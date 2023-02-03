Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

11 best jewellery gifts for Valentine’s Day that they’ll fall in love with

From a personalised necklace to a sparkly ring, you’re sure to dazzle your recipient

Eva Waite-Taylor
Friday 03 February 2023 17:45
<p>Whether dainty or a real statement, these pieces are bound to impress </p>

Whether dainty or a real statement, these pieces are bound to impress

(iStock/The Independent)

While it might feel like Christmas was just yesterday, it’s now time to start thinking about Valentine’s Day. Though the day has traditionally been reserved for romantic partners, it needn’t be – you may find that you want to treat your gal pal, a relative or, indeed, yourself.

Whoever you’re showering with affection and appreciation, we think something sparkly goes a little further than flowers, when it comes to gifts that wow. Nothing provides the same amount of joy as a jewellery piece that they will wear on repeat. If chosen well, it’ll be a daily wear that constantly reminds them of you.

When gifting jewellery, it’s always worth having your recipient’s taste at the forefront – do they wear gold, silver or rose gold? Do they favour understated designs or prefer something maximalist? Once you’ve nailed your criteria, your gift will undoubtedly be worn time and again, rather than ending up collecting dust in the back of a jewellery box.

Although it’s said diamonds are a girl’s best friend, there are plenty of other ways to symbolise your love, including opting for something personalised or a stone that you know they will love. Also, while we would always recommend sticking to pieces that are timeless, if it is the trends you’re interested in, pearls are huge news this year, and so too are statement rings.

To prevent you from feeling overwhelmed by the amount of choice on offer, we’ve put together a carefully curated guide and done the heavy lifting for you. Be it a personalised piece or a pair of earrings you hope they’ll never take off, these are the Valentine’s Day jewellery gifts we think giftees will fall in love with.

Related stories

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her: Top present ideas that she will adore in 2023, from perfume to pyjamas
The online jewellery shops that are worth their weight in gold
Best personalised Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her: From chocolates to wine
The Valentine’s Day supermarket meal deals and restaurant kits to have on your radar in 2023
9 best lingerie sets for Valentine’s Day: Treat yourself or your partner to a unforgettable set

A selection of jewellery pieces we tested for this Valentine’s Day gift guide

(Eva Waite-Taylor)

How we tested

If you’re wondering how we put this selection of the best jewellery gifts together, we paid close attention to packaging, as well as how well-made each item was and what it was like to wear. Price point was also very important to us. You’re sure to dazzle your recipient with one of these finds – trust us when we say these pieces are worth their weight in gold.

The best jewellery gifts for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Astrid & Miyu bold tennis chain gold bracelet: £85, Astridandmiyu.com
  • Best everyday ring – About November Mai wave cuff ring: £25, About-november.com
  • Best personalisable jewellery gift – Daphine Kaur bangle: £120, Daphine.com
  • Best statement ring – Mejuri croissant dome ring: £68, Mejuri.com
  • Best hoop earrings – Orelia etched heart oval hoop earrings: £25, Orelia.co.uk
  • Best chain necklace – V By Laura Vann Figaro chain necklace: £50, Vbylauravann.com
  • Best imitation diamond ring – Heavenly London the gold a la folie ring: £90, Heavenlylondon.com
  • Best initial necklace – Ana Luisa letter necklace: £64, Analuisa.com
  • Best stud earrings – V By Laura Vann Ophelia gold stud earrings: £35, Vbylauravann.com
  • Best jewellery subscription service – Chloe Polo Valentine’s Day gift box: From £40, Chloepolo.co.uk
  • Best beaded bracelet – Anni Lu Nuanua bracelet: £40, Libertylondon.com

Astrid & Miyu bold tennis chain bracelet

  • Best: Overall
  • Metal colours: Gold and silver
  • Gift wrap available: Yes

Tennis bracelets are in vogue, and for good reason – they add some serious sparkle to any outfit. The design first gained popularity in the 1920s, but it got its name in 1978 when tennis star Chris Evert wore the accessory during her matches.

