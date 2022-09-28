The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Mango’s sell-out Totême-inspired faux-fur coat is back in stock – but you’ll need to be quick
The high-street jacket is reminiscent of the viral shearling design
Run, don’t walk: Mango has just restocked its Totême-inspired faux-fur coat. The high-street hit is an affordable alternative to that viral shearling jacket – it’s more than £1,600 cheaper.
It was almost impossible to avoid Totême’s A/W21 jacket on Instagram last year. Distinguished by its boxy silhouette, cosy shearling body and contrasting black leather trims, the Stockholm-based label’s jacket became a cold-weather wardrobe staple among influencers and fashion heads.
But with its eye-watering £1,730 price tag, the coveted coat remained on most people’s Pinterest boards.
So, when Mango dropped its faux-fur alternative earlier this month, the jacket naturally sold out in mere hours. Now, it’s back – but we predict it won’t stick around for long.
With its cosy faux-fur build and versatile ecru shearling look, we’re officially dubbing it one of the buys of the season. Here’s everything you need to know.
Mango appliqués faux-fur coat: £99.99, Mango.com
Riffing off Totême’s luxe coat, Mango’s jacket is characterised by the same shearling look, owing to its faux-fur design. The addition of sleek black toggle fastenings, contrasting black trims and smart front pockets are all reminiscent of the designer jacket.
Cut into an oversized boxy shape, a sleek rounded crew neck lends it to layering over turtlenecks or chunky knits. Whether thrown over an all-black look or teamed with a mini dress and knee-high boots, the jacket will instantly elevate your winter ensembles.
Totême leather-trimmed shearling jacket: £1,730: Net-a-Porter.com
If you’re lusting after the original sold-out jacket, earmark it for when it returns soon. Crafted from sheep shearling and sheep leather, the timeless off-white piece is a lifetime investment.
With its boxy silhouette and contrasting black leather, the wearable coat is destined to be one of the most hardworking pieces in your wardrobe.
