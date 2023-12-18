Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The January sales mark one of the best times to save on mattresses, as well as clothing, air fryers, dehumidifiers and much more. The likes of Amazon, Argos and John Lewis are all expected to host January sales, but sleep brands, including Emma, Simba, Eve and Nectar are likely to get in on the action, too.

If you are looking to save on a mattress, you have come to the right place. It’s here where you’ll find everything you need to know about the sales periods, the best deals from 2023 and what to expect from this year. But that’s not all, because our dedicated deal-hunting team have handpicked some of the best mattress deals available now.

Our main priority is to make sure you can sleep easy knowing you’ve saved on your pocket-sprung, hybrid or memory-foam mattress. So, keep reading for everything you need to know about the January sales event.

Read more: What to know about the January sales 2024

When will the best mattress deals in the January sales begin in 2024?

Deals begin during the Boxing Day sales, so you can expect some pretty impressive offers from 26 December 2023 (which, of course, we will be covering). In terms of the best mattress deals in the January sales, these will kick off on 1 January.

When will the best January sales mattress deals end?

The end date of the January sales is a tricky one to predict (even for us, and we have been covering deals events for years). Generally speaking, the deals roll into the first couple of weeks of January, so you’ve got a bit of time to deliberate about which mattress you’re going to invest in.

What were the best mattress deals in the January sales in 2023?

In 2023, there was an impressive number of mattress deals available. The king-size Simba hybrid pro mattress (£1,055.40, Simbasleep.com), for example, was reduced from £1,749 to £1,049.40. While the double Eve the original hybrid mattress (£479, Evesleep.co.uk) was discounted by a hefty £300.

What can we expect from the January sales mattress deals this year?

You can expect some super savings on mattresses during the January sales, particularly if last year is anything to go by. Big-name sleep brands, including Emma, Simba, Eve and Nectar all tend to take part, with up to 40 per cent reductions on popular models.

What are the best mattress deals right now?

You don’t have to wait until the January sales to invest in a mattress deal, as we’ve picked out some of the best available now.

Hypnos wool origins 6 medium mattress, double: Was £2,079, now £1,457.75, Mattressman.co.uk

(Hypnos)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best mattresses, our writer noted that the “edge-to-edge support is second to none, and the medium tension provides fantastic support”. They added that they “felt supported and woke up with no pain or aches in the morning”. This impressive saving is not to be missed if you’re looking for a “perfect” mattress.

Buy now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: £2,409, now £1,445.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba Sleep)

Another one of our favourite mattresses, this hybrid luxe “boasts 10 layers, which makes the mattress thick”, our tester said, praising its “antibacterial properties” and the fact it is “naturally temperature-regulating”. It is on the softer side, but it was found to be supportive all night long.

Buy now

Eve Sleep premium mattress, double: Was £999, now £499, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

If it’s a memory foam mattress you’re looking for, this one received high praise in our review. Strips are cut out of the “harder foam to allow more give around the hips and shoulders, so you don’t get pressure pains when you sleep on it”, our writer said, noting it’s ideal for all types of sleepers. Coming in at less than £500, this is a great cheap choice.

Buy now

Searching for more sleep recommendations? Read our review of the best mattresses