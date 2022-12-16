Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just hours after the second installment dropped of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix documentary series, the remaining royal family put on a united front at a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday evening.

Kate Middleton – who was hosting the event – was joined by her husband Prince Wiliam, her children, siblings, the King and the Queen Consort for the special service that honoured the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth.

Naturally, the Duchess of Cornwall’s ensemble for the occasion nailed the festive brief. Kate wore a sleek wrap dress with structured shoulders and two gold button buckles detailing the empire line.

Serving up a sartorial masterclass in accessories, the Princess styled the deep purple-hued maroon dress with matching maroon pumps, gloves and a chic croc-embossed clutch, finishing off her look with a pair of berry-toned drop gemstone earrings.

While Kate is no stranger to fine jewellery, the pair in question hail from none other than high street hero Accessorize – and cost just £14. Better still, the pair are still in stock. If your jewellery box could do with a royal refresh, here’s where to buy the Princess of Wale’s party pair.

Accessorize eclectic gem statement long drop earrings: £14, Accessorize.com

(Accessorize )

Complementing the purple and maroon hues of Kate Middleton’s wrap dress, the Accesorize drop earrings boast rich and vibrant berry tones.

Crafted in a long drop profile, the pair are detailed with a collection of eclectically shaped gemstones in red, purple and maroon. Made from glass, zinc and iron, the high street brand’s earrings cost just £14. Perfect for party season or adding interest to a simple look like Kate’s, they’re a jewellery box hero.

Owing to the “Kate effect”, we’d suggest snapping up the high street gem pronto.

Buy now

