The leather jacket: a sort of Schrodinger’s coat. It exists simultaneously as both the coolest and the most unequivocally uncool garment on the face of the earth.

Get it right, you’re Marlon Brando. Miss the mark, and that effortless street cred is nowhere to be found.

But the leather jacket doesn’t have to be a quantum paradox. The key to ensuring you look badass rather than, well, just bad and an ass, is confidence.

And confidence comes naturally when you know you have the perfect leather jacket to begin with.

How we tested

With that in mind, we got up close and personal with some of the best options on the market and detailed our findings below. We were looking for high-quality materials and construction, a great fit, and timeless style appeal.

AllSaints milo biker jacket Best: Overall With its modernised strain of rock ‘n’ roll moodiness, AllSaints is well known for delivering some of the coolest leather jackets around. With its slim cut, notch lapels, epaulets and asymmetric zipper, the milo is an updated version of a classic biker jacket and one of the east London label’s bestselling styles. The leather is soft, the fit is trim and it’s positively brimming with attitude. Buy now £ 339 , Allsaints.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Schott NYC perfecto motorcycle jacket Best: Authentic leather jacket Without Schott NYC, the leather jacket as we know and love it today probably wouldn’t exist. The American brand’s perfecto jacket, created for Harley Davidson in the 1940s, is the original biker jacket, written into the history books by the likes of James Dean, Marlon Brando and The Ramones. It has been imitated thousands of times, but never bettered. So, if you want the real deal, a Schott NYC perfecto is the only way to go. Buy now £ 897.24 , Schott-store.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Saint Laurent slim-fit leather biker jacket Best: Designer leather jacket The biker jacket has been a Saint Laurent staple since Yves Saint Laurent first released his take on the style back in the 1960s. This high-fashion spin on one of the most iconic jackets in history is perfect for anyone looking for something really special. Cheap, it is not, but when you consider it’ll probably be worth even more when it’s inevitably inherited by your grandchildren, the price becomes a little more palatable… sort of. Call it an investment if it makes you feel better. Buy now £ 3410 , Mrporter.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Belstaff trailmaster panther motorcycle jacket Best: Belted leather jacket This belted beauty from Belstaff is a leathery twist on the brand’s famous waxed-cotton motorcycle jacket. It’s a distinctly British style that features an adjustable stand collar, four bellow pockets, a belted waist and thigh-grazing cut. We think it’s a great option for anyone who likes the idea of owning a piece of leather outerwear but doesn’t want to look like they’re cosplaying Danny from Grease. This is a much more grown-up and sophisticated alternative to those uncouth American biker jackets. The sort of leather jacket James Bond might wear. Buy now £ 1350 , Belstaff.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next signature leather racer jacket Best: Affordable leather jacket The cafe racer is a minimalist leather jacket style that shares its name with a type of powerful, lightweight motorcycle popular in the Fifties and Sixties. Much like its namesake, it’s a stripped-back style that’s famed for its good looks and simplicity. This version from Next has a quilted lining, boasts Italian leather throughout and comes in at well under £100. A great way to pick up an iconic leather outerwear style at a wallet-friendly price. Buy now £ 60 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Baracuta suede g9 harrington jacket Best: Suede jacket The Baracuta g9 harrington is a classic jacket that has remained more or less unchanged since it was born in the 1930s. This suede version offers a premium twist on one of the most iconic jackets of all time and is perfectly suited to slot right into your day-to-day life. It’s well put together, stylish, versatile and, of course, is lined with Baracuta’s signature fraser tartan. Buy now £ 930 , Baracuta.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