Aside from being steeped in history, it’s an ideal standout piece and makes a great gift. While there are plenty of options out there, for an affordable yet well-made design, look no further than Astrid & Miyu’s. With slightly larger crystals than the traditional tennis bracelet, it really catches the light and makes for the perfect accessory. While it looks nice when worn alone, we also paired it with our welded bracelet (from £120, Astridandmiyu.com), and never want to take it off.

Continue reading...

About November Mai wave cuff ring

  • Best: Chunky ring
  • Metal colours available: Gold and silver
  • Gift wrap available: No

About November focuses on modern, minimal aesthetic jewellery. While the brand’s main USP is its earrings – which do look lovely – it’s this cuff ring that we tested. The design is far more high-end than the price tag would suggest, and it’s a particularly great option if you’re not 100 per cent sure about your giftee’s ring size, because it can be adjusted to fit their finger. The chunky design means it can make a statement when worn alone, but it looks equally as nice when styled alongside other rings. If you’re buying for someone who usually wears gold, it also comes in that metal finish too (£25, About-november.com). With change left from £30, this affordable yet chic choice is a total standout that your recipient is bound to love.

Continue reading...

Daphine Kaur bangle

  • Best: Personalisable jewellery gift
  • Metal colours available: Gold
  • Gift wrapping available: Yes

When it comes to personalised Valentine’s Day gifts, jewellery is a lovely choice. While lots of brands offer the service, few do it as chicly and timelessly as Daphine. Case in point: this bangle. It’s a gorgeous statement piece that can be engraved with your giftee’s initials.

Aside from this personal touch, we found we gravitated towards this piece every day. It really elevated even the dowdiest of outfits. The high quality is clear too.

If you’re feeling particularly generous, the brand suggests wearing two on the same wrist or pairing it with the coordinating ring (£75, Daphine.com). Much like others in this review, you can order it to arrive gift-wrapped, which we’d recommend doing. The gift box was sealed with ribbon, and inside was a felt pouch wrapped in tissue paper. It’s these small touches that make Daphine a great one for all of your jewellery gifts.

Continue reading...

Mejuri croissant dome ring

  • Best: Statement ring
  • Metal colours available: Gold and silver
  • Gift wrapping available: Yes

Even the simplest of outfits can be elevated with a set of rings, with statement designs offering a great option – and, in our opinion, more is more when it comes to bling. In terms of the design of this dome ring, it’s a huge fashion favourite. It’s the right amount of chunky and can be worn on its own or alongside other stacking rings, depending on your giftee’s current collection.

Much like the other brands featured here, Mejuri is a lovely label to know, thanks to the neat packaging the pieces arrive in. Owing to its fine jewellery designs, it’s also one you should keep in mind for any special occasion coming up.

Continue reading...

Orelia etched heart oval hoop earrings

  • Best: Hoop earrings
  • Metal colours available: Gold and silver
  • Gift wrapping available: Yes

If you’re searching for affordable jewellery pieces, Orelia really is one to know. With prices starting from around £15, the designs are trend-led, but also timeless – making it one to bookmark for all your gifting needs.

As for these earrings, they stood out as a firm favourite, coming in at less than £30. Owing to the oval shape and the addition of the heart charm, they are slightly different from your traditional hoop earrings, and we love them. They’re a great size and can be worn alongside other earrings to form the perfect ear party.

Your giftee will have to remember to take these off before showering, though, as they’re gold-plated and will tarnish over time if they come into contact with water. For an extra £3, the hoops will arrive in a gift box – which we’d recommend opting for, particularly if you want this to be a letterbox present.

Continue reading...

V By Laura Vann Figaro chain necklace

  • Best: Chain necklace
  • Metal colours available: Gold and silver
  • Gift box available: Yes

Perhaps your Valentine has been hinting at wanting a chain necklace for a while, or you’re just looking for a simple piece to make their day. Either way, this will certainly put a smile on their face. The dainty design lends itself well to being worn daily, and it can indeed be layered up with their existing necklaces. There are two different lengths to choose from and it’s available in silver (£45, Vbylauravann.com) and gold (£50, Vbylauravann.com).

Continue reading...

Heavenly London the gold a la folie ring

  • Best: Imitation diamond ring
  • Metal colours available: Gold and silver
  • Gift wrap available: Yes

When it comes to getting a diamond look on a budget, Heavenly London needs to be your go-to. The brand’s mon cœur necklace (£150, Heavenlylondon.com) is a piece we’ve had in our collection for a while – and it’s a total showstopper.

