With autumn’s arrival, it’s out with the old and in with the new – namely, the transitional wardrobe staples that will see you through the season. During these in-between months, when it’s more likely to be raining one day and sunny the next, a good jacket is at the top of the agenda.
Perhaps the hardest working item in your closet, the right jacket will not only prop up your wardrobe for autumn, but is an investment that can serve you right through to spring.
Whether you’re partial to leather or denim, cropped or longline, trend-led or classic, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to outerwear this season.
A glance at the runways during AW22 showcases put inflated and dramatic silhouettes on the map for autumn, as well as bold dopamine-inducing colours, tailored overcoats and Nineties-inspired bombers and bikers. Beyond the trends, a trench is always a classic choice, as are practical puffers, office-ready blazers and throw-on-and-go gilets.
How we tested
Whether your preference is for leather, denim, cotton, quilted or woolen, we sought out jackets to suit every taste for our edit. An investment for autumn and beyond, there’s designer, high-street and mid-range options for all budgets. From oversized trench coats to vegan bombers or warming duvet coats, these are the jackets you’ll reach for again and again this season.
The best women’s autumn jackets for 2022 are:
- Best overall – House of Sunny take a trip bomber, pink: £165, Houseofsunny.co.uk
- Best leather jacket – AllSaints ryder leather jacket: £399, Allsaints.com
- Best bomber jacket – Asos design oversized bomber jacket, brown: £50, Asos.com
- Best puffer jacket– Napapijri box short jacket: £175, Napapijri.co.uk
- Best black longline jacket – Topshop longline chuck-on coat, black: £70, Asos.com
- Best jacket for dopamine dressing – Olivia Rubin lou quilted rainbow coat: £350, Oliviarubin.co.uk
- Best quilted jacket – H&M quilted jacket, black: £39.99, Hm.com
- Best rain jacket – Levi sloan rain jacket: £120, Levi.com
- Best autumn blazer jacket – Sleeper dynasty blazer jacket: £250, Sleeper.com
- Best gilet for autumn – River Island cream borg gilet: £65, Riverisland.com
- Best autumn trench coat – Weekday Travis oversized trench coat: £130, Weekday.com
- Best patterned jacket – Warehouse paisley print quilted tie front: £71.20, Warehousefashion.com
- Best duvet jacket – Damson Madder duvet coat: £175, Damsonmadder.com
- Best denim jacket – Ikks women’s patched look denim jacket: £180, Ikks.com
House of Sunny take a trip bomber, pink
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes: XS-XXXL
- Materials : Cotton, polyester, polyurethane
- Colourways : 3
Adored by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa, London-based label House of Sunny has risen to cult status – better still, its designs are entirely vegan. Channeling the Nineties, the brand’s bomber jacket is one of its most popular pieces, and we were instantly smitten when unwrapping the pink-hued edition.
The multi-textured design is down to the polyester and cotton body and buttery-smooth vegan-leather arms. Finished in one of this autumn’s hottest colourways, the fuchsia piece is detailed with “Take a trip” across the chest in the brand’s signature wavy applique. A ribbed hem and buttoned cuffs contribute to a laid-back feel that makes it an everyday staple that still packs a punch.
AllSaints ryder leather jacket
- Best: Leather jacket
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : UK 6-16
- Materials : Sheep leather, recycled polyester
- Colourways: 1
No one on the high street does leather better than AllSaints, thus justifying the mid-range price point of this jacket. While retaining the classic biker signatures of dropped shoulders and a slightly cropped hem, a Nineties feel is awarded with the exaggerated funnel neck and warming puffer-effect body. There are multiple practical pockets, as well as a hidden placket for a sleek buttoned up – or, in this case, poppered up – look.
A flattering and comfortable fit, the design is lightweight, warm and ideal for layering if you size up for an oversized shape. Though an investment, a leather jacket never goes out of fashion and AllSaints’s ryder design is a contemporary take on the classic style.
Asos design oversized bomber jacket, brown
- Best: Bomber jacket
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes : UK 4-18
- Materials : Polyester, nylon
- Colourways: 3
From slip dresses to platform shoes, Nineties-style is dominating AW22. Wearable and easy to style, you can’t go wrong with an era-inspired bomber jacket. This one from Asos ticks all the boxes for affordability and design. Coming in a chocolate brown finish, the oversized fit is teamed with a baseball collar and elasticated hem, while two practical side pockets add detail to the front.
