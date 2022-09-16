Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With autumn’s arrival, it’s out with the old and in with the new – namely, the transitional wardrobe staples that will see you through the season. During these in-between months, when it’s more likely to be raining one day and sunny the next, a good jacket is at the top of the agenda.

Perhaps the hardest working item in your closet, the right jacket will not only prop up your wardrobe for autumn, but is an investment that can serve you right through to spring.

Whether you’re partial to leather or denim, cropped or longline, trend-led or classic, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to outerwear this season.

A glance at the runways during AW22 showcases put inflated and dramatic silhouettes on the map for autumn, as well as bold dopamine-inducing colours, tailored overcoats and Nineties-inspired bombers and bikers. Beyond the trends, a trench is always a classic choice, as are practical puffers, office-ready blazers and throw-on-and-go gilets.

How we tested

Whether your preference is for leather, denim, cotton, quilted or woolen, we sought out jackets to suit every taste for our edit. An investment for autumn and beyond, there’s designer, high-street and mid-range options for all budgets. From oversized trench coats to vegan bombers or warming duvet coats, these are the jackets you’ll reach for again and again this season.

The best women’s autumn jackets for 2022 are: