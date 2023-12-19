Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What better way to fend off the January blues than with huge deals on all your favourite brands? The Currys January sale is coming, (following on from the Boxing Day sales) and is set to be the ideal way to kick off 2024. But it’s not just Currys taking part, as the likes of Amazon and Argos are also expected to host impressive January sales events.

However, as a one-stop shop for all your tech and home appliance needs, Currys is leading the way with some early discounts. From household essentials such as fridges and ovens to laptops and fancy hair dryers, the retailer has got you covered. Thanks to the current “epic deals”, for example, you can save yourself more than just a few pennies, with products such as the JVC smart HD TV being reduced by more than £100.

To save you time and energy, our expert shopping team has done all the research for you – we’ve got all the answers to your January sales questions, as well as some early deals available at Currys for you to snap up right now.

Is Currys hosting a January sale?

Yes, each year, Currys rings in the new year with deals on a huge range of tech and home appliances, often throwing in free delivery to really sweeten the deal.

When does Currys’s January sale start?

The January sale officially begins on New Year’s Day. Last year, the sale continued for the first week of the new year.

Is it worth waiting for Currys’s January sale?

After all the expenses of the festive season, shopping may be far from your mind. But if there are some household staples you have been eyeing for some time, January sales are a great way to get the essentials for less.

What were the best deals in Currys’s January sale last year?

Last year, shoppers were able to save several hundred pounds on big-name brands in the Currys January sale. For example, Dyson’s V10 extra cordless vacuum cleaner (£429.99, Currys.co.uk) was reduced by £150. For the more culinary inclined, the Philips essential XL air fryer (£179.99, Currys.co.uk) was reduced by £50.

The best deals available at Currys right now

JVC LT-32CR230 32in smart HD TV: Was £249.99, now £139.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Offering the perfect way to keep yourself entertained all winter long, this smart HD TV means you’ll be able to stream all of your favourite films and TVs on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney Plus and more. It promises excellent clarity and vibrant colours, giving you the best picture possible while saving you a handy £110.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch ‘EA sports FC 24’: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift for the gamer or football fanatic in your life, look no further, as Currys has knocked £20 off FC 24 for the Nintendo Switch, just in time for Christmas. With more than 30 leagues, 19,000 fully licensed players, and 700+ teams this game is sure to be a source of hours of endless fun.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14: Was £699, now £649, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Time for a phone update? Pick this Apple offer and save £50 at Currys. When testing the iPhone 14, our reviewer was impressed by all the improvements to the cameras, noting that “Apple’s brilliant photographic engineers have been able to take an already good camera and make it excellent.” It also comes with 4K HDR video and cinematic mode, as well as clever bump-detecting technology, so you can shoot award-worthy videos with something that slides neatly into your pocket.

Buy now

Beats studio buds wireless noise-cancelling earbuds: Was £159, now £99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

These tried and tested Beats headphones have £60 off at Currys right now. A perfect treat-yourself gift, these headphones feature active noise cancellation, so you can block out the world and relax. If you want more of a heart-racing January, the buds are also water- and sweat-resistant, making them a perfect companion for the inevitable January gym membership. Our tester raved about this model, saying: “The studio buds produce some seriously impressive sound, especially in the higher frequencies, and the fit is among the best around, with a barely noticeable weight and perfect size.”

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine: Was £199, now £129, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Let’s face it, we’re all going to need a helping hand from the powers of caffeine post-festive season. Thanks to Currys, you can get your fix without breaking the bank. This machine from Nespresso now has a huge £70 off at Currys. Should you need any more convincing, it landed a spot in our review of the best coffee machines, with our tester noting it as being the best for long coffees. It “automatically detects the size of the pod and delivers your coffee in about 20 seconds”, they noted. Enjoy that morning coffee for less this season.

Buy now

Oral B pro 3 3500 electric toothbrush: Was £99.99, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

This toothbrush not only has a huge £65 off its original price at Currys, it also happens to be IndyBest’s overall best buy in our review of the top electric toothbrushes on the market. A true all-round win for brushers everywhere, this model bagged the top spot due to its simplicity and effectiveness, with our tester saying: “It has everything you really need and none of the frills.”

Buy now

Bosch series 4 WAN28050GB: Was £579, now £449, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Another top-tier deal, this Bosch washing machine features in our review of the best washing machines for both affordability and efficiency. Our tester said: “It is exceptionally quiet, almost soothingly so, and it has a good selection of cycles, including dark wash, mixed load, and a super quick setting that gets your washing done in as little as 15 minutes. Over a long testing period, the machine’s performance was consistently excellent.” Now, you can snag this household essential for £130 less at Currys.

Buy now

