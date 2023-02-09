Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are two of the most recognisable faces on television – most notably for their weekday show This Morning (and Dancing on Ice). While, of course, people tune in for their hot takes and gossip from the sofa each day, there’s also another thing that keeps audiences gripped: Holly’s outfits.

Having found a comfortable, covetable niche between high street and high end, Holly’s style sees fans constantly rushing to emulate her daily outfits.

For today’s show – which will celebrate 20 years of Martin Lewis’s Money Saving Expert work – Holly and her stylist Dannii Whiteman have opted for a floral midi dress from Oasis that is sure to put a spring in your step. Boasting the A-line silhouette Holly loves, she teamed the colourway frock with nude heels.

If you’re anything like us and want to recreate the look, here’s how to get your hands on the midi – which you’ll be pleased to hear costs less than £50. You’re welcome.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a floral midi dress from Oasis, and it’s perfect for both the office and weekend brunch.

Oasis floral printed frill detail belted midi dress: Was £79, now £47, Oasisfashion.com

(Oasis)

Injecting a splash of colour into your winter wardrobe, the floral-print dress is characterised by its versatile midi length and laid-back crew neckline. The flattering short sleeves are slightly flared with layering detail, while the blue, red and green-hued flowers are set against a black finish. Whether dressed up with heels, à la Holly, or toned down with chunky black boots, it will serve you right through to summer, thanks to the lightweight crepe design. It also comes in a petite fit (£47, Oasis.com).

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

