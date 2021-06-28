Whether you’re looking to add to your existing jewellery collection or want to buy a special gift for a loved one, Pandora is a go-to destination for everything from necklaces to bracelets and rings.

The high street retailer is a hit among jewellery lovers and is perhaps best known for its signature charms and unique designs – as well as its recent foray into lab-grown diamonds, as it pledges to become more sustainable in its practices.

Here at IndyBest, we’re always on the hunt for a good deal and it just so happens that Pandora has launched its summer sale. With discounts of up to 50 per cent, the shopping event has a host of impressive discounts across its site... but things just got even better.

For four days only, from 25 to 28 June, the jeweller is offering customers an extra 20 per cent off all sale items using the code “extra 20”, meaning now is the perfect time to prepare for a friend’s upcoming birthday or to give yourself a payday treat.

Whether you prefer gold, silver sterling or rose gold, Pandora has got something to suit every taste so, to save you hours of scrolling, we’ve done all the hard work for you and found the best deals to add to your cart, from rings designed for stacking to statement charms.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Pandora clear ice cube charm: Was £60, now £26.40, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Crafted in sterling silver and set with shard-like formations of clear baguette-cut crystals, this sparkling charm has been reduced by 44 per cent in the summer sale. Ideal for anyone that likes to make a statement, it is full of texture and perfect for elevating a simple silver chain bracelet.

Buy now

Pandora moments snake chain bracelet: Was £275, now £70.40, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Can’t decide whether you prefer silver or gold? Then this two-tone charm bracelet is perfect for you. The bracelet itself is made from sterling silver and has Pandora threads to allow the charms to screw on effortlessly, while the barrel clasp is made from 14ct gold and will ensure a secure fit on your wrist.

Buy now

Pandora logo bar stacking ring: Was £35, now £19.20, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Designed for stacking, this sterling silver logo bar ring has a geometric shape and minimalist aesthetic. The recognisable Pandora logo sits atop the flat bar, which has a row of grooved hearts inside. The ring’s slim silhouette is given shine with the polished metal finish that will compliment your other stacking pieces perfectly.

Buy now

Pandora Disney ‘Frozen’ Anna dangle charm: Was £60, now £20 Pandora.net

(Pandora)

If you or someone you know is a huge Disney fan, look no further than this silver charm which is based on Frozen’s Anna. It’s been designed to reflect the character’s inner strength, with cubic zirconia in honey, orange, red and purple hues. It also comes with a black enamel engraving with the mantra “Fearless by nature”, which serves as the perfect reminder to be bold and courageous.

Buy now

Pandora joined hearts necklace: Was £115, now £51.20, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

This classic chain in rose gold is detailed with hearts and would make a sweet gift for a loved one. Boasting Pandora’s signature blush-pink tone, the necklace is adjustable to three lengths so it can be worn dangling or more delicately around the neck.

Buy now

Pandora butterfly open ring: Was £100, £31.20, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Calling all nature lovers, this stone-embellished ring in 18ct gold-plated unique metal blend will let butterflies float across your fingers at all times. The ring features two of the insects covered in cubic zirconias and looks equally beautiful alone or stacked with other styles.

Buy now

Pandora link chain and stones bracelet: Was £125, now £55.20, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Reduced by 30 per cent, this Pandora link chain and stones bracelet is perfect for taking you from daytime to evening. The chunky, classic design is crafted from a gold-plated metal that’s hand-finished in Pandora’s rose tone. Nice detailing is awarded with the clear cubic zirconia on three of the bracelet’s links and a dangling tag on the closing link.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on fashion and women’s accessories, try the links below:

For more style inspiration, read our review of Pandora’s lab-grown diamonds and the best jewellery under £100

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.