We love the ruching down the back of each sleeve, as well as the inflated look of the piece. Beyond aesthetic, the padding and puffed design also makes it a dream to wear. Whether styled with straight-leg jeans or thrown over a mini dress, you’ll reach for it again and again.
Napapijri box short jacket, black
- Best: Puffer jacket
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : UK XXS - XL
- Materials: Polyamide
- Colourways: 5
A cocooning puffer jacket is a must-have for every cold weather wardrobe – and this one is a stellar option. Cut into a flattering box fit, the puffer merges fashion with functionality. Designed with warmth in mind, the jacket is made with recycled down-free insulation. There’s a zip fastening, elasticated trims to keep you toasty and a sleek high-neck collar.
The water-repellent finish is teamed with practical pockets and the recognisable Napapijri logo plaque. Coming in a choice of five colours, we opted for the black, which goes with just about any outfit.
Topshop longline chuck-on coat, black
- Best: Black longline jacket
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : UK 4-18
- Materials: Polyester, recycled polyester, viscose
- Colourways: 1
Every wardrobe needs a throw-on-and-go longline black coat – easy to style, endlessly wearable and suitable for nearly every occasion, they’re universally flattering. This one is a great option, with its brushed finish, smart notch collar, drop shoulders and practical patch pockets. Surprisingly lightweight to wear, it provides ample warmth for autumn and will be a layering staple for winter.
The beauty of black is that it will complement just about everything in your wardrobe – opt for it with jeans and trainers or toss it over a mini dress and boots come evening. We’d suggest embracing this season’s XXL trend and grabbing it in a size above your usual one.
Olivia Rubin lou quilted rainbow coat
- Best: Jacket for dopamine dressing
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : UK 4-24
- Materials: Cotton, polyester
- Colourways: Two
As the weather draws in, dressing to boost your mood becomes even more important. Enter, Olivia Rubin’s gloriously gaudy rainbow coat. The longline jacket has a smart collar and on-trend quilted finish, as well as a tie-waist to nip in your silhouette. But the best part is the rainbow-hued pattern.
Flashes of yellow, green, purple, orange, lilac and blue contribute to the bold design that’s perfect for making a statement this autumn. As you’d expect with the price point, the piece is well-crafted, comfortable and insulating. If you’re willing to splurge on something unique and dopamine-inducing, you’ll have no regrets.
H&M quilted jacket, black
- Best: Quilted jacket
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes : XS - XXL
- Materials: Recycled polyamide, polyamide, recycled polyester, polyester
- Colourways: Four
The Frankie Shop made quilted jackets hot property last autumn and it’s clear the trend is here to stay for 2022. Finished in black and cut into a laid-back oversized shape, this take from H&M is a minimalist staple. Slightly cropped and very lightly padded, the breathable design is ideal for autumn’s in-between weather.
There’s nice detailing with the press-stud fastenings on either side that allow for a more structured fit, while the rounded neckline lends it to layering over roll-necks or statement collar shirts. For less than £50, you can be confident you’ll get your cost-per-wear this autumn and beyond.
Levi sloan rain jacket
- Best: Rain jacket
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : XS - XL
- Materials: Polyester, canvas
- Colourways: Two
Pairing practicality with fashion, this sleekly designed jacket is an autumn essential – particularly as the weather turns wet. The full-coverage design, high neck and drawstring hood kept us almost entirely dry recently during a thunderstorm, while the cool, oversized silhouette and timeless off-white finish didn’t compromise on any style.
We love the press-stud placket that hides the zipped-up front underneath and there are also two cavernous pockets that provide ample room for possessions, while also keeping them dry. If you’re after a trend-led raincoat, this one is hard to fault.
Sleeper dynasty blazer jacket
- Best: Blazer jacket
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes : XS - L
- Materials: Linen
- Colourways: 4
Luxury label Sleeper cemented its cult status during the pandemic when its feather-trimmed pajama sets provided an elevated take on loungewear. But its ready-to-wear collections are equally worth shouting about. New for AW22, the brand’s dynasty blazer is a statement option. Fun yet formal, the smartly tailored piece has Eighties-inspired shoulder pads, an oversized silhouette and unique petal detailing on the sweeping lapels.
