9 best leather jackets for women that are a timeless wardrobe staple

No wardrobe is really complete without a leather jacket – they have the unique ability to transform any outfit, dressing it up or down. They’re a transitional piece and key for layering with light knits or tees.

Whether you’re teaming it with your favourite pair of jeans or a mini skirt, it’s an item that goes with just about anything and everything – but they really come into their own, owing to their ability to add a little edge to an otherwise staid look.

When looking for a new leather, it’s worth noting that it is an investment purchase, often around the £200 mark. While this might seem eye-watering at first, take it from us, the best ones are those you’ll reach for year after year, season after season. As such, it pays to buy the best you can afford.

Similarly, owing to their price tag it’s best to avoid trend-led pieces and instead opt for something classic and timeless. As such, within this round-up you’ll find just that, the designs that transcend seasons and are made to last.

In the pursuit of the best leather jackets, we had a keen eye for timeless designs, buttery soft leather and silhouettes that would suit all.

The best women’s leather jackets for 2021 are:

All Saints balfern leather jacket Best: Overall The phrase “cult brand” gets thrown around a lot in the fashion industry, but there truly is no better label than All Saints when it comes to investing in a leather jacket that’s made to last. The balfern is its bestseller and for good reason too. Shaped to a regular silhouette, it’s made from a soft leather and is finished with the typical silver hardware you’d expect from a biker jacket. If you’re looking for something you can wear a jumper under during colder months, we’d recommend sizing up. Undoubtedly you can buy a leather jacket at a more affordable price point elsewhere, but you simply cannot beat All Saints’s craftsmanship and style, making this a standout purchase you won’t regret. Buy now £ 319 , Allsaints.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Redoute leather biker jacket Best: Cropped leather jacket As leather jackets go, this is a timeless addition to your wardrobe. For a classic biker, it’s all about the hardware, and that’s exactly where this one excels thanks to its multiple zips and belt. If you’re looking for one that’s oversized, this probably isn’t the one for you, owing to the cropped silhouette that cuts just on the hips. But, this is a jacket that will age well and look vintage in years to come. Buy now £ 159.20 , Laredoute.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Weekday janis coated short coat Best: Leather trench Leather jackets needn’t always be in the classic biker style and this trench proves that. Coated in a rain resistant patent faux leather, it has a quilted lining making it ideal for slightly chillier days and summer evenings when the sun goes down. Owing to its exaggerated silhouette, we’d recommend sizing down to make it a little more fitted. Buy now £ 80 , Weekday.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Karen Millen leather signature jacket Best: Tailored leather jacket Specialising in tailoring, workwear and evening outfits, Karen Millen perhaps is not the brand you’d necessarily associate with leather jackets, but we suggest you forgo those assumptions as this number was everything you’d want and more. With a slightly tailored silhouette, it’s cropped at the waist and feels premium from the moment you put it on. The best thing though – if you want a classic cut but a jacket not in black, you’ll be glad to hear this design is available in a range of colourways, including brown and green. Buy now £ 246.75 , Karenmillen.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oasis leather belted shacket Best: Leather shacket If it’s a lighter approach you’re after, turn to this leather shacket from Oasis, which is made from 100 per cent lamb leather. A versatile layering piece, it’s available in both black and khaki, we opted for the latter in order to test its wearability and we’re pleased to inform you it has just as many styling options as a black jacket. Another great buy that proves that styles other than a biker jacket can also be timeless classics. Buy now £ 95 , Oasis-stores.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jigsaw cropped leather jacket Best: Leather trucker jacket Reimagining the classic Nineties trucker in a buttery soft leather, this jacket is a timeless classic your wardrobe needs. The boxy fit might not be best suited to someone with a tall torso as it could look awkwardly cropped, but all in all it’s a great all-rounder that is the perfect throw-on-and-go option. Buy now £ 350 , Jigsaw-online.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Motel Rocks oversize blazer in PU black Best: Leather blazer While this might be a brand you associate with your university days, it’s quickly becoming our go-to for basics and rather surprisingly, tailoring, with its wide leg trousers a huge hit in our review. This oversized blazer is the perfect jacket for any occasion and features a lapel collar and double button fastening. Arguably the most trend-led piece in this round-up, but certainly still a worthy purchase if you’re looking for an alternative to a biker. Buy now £ 68 , Motelrocks.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Missguided black faux leather long biker jacket Best: Affordable leather jacket It’s hard to fault a leather-look jacket that looks high end, yet costs just £50. The design makes this one ideal for those looking for something a little oversized, yet still want the look of a biker – metal hardware and all. Owing to its versatility, we’d style with everything from summer dresses to our favourite denim pieces. Buy now £ 50.40 , Missguided.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S faux leather biker jacket Best: Non-black leather jacket Tired of black biker jackets? Enter this affordable faux leather jacket from high street stalwart M&S. Owing to the less than £50 price tag, we were sceptical at how this would fit, but our expectations were exceeded, and some. The double buckles, stud detailing and zipped pockets adhere to the biker jacket criteria, while the soft faux leather is a dream to wear. Buy now £ 45 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

