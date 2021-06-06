The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry and Meghan said Lilibet was born on Friday at 11.40am Santa Barbara, California, and is now “settling in at home”.

Lilibet is named after the Queen, her great-grandmother, and her middle name was chosen to honour Diana, Princess of Wales.

She is the couple’s second child after Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who is now aged two.

Lilibet is “more than we could ever have imagined”, the Sussexes said in a post on their Archewell website, describing themselves as “blessed”.

Harry and Meghan first revealed they were expecting a girl in March, during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The new baby is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and is not permitted to be a princess nor an HRH because of rules set down more than 100 years ago by George V.

She will be entitled to be a princess when Charles becomes king after the death of the Queen.

Harry and Meghan’s press secretary said: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

“Lili was born on Friday, 4 June at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

“She weighed 7lbs 11oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.

“The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Harry and Meghan are now on parental leave, their website said. They asked well-wishers to support organisations helping women – Girls Inc, Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation – rather than send gifts.

Buckingham Palace was “delighted” to hear the news.

A spokesperson said: “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The Cambridges tweeted: “We are all delighted by the happy news.” And the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall posted: “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time.”

Princess Eugenie congratulated the Sussexes in an Instagram post. She shared a picture taken of Meghan and Harry when they announced the duchess was pregnant, and wrote: “Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn't be happier for you all.” Her caption was accompanied by heart emojis.

Boris Johnson was among those who congratulated the royal couple on the birth. The Wellchild charity, of which Harry is patron, also sent its well-wishes, as did The Diana Award, established to continue the legacy of his late mother.

With the Sussexes living in California and relations with the rest of the royal family strained, it is not known when or if Lilibet will meet them.

Additional reporting by Press Association