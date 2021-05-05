The Duchess of Sussex is adding yet another string to her bow.

Publisher Random House Children’s Books announced on 4 May, two days prior to Archie’s birthday, that Meghan Markle’s debut title will be released on 8 June 2021.

The upcoming children’s story is called The Bench and is said to be inspired by a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on Father’s Day following the birth of their first child.

Told from the perspective of a mother, the new book explores the special relationship between a father and son, capturing how it evolves and expands, and how love is expressed within a modern family.

Christian Robinson, an award-winning illustrator, is the artist set to bring Meghan’s vision and story to life.

Read more:

“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens,” said Meghan in a press release.

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine,” she added.

Prior to the book’s publication, a number of illustrations have been released, one of which shows a father in military uniform greeting his excited child, possibly inspired by Harry, a veteran who served in the British Army. The other is of a father sitting under a tree with his son, with the page reading: “From here you will rest. See the growth of our boy.”

(Penguin Random House)

The book is the latest in a line of new ventures from the Sussexes since they stepped away from royal duties in 2020 and moved to America. But, something you might not know is that other royals are authors too, including Prince Charles.

So, if you’re looking to pre-order Meghan’s debut, or want to discover other titles penned by royalty, you’ve come to the right place.

‘The Bench’ by Meghan The Duchess of Sussex, published by Puffin This debut children’s book by Meghan Markle is a celebration and exploration of the love and bond shared between father and son, told from the perspective of a mother. With rhyming prose, the story is inspired by a poem written by Meghan for Prince Harry for Father’s Day following the birth of their first child, Archie. The book is set to be released on 8 June, making this an ideal Father’s Day gift for first-time dads or father figures. Buy now £ 9.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Climate Change – A Ladybird Expert Book’ by HRH The Prince of Wales, Emily Shuckburgh and Tony Juniper Much like his daughter-in-law, Prince Charles has also penned a book, but unlike Meghan’s, his is a non-fiction read. The book explains the climate crisis in a clear and easy-to-understand way with the help of leading scientists. From the causes and consequences of climate disruption to the circular economy, Charles unpicks big concepts in an accessible way. With illustrations throughout, it’s also a good one to read with children. Buy now £ 6.45 , Blackwells.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Little Red’s Autumn Adventure’ by Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, published by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers Writer, film producer and television personality Fergie has penned a number of children’s books. This one tells the tale of Little Red and her friends as they embark on an adventure to the Great Harvest Festival and find two mice who have become lost. With beautiful illustrations by Sam Williams, this is a fun story for children aged three to six. Buy now £ 12.56 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Her Heart for a Compass’ by Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York, published by Mills & Boon After publishing several children’s books, Fergie’s debut adult title explores her aristocratic roots and tells the story of her great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas. Drawing on historical events and the lives of real people, Her Heart for a Compass is about Lady Margaret rebelling against a society where women are expected to conform. It’s currently available to pre-order ahead of its release in August 2021, if you can’t wait until then, you can read our review of the best historical novels to find more books for your reading list. Buy now £ 12.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

