Even before she became a member of the British royal family, the Duchess of Sussex had an impressive collection of jewellery, from statement-making gems to surprisingly affordable finds.

But, while many of Meghan’s jewellery pieces serve up serious style points, they also hold a lot of significance, with some paying tribute to loved ones and others championing causes most important to her.

Most recently, the duchess, who is pregnant with her second child, made her first television appearance since her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey for Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

Meghan wore a red floral dress designed by Carolina Herrera and paired it with an important piece of jewellery that sent a message.

The item in question was the “woman power necklace” from US-based brand Awe Inspired, which featured a pendant adorned with the female symbol and a raised fist.

Its meaning aligns with the impending arrival of the Meghan’s first daughter and her speech on the hardships that have impacted women, and particularly women of colour, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, this isn’t the first time the duchess has chosen to send a secret message by wearing jewellery that holds a lot of significance.

Whether you’re a royal fan or are simply looking to upgrade your jewellery collection with some meaningful pieces, we’ve hunted down a number of items that Meghan owns and are still available to buy.

Awe Inspired woman power charm necklace, £102: Aweinspired.com

(Awe Inspired)

For her appearance on VAX Live, Meghan chose to wear the woman power charm necklace from Awe Inspired.

Made from 14k yellow gold vermeil, it features a charm showing a raised fist with a purple amethyst set inside the female symbol. The brand notes that the amethyst is “a protective stone associated with abundance and enlightenment”.

The necklace is made with ethically sourced materials and the brand is dedicated to giving back, with 20 per cent of every purchase being donated to help women most in need.

In addition to the necklace as a standalone piece of jewellery, you can also buy it as part of a Kamala Harris + Woman Power Necklace set (£205, Aweinspired.com), which includes a gold coin necklace etched with Vice President Kamala Harris’s face, in honour of her becoming the first female vice president.

Missoma gold open heart signet ring: £89, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

Meghan regularly wears items from cult jewellery brand Missoma but there’s one item she owns that has particular significance.

In 2018, the duchess was first spotted wearing the brand’s gold open heart signet ring, which the brand says is a “symbol representing emotions of love, passion and friendship. One to wear close to the heart”.

The 18ct gold ring also features a white topaz which is said to “enhance creativity and individuality”.

Edge of Ember visionary charm necklace: £136, Edgeofember.com

(Edge of Ember)

Back in April 2020, Meghan took part in a virtual chat with her patron charity Smart Works and wore a delicate pendant necklace for the occasion.

Designed by Edge of Ember, the visionary charm necklace, which is crafted from 18k gold plated sterling silver with a blue topaz evil eye, is said to “protect its wearer from negative vibes”.

The piece is also inspired by vintage coins found in Asia which are modern-day talismans and carry icons of good fortune.

Meghan has a number of other pieces from Edge of Ember, including the kismet charm necklace (£125, Edgeofember.com), which features the lucky number seven and a four leaf clover, which is said to be a symbol of the “unique and extraordinary”.

Mini Mini yellow gold birthstone accented block letter pendant: £124, Miniminijewels.com

(Mini Mini)

In September 2019, Meghan surprised royal fans by making an impromptu appearance at the final of the US Tennis Open in New York, where she was supporting close friend Serena Williams.

While all eyes were on the match, Meghan’s outfit choice quickly became the topic of conversation, including the gold dog tag chain she wore from US brand Mini Mini Jewels.

Meghan’s gold version featured the initials “H” and “A” to represent her husband Prince Harry and son Archie, however the brand offers a range of other inscriptions such as star signs and the option of 12 different birthstones for an extra personal touch.

Suetables Shirley horoscope charm: £77, Suetables.com

(Suetables)

During an appearance on Good Morning America to discuss her Disneynature film, Elephant, Meghan was seen wearing two necklaces representing the zodiac signs of her husband and son.

Designed by Toronto-based brand Suetables, the Shirley horoscope charm featured Prince Harry’s star sign, Virgo. Meghan layered the chain with another necklace by the same brand, the Vanessa zodiac charm (£141, Suetables.com), which featured Archie’s zodiac symbol, Taurus.