Brightening up your wardrobe for the wetter months, we were drawn to the cerulean blue colourway but the blazer also comes in coral (Sleeper.com), off-white (Sleeper.com) and black (Sleeper.com) finishes. Crafted from 100 per cent linen and fully lined, it’s an ideal choice for the transitional months. Complement the blue hue by teaming with jeans and a pair of loafers or throw it over a black mini dress for evenings out.
River Island cream borg gilet
- Best: Autumn gilet
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : XS-L
- Materials: Polyester
- Colourways: 2
A gilet is the perfect compromise for autumn’s in-between weather. Providing partial coverage while still letting your outfit shine through, they’re a transitional weather hero – and this one ticks all the boxes. Not only is the sleeveless jacket warming, it’s endlessly wearable, owing to the sleek cream colourway and boxy silhouette.
Characterised by a crew neck and borg finish, the gilet complements everything from turtlenecks and t-shirts to mini dresses. When the weather cools, we’re picturing it thrown over a woolly knit, with a mini skirt and knee-high boots.
Weekday Travis oversized trench coat
- Best: Trench coat
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : XS-XL
- Materials: Cotton, viscose
- Colourways: 2
A sartorial failsafe, trench coats are an investment for year-on-year wear – being effortless, easy to style and lightweight to layer. With XXL silhouettes on agenda for this season, Weekday’s trench is a trendy option for autumn. The neutral-hued jacket’s exaggerated fit makes it ideal for layering while the cotton composition is still breathable enough for sunny days.
The midi-length hem is teamed with a double-breasted design, while raglan sleeves, cuff buttons and a back vent add detailing to the classic trench. Ensuring you’ll continue to reach for it during winter, the jacket’s inner lining and belt combine for an insulating fit.
Warehouse paisley print quilted tie front
- Best: Patterned jacket
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : Sizes 6-16
- Materials: Cotton, polyester
- Colourways: 1
Soft quilted jackets like this Warehouse number are set to be everywhere this autumn. Standing out from the pack, the label’s unique paisley print jacket features the addition of three sweet tie front fastenings and on-trend pink piping. We love the colourful hues of the vintage-inspired paisley print while the crew neck, slightly cropped cut and boxy shape create a flattering silhouette.
It comes up quite small, so we’d recommend sizing up for a more roomy fit. Whether teamed with jeans or fastened up over a knit dress, it’s perfect for making your jacket the talking point this season.
Damson Madder duvet quilted coat
- Best: Duvet jacket
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : UK 6-16
- Materials: N/A
- Colourways: 1
Damson Madder is fast becoming a firm favourite among Instagram’s fashion pack, thanks to its unique, eco-conscious and affordable designs. Lightweight enough to throw on during the in-between months but insulating enough to layer as the weather turns frosty, we love the brand’s green quilted duvet coat for autumn.
The olive green hue feels deliciously autumnal and we love the longline length and sophisticated trench-style sweeping lapels. With an on-trend quilted and slightly padded finish, a tie-belt is the final practical flourish. The jacket will be available from 25 September.
Ikks women’s patched look denim jacket
- Best: Denim autumn jacket
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : EU 34-44
- Materials: Organic cotton
- Colourways: 1
A denim jacket with a difference, this bomber from Paris-born label Ikks is a Nineties-inspired take on a classic. Cut into a flattering cropped fit, the coat is made from pure organic cotton – making it a lightweight dream to wear. The cool oversized shape is teamed with a washed-out denim finish, turn-up collar and two practical front pockets.
There’s a concealed zip for a fastened-up look, as well as an elasticated waistband. The bomber lends itself to a double-denim look (love it or loathe it), or pair with leather trousers for a multi-textured autumn outfit.
The verdict: Women’s autumn jackets
Combining functionality and fashion, House of Sunny’s Nineties-inspired hot-pink bomber is a stylish autumn option. Warming and insulating enough to see you though the winter season, it’s a trend-led investment for which your wardrobe will thank you. Channeling one of this season’s hottest trends for quilted finishes, Warehouse’s paisley print jacket will elevate your cold-weather ensembles, while if you’re after something purely practical, Levi’s rain jacket has you covered on damp days.
