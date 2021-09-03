Mattresses are big business, and why wouldn’t they be considering we spend around a third of our entire lives sleeping? We’d best be comfortable at all times while doing it.

They’re also expensive, so we all want to know exactly what it’s going to be like before parting ways with such a large sum. That’s one of the reasons bed-in-a-box type mattress brands have paved the way for the future of mattresses.

No longer do you shop for a new mattress by odling flopping onto a bed in a shop to "try for size" for only a few minutes, but instead there’s long trial periods, usually around 100 (or 200, as in Simba’s case) days, so you really can try before you, well, commit.

Simba is one of the best-known bed in a box brands. It came to life in 2015 and was one of the first to bring out the hybrid design, using data from more than 10 million people globally for inspiration because, as we all know, not every sleeper is the same.

While a more traditional pocket sprung mattress had usually been our bag, we’d usually avoided mattresses with memory foam for fear of them feeling too dense. But we were excited to try the hybrid design of this mattress with the hope of getting around the problem of one sleeper waking the other up by turning over a lot.

How we tested

We tested the kingsize Simba hybrid mattress (on sale at £1,412.66, Simba.co.uk) for a month, considering comfort (the most important part, of course), designs, its eco-credentials, and of course, its value. We also wanted to test out the claims that it was a good option for people who turned over a lot in the night without disturbing their partner, so we put it through its paces. Read on to find out what we thought.

Simba hybrid luxe mattress: £1,412.66, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Sizes : UK single, UK double, UK king, UK super king

: UK single, UK double, UK king, UK super king Mattress depth : 31cm

: 31cm Material : Ten layers of different materials

: Ten layers of different materials Trial: 200 nights

200 nights Guarantee: 10 years

Design and features

The biggest design feature here is the impressive 10 layers, three of which are new and only found in the hybrid luxe. The first new addition is the top layer – the open-cell casing, which is very soft and has been designed to be more breathable. The second new layer is the next one down and is a bamboo wool-like section – a more environmentally friendly material – which has been included to help control your temperature as you sleep.

The third newly designed layer (which is sixth down in the mattress) comprises 40mm of carbon steel springs. The conical springs are very strong and help the mattress keep its shape over time, and thus its comfort. They’re also smaller than traditional springs, so they won’t poke into your body once you lie down.

Other layers include the open-cell “Simba-pure” foam (which we explain in more detail below), then two tiers of 5,000 titanium springs, which are also conical and will support you and help distribute weight more evenly, as they map to your body. This is followed by another layer of Simba-pure foam, then the third new layer mentioned above. The final two layers are made up of another layer of Simba-pure foam, and finally, the supportive base, which is the grey bottom part of the mattress.

(Simba)

The next thing to note about this mattress is that it’s much better for the environment than many traditional mattresses. Made from 100 per cent recycled materials, the Simba-pure foam it uses doesn’t include TCPP (a toxic flame retardant), phosphates, parabens, biocides or persistent organic pollutants, which many mattresses do use to comply with fire safety regulations. Although these are safe for humans, the same can’t be said for the environment when a mattress comes to its end of life. Instead, here, none of these are used, but the mattress still exceeds fire safety regulations. The foam is “CertiPur” certified, meaning it is free of heavy metals and dyes: these can be harmful to you as well as the planet.

Unlike many other mattresses, you don’t need to flip this either. Simba says to think of it as a "no flipping way" mattress. Although, the brand does say one of the conditions of the 10-year guarantee is to rotate it 180 degrees, once a month for the first three months of use, and then between every three and six months after that.

Finally, the mattress also has a removable and hypoallergenic cover, which can be washed, as can the bottom grey part of the cover which can help prolong its life and health too.

Comfort and performance

After delivery and unpacking, it’s a two-person job to unfurl the mattress onto the base of your bed, which isn’t too arduous thanks to the eight handles on the mattresses sides. Once done, Simba says to allow six hours for it to fully inflate. After unwrapping, there’s a slight chemical whiff with it – as is common with foam mattresses – but it’s not pungent and it certainly didn’t last into the evening.

After the mattress had fully unfurled, and after sitting on it, we thought it might be a little too hard for our liking at first. Simba calls it a medium-firm mattress (as the entire Simba hybrid range is). It’s nicely firm – think supportive yet soft and luxurious instead of being rock-solid or, at the other end of the scale, sinking through to feel the bottom of the bed. The brand says it’s the plushest mattress it’s made, thanks to the 10 layers – and we’d absolutely agree that it’s just that – plush.

At 31cm in depth, it’s also one of the thickest mattresses on the market and has 6cm extra depth compared with the Simba hybrid (on sale at £739.26, Simba.co.uk ), and 3cm more than the Simba hybrid pro (on sale at £1,050.06, Simba.co.uk ). After three nights spent camping at a festival, we’d never been so glad to come home to this new mattress, and we really appreciated all 31cm of the depth, support and comfort. Following just one night back on the hybrid luxe, all aches and pains (and woes of sleeping on a mere roll mat) had disappeared, and only felt like a bad dream.

The mattress was tested during the only warm weather we had this summer, and it did its job of keeping us cool. Even when the mercury rose past 30C, we woke up sweat-free, proving that any preconceived thoughts of foam mattresses being dense and non-breathable are firmly in the past, thanks to innovative design.

For us, the biggest test though was the hybrid design – and if it could live up to the hype. One of us is an avid turner while sleeping, and (apparently) is not very graceful about it and often disturbs the other, so this was a much-welcomed design. To our great pleasure, when either of us turns, the other barely notices, and to our utter delight, nearly all movement is absorbed by the mattress’s many layers.

The only (very slight) complaint from our tester’s partner was that if your hips protrude out a little as theirs do, sleeping on your front may not be the most comfortable position for this mattress, as it’s slightly firmer than they were previously used to.

The verdict: Simba hybrid luxe mattress

The only issue here is, once you’ve bought the Simba hybrid luxe mattress, you’ll likely never want to leave home and sleep anywhere else, so sorry for that. It’s a super-comfortable, supportive and innovatively designed mattress that helps you to sleep more soundly and makes you unlikely to be woken up by your partner as much. It is the most expensive mattress of its kind from the brand, but we also has the least disrupted night’s sleep we’d had in a while, and what price can you put on that?

