There are just a couple more weeks to go until we bid farewell to 2023 and say hello to 2024. With every champagne toast to the New Year, we welcome in resolutions we’ll probably break, gym memberships we won’t use and, most important of all, January sales we’ll most definitely be shopping in.

Seeing a continuation of the Boxing Day sales, January will offer up discounts on the best tech from Apple, including iPhones, the AirPods Pro, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iPads and more. You’ll be able to save big on the best products from retailers such as Amazon and Argos.

But that’s not all – you’ll also find home appliance deals on air fryers and dehumidifiers, discounts on fashion and jewellery, and deals on TVs and laptops. Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the January sales and the best early Apple deals to shop now.

Will Apple have a January sale?

The Apple Store is absolutely allergic to sales. Even when every other retailer is discounting its gadgets in January, you won’t find any deals on Apple gear from the Apple Store. But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get some savings on AirPods or a new iPhone at a third-party retailer. Amazon, Argos, Currys and more always have discounts on Apple tech during big-ticket sales events.

What deals can we expect on Apple products in the January sales?

To figure out what kind of deals we’ll see on Apple gear, it’s worth having a peek at the best discounts seen during previous sales, such as Black Friday in November.

Amazon led the pack in November, slashing the price of Apple gadgets to the lowest we’ve ever seen. The AirPods Pro were sliced to less than £200 for the first time; the newest 10th-generation iPad received a £60 reduction; and the M1 MacBook Air was discounted by £150.

For those looking for the best Apple Watch, retailers also discounted the Apple Watch Ultra by a huge £100, and we also spotted a tidy 20 per cent saving on a pack of four AirTags. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now.

The best Apple deals to shop now

Apple AirPods, 3rd generation: Was £169, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Save £20 on Apple’s third-generation AirPods, ahead of the January sales. Our tech critic David Phelan has tested the third-gen AirPods. In his review, he noted they were a “very big step up from the second-generation model”. Phelan added that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. He did add, though, that the AirPods Pro sound that bit better, thanks to noise-cancelling. So, if you want to block out any external noise, we’d recommend waiting for deals on the AirPods Pro.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We hadn’t seen a pack of four AirTags drop this low in price since March (until Black Friday rolled around). If, like us, you have a tendency to lose your belongings, this £24 saving is still live. The neat thing about the AirTag is that, when you’re close enough, you can get real-time turn-by-turn directions to your item. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus,” our writer said in their review. “There are just so many devices connected to the Find My network that you’ll always be able to locate your AirTag if it goes AWOL.”

Apple iPad, 2021, 10.2in: Was £369, now £319, Very.co.uk

(Amazon)

The cheapest iPad you’ll find is the 10.2in model, which launched in 2021. The ninth-generation iPad is a fast and powerful tablet with a great screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. It works with the Apple pencil and the smart keyboard, too, unlocking extra functionality for anyone who wants to stay productive while on the move. it’s discounted by £50 at Very ahead of the January sales.

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB: Was £699, now £649, Very.co.uk

(Very)

It might not be the newest iPhone in the range, but the iPhone 14 is still a powerful smartphone with some big internal upgrades over its predecessor. “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, with Apple’s excellent design and build quality, the now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera,” our writer said in their review of the handset. While Very says you can save £115 on the device, it’s more like £50, given the 14 has had a price cut. Still, that’s a pretty sweet discount.

