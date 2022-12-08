Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Delve deeper behind Harry and Meghan’s series with the prince’s memoir – here’s how to pre-order it

While the Netflix documentary provides insight into the couple’s life, the new book is said to be ‘raw’ and ‘unflinching’

Eva Waite-Taylor,Daisy Lester
Thursday 08 December 2022 10:53
<p>Here’s how to get your hands on a copy of the book on publication day</p>

Here’s how to get your hands on a copy of the book on publication day

(PA/The Independent)

From the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, to an eagerly anticipated autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry has been busy forging a media career outside of the royal family since his exit with Meghan Markle in 2020.

Following months of speculation, publisher Penguin Random House confirmed Harry’s tell-all book will be released in January 2023 in 16 different languages and an audiobook read by the prince himself, while the first part of the couple’s Netflix series dropped on Thursday (8 December), with the remaining episodes coming on 15 December.

As for the book, its publication date is later than originally planned – it was tentatively slated for the end of 2022. Reports suggest the reason for this is because of last-minute changes that were made to the memoir following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Whether this is true or not remains unknown, but the title is said to offer a personal insight into Harry’s life and, according to the publisher, it will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”. The documentary seems to follow a similar theme.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” says Harry in the series. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry continues. The series goes into in-depth detail about the couple’s courting, life in the royal family, and the reasons for their exit.

Related stories

Tom Bower’s new book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is out now – here’s how to read the biography
Princess Diana: Learn about the life and legacy of the people’s princess with these books
‘The Bench’ review: Meghan Markle’s children’s book has finally been published – here’s our review
The best books about Queen Elizabeth II’s life: From a young princess to her Diamond Jubilee

Harry and Meghan reportedly secured an £82.54m ($100m) deal with Netflix for the series, but the proceeds from the book will be donated to charity, with almost £1.3m ($1.5m) going to Sentebale, an organisation Prince Harry founded with Prince Seeiso in 2006, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS. The prince will also donate £300,000 to WellChild, a non-profit organisation that makes it possible for children and young people with serious and complex health needs to be cared for at home.

Plenty has been written and spoken about Prince Harry’s life – before and throughout his relationship and subsequent marriage to Meghan Markle – so the book, and the six-party documentary, serve as an opportunity for him to share the truth. If you’re looking to get your hands on the memoir on the day of publication, read on for everything there is to know about the bombshell book, including how you can pre-order it now.

‘Spare’ by Prince Harry, published by Penguin Random House

When will Prince Harry’s memoir be released?

The book many people have been waiting for is coming sooner than you think. Despite speculation that Prince Harry was not going to publish his tell-all memoir, Penguin Random House confirmed in October that the autobiography will be released on 10 January. The publication date is just days after the three-year anniversary of Harry and Meghan’s official exit from the Royal Family, which was on 8 January 2020.

What is Prince Harry’s memoir about?

According to Penguin Random House, Spare is Harry’s side of the story about his life within the Royal Family. Taking us on a journey through his life, the autobiography starts in the days around the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and it is said to be written with “raw, unflinching honesty”.

Speculation and rumours suggest it will be a bombshell for the royals, but it is reportedly written with Harry’s warmth. The only way to find out more about it is by ordering it now and getting it on the day it’s released.

How to pre-order Prince Harry’s autobiography

Spare is available to pre-order from all major book retailers, including Waterstones, Amazon, and WHSmith.

Continue reading...

Want to learn more about the royal family? These are the best books to read about Queen Elizabeth II’s life

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off your orders with the ASOS app discount
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with this The Body Shop voucher code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings - Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 10% on all orders over £60 - The Perfume Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in