace pro facial health device: Was £375, now £249, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Reduced by a third, this Therabody device features a multitude of attachments to tone and tighten facial muscles, reduce jaw tension, blur lines and wrinkles and clear up acne. For example, LED blue light therapy can kill bacteria, to gently clear up mild to moderate acne, while LED red light therapy has been proven to blur fine lines and wrinkles, for a more youthful appearance.

Buy now

