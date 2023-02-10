There are few bags we fantasise about as much as the Celine bag. A famous brand, whether you’re team Phoebe or Hedi, the instantly recognisable Triomphe bag ticks all the boxes as a perfect piece of arm candy with which to accessorise.

But unfortunately not all of us have a cool £2,500 to drop on the designer item – no matter how gorgeous. If you don’t want to sacrifice fashion because of finances, Mango is on-hand with a geometric-print alternative that gives the original a run for its money.

The ultimate all-year-round bag, it’s well paired with leather-look trousers and over a long wool coat during the colder months, and perfect for styling with a denim dress or playsuit come summer time. Either way, crossbody bags are both practical and stylish; a staple for good reason – they’ll always have a place in our hearts (and on our shoulders).

Our experience with sourcing designer dupes is that these bags sell out fast. So, if you’ve been eyeing up this pretty patchwork print design and are still mulling over a potential purchase, then here’s everything you need to know before adding it to your basket.

Mango logo printed crossbody bag: £49.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

A medium sized bag, Mango’s crossbody dupe also features a long, adjustable strap so you can style this accessory in a mutitude of ways. Inside, you’ll find a dual compartment with an inner pocket to keep your possessions neat and safe while the gold hardware is an eye-catching detail on the outside. It also has a metallic twist clasp fastening which is not only a handy function, but is certain to ensure the safety of all your beongings on the inside.

Made from faux leather (polyurethan, to be exact), this can be a preferable material choice for any vegans or those taking animal rights into consideration. This colourway – a mixture of tan leather and dark canvas – looks almost identical to that of Celine’s Triomphe bag and could easily be mistaken for the more expensive tote at a distance, too. And given it costs more than £2,000 less, we are seriously impressed.

Celine teen Triomphe bag: £2,500, Celine.com

(Celine)

Of course, designer bags hold their status for a reason and it is hard to beat the original. The Triomphe has been given a makeover in canvas material, with trimmings in a gorgeous tan calfskin. It features a lambskin lining with authentic gold finishing and that beautiful, bold clasp design. Basically, this is a crossbody bag that will turn heads on the street.

It’s got three inner compartments to tidily store your belongings, as well as the inner zipped pocket and flat pocket. The adjustable strap comes with a minimum drop of 14in (35cm) and a maximum drop of 20in (50cm) so you can truly personalise the style of this bag.

