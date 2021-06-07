Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their daughter on Sunday 6 June, with the couple sharing that their second child was born on 4 June at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Along with the news of their growing family, the royal couple also revealed the sweet meaning behind their newborn’s name, which pays tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

According to the couple, they decided to name their daughter Lilibet, or “Lili” for short, for Prince Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, “whose family nickname is Lilibet”.

Lilibet is a derivative of Elizabeth, a name of Hebrew origin which means “God is my oath,” while the Queen’s father, King George VI, reportedly used to say: “Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy.”

The Queen’s childhood nickname was also one frequently used by her late husband, Prince Philip, who died 9 April 2021.

Newborn Lilibet is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and is eighth in line to the throne.

The duke and duchess also chose a name with a sentimental meaning for their daughter’s middle name, Diana, as it was the name of Prince Harry and Prince William’s mother, as well as the child’s grandmother.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the couple said.

Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car accident on 31 August 1997 when Prince Harry was just 12 years old, with the royal speaking often about the impact of his mother’s death.

The popular name is one of Greek origin, with the Baby Names website reporting that it means “Divine”.

In a statement announcing the birth of their daughter on their Archewell website, the duke and duchess said: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”