The Barbour x Ganni collaboration will be on your winter wishlist

Heritage clothing brand Barbour has been fusing fashion and functionality since its founding in 1894 – and its quintessentially English cotton wax jacket is perennially chic.

Keeping itself relevant and modern, the label is synonymous with British style, thanks to A-lister approval (Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller regularly plump for the Beaufort jacket at Glastonbury) and a series of coveted collaborations (including Erdem, Chloe, Emma Bridgewater and Supreme).

Now, the brand is putting a Scandi spin on its staple outerwear with a winter collaboration with cool-girl label Ganni. But this isn’t the first time the two powerhouses have joined forces – last year, the labels reimagined classic pieces for the modern day, in a sell-out range of jackets, hats, skirts, liners and more.

The 2023 chapter is a nine-piece collection of winter warmers – think tartan gilet liners, quilted duvet coats, cropped and longline bombers, check scarfs and a characteristically Ganni leopard-print coat that’s sure to sell out.

It’s available to shop now, the collaboration is landing just in time to revamp your wardrobe for the colder months. Here’s everything you need to know, including the pieces that have gone straight to the top of our wish lists.

Barbour x Ganni printed bomber: £495, Coggles.com

(Barbour x Ganni)

The pièce de résistance of the Barbour x Ganni collection is this gloriously garish leopard print coat. Cut into a longline bomber silhouette, the statement coat is complete with Barbour’s recognisable wide cord collar, tartan lining, zip front placket, as well as the Barbour x Ganni logo. Finished in the Scandi label’s signature leopard print finish, the jacket is anything but boring.

Barbour x Ganni block spey bomber: £395, Barbour.com

(Barbour x Ganni)

A thoroughly classic take on the bomber jacket trend, Barbour x Ganni’s block spey jacket is characterised by a cropped cut, boxy silhouette and khaki and brown-hued block print finish. Of course, there’s the addition of Barbour’s signature cord collar, while the green collab logo provides some contrast. Lined in tartan and complete with two front pockets and a hood, it’s both practical and fashion forward.

Barbour x Ganni quilted Burghley coat: £395, Flannels.com

(Barbour x Ganni)

A coat that’s worth getting out of bed for, Ganni’s Burghley jacket boasts an enveloping long length, duvet-esque quilted finish and a button-up front placket to lock in warmth. Available in both a contrasting green block or beige, both colourways of the coat are complete with a wide cord collar, adjustable hood and tartan lining. A must-have in your suitcase for any winter break, it will be a hero addition to your cold weather wardrobe.

Barbour x Ganni short Burley: £474, Barbour.com

(Barbour x Ganni)

Reminiscent of Barbour’s cult Beaufort jacket, the collaboration’s short Burley coat boasts an effortlessly cool block pattern finish with hints of tartan, quilt and cord. Elevated by the Barbour x Ganni logo, the coat features a wide collar, front pockets and an adjustable hood. Dog walking has never looked so stylish.

Barbour x Ganni tartan scarf: £145, Barbour.com

(Barbour x Ganni)

An easy way to elevate a simple outfit, Barbour x Ganni’s check scarf is a staple seasonal accessory. Finished in a green, red and blue-hued tartan print (spotted across the autumn and winter catwalks), the scarf features the collaboration’s logo and fringe detailing.

