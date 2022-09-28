Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Run, don’t walk: Mango has just restocked its Totême-inspired faux-fur coat. The high-street hit is an affordable alternative to that viral shearling jacket – it’s more than £1,600 cheaper.

It was almost impossible to avoid Totême’s A/W21 jacket on Instagram last year. Distinguished by its boxy silhouette, cosy shearling body and contrasting black leather trims, the Stockholm-based label’s jacket became a cold-weather wardrobe staple among influencers and fashion heads.

But with its eye-watering £1,730 price tag, the coveted coat remained on most people’s Pinterest boards.

So, when Mango dropped its faux-fur alternative earlier this month, the jacket naturally sold out in mere hours. Now, it’s back – but we predict it won’t stick around for long.

With its cosy faux-fur build and versatile ecru shearling look, we’re officially dubbing it one of the buys of the season. Here’s everything you need to know.

Read more:

Mango appliqués faux-fur coat: £99.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Riffing off Totême’s luxe coat, Mango’s jacket is characterised by the same shearling look, owing to its faux-fur design. The addition of sleek black toggle fastenings, contrasting black trims and smart front pockets are all reminiscent of the designer jacket.

Cut into an oversized boxy shape, a sleek rounded crew neck lends it to layering over turtlenecks or chunky knits. Whether thrown over an all-black look or teamed with a mini dress and knee-high boots, the jacket will instantly elevate your winter ensembles.

Buy now

Totême leather-trimmed shearling jacket: £1,730: Net-a-Porter.com

(Totême)

If you’re lusting after the original sold-out jacket, earmark it for when it returns soon. Crafted from sheep shearling and sheep leather, the timeless off-white piece is a lifetime investment.

With its boxy silhouette and contrasting black leather, the wearable coat is destined to be one of the most hardworking pieces in your wardrobe.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Margot Robbie’s three-piece suit hails from the high street – here’s where to buy it