But for something equally as impressive, turn to the la folie ring. The rope-style design makes it more interesting than other rings we’ve seen. At its centre is a heart made from an imitation diamond, so it adds the perfect touch of sparkle to any hand. Essentially, this is the perfect way to gift something as sparkly as diamonds without putting too big a dent in your bank account.

Continue reading...

Ana Luisa letter necklace

  • Best: Initial necklace
  • Metal colours available: Gold
  • Gift wrap available: Yes

While we’d usually suggest gifting timeless pieces as opposed to trend-led ones, initial designs are the exception to the rule. Offering a personalised and understated touch, this style of necklace is favoured by celebrities and royals alike. For something less Carrie Bradshaw and more dainty, this design from Ana Luisa is ideal.

Much like all of the pieces we tested, this necklace looks lovely when worn alone or layered with other chains, so it should slot into your giftee’s jewellery collection nicely. While a gift note is free of charge, you will have to pay an additional £5 to make sure this arrives with a gift box and ribbon (Analuisa.com). If you’re buying for someone who exclusively wears silver, unfortunately, this is only available in gold.

Continue reading...

V By Laura Vann Ophelia gold stud earrings

  • Best: Stud earrings
  • Metal colours available: Gold
  • Gift wrap available: Yes

V By Laura Vann is a great destination for affordable yet well-made jewellery pieces, so we’d certainly recommend it as a brand to bookmark when it comes to gifting.

Inspired by Art Deco designs, these crystal studs are timeless yet glamourous. If you’re looking for a jewellery item your giftee will wear every day, you simply cannot go wrong with studs. While we wear these alongside three hoop earrings to complement our ear party, they also look chic when worn solo. Similarly, should your loved one have their cartilage pierced, we think one of these would look pretty there too.

The sparkly stone is a perfect size and they are beautifully made – a simple yet lovely sparkly addition to any collection and a gift to be cherished. As with all V By Laura Vann jewellery, these arrived beautifully packaged in a jewellery box.

Continue reading...

Chloe Polo Valentine’s Day gift box

  • Best: Jewellery subscription service
  • Metal colours available: Gold and silver
  • Gift box available: Yes

For something entirely different, Chloe Polo is a jewellery subscription service. If you’re feeling particularly generous, you can opt to gift a monthly subscription (from £40 per month, Chloepolo.co.uk). Alternatively, it also has the option of just a gift box for Valentine’s Day, which we tried and were totally wowed by. The box arrived neatly packaged, and inside were five different jewellery pieces – the designs of which were a complete surprise. In our box, we received a pretty ring, a tennis bracelet, a necklace and two pairs of earrings. We won’t go into too much detail, as we don’t want to ruin the surprise, but we were very impressed by the selection, which is worth more than £450.

Continue reading...

Anni Lu Nuanua bracelet

  • Best: Beaded bracelet
  • Metal colour: Gold with beads
  • Gift wrap available: No

Beaded bracelets are very in vogue. If there’s a brand you should know when it comes to these designs, it’s Anni Lu. It specialises in playful jewellery, with its bold and bright pieces designed to encourage you to think of beaches, ocean waves and travels. With this in mind, the Nuanua bracelet is the ideal gift for those with wanderlust – it’s part of the brand’s wave dancer collection, which pays tribute to surfers across the globe.

The designs evoke fancy-free vibes, and have been created to be stackable. As such, it offers a lovely way to start a new tradition, where you buy your loved one a new design for any forthcoming special occasion. That way, they’ll soon be able to mix and match with lots of the pieces you choose for them. 

Continue reading...

The verdict: Jewellery gifts

Choosing a jewellery gift will, of course, depend on your giftee’s personal preference, but we feel you’re in safe hands with our curated selection. If you’re looking for a dainty piece they’ll wear every day, go for V By Laura Vann’s Figaro chain necklace.

Alternatively, you can’t go wrong with About November Mai wave cuff ring – it’s been designed to stand the test of time, and is available in gold and silver. It’s a truly lovely gift at a pocket-friendly price. However, taking the top spot has to be the Astrid & Miyu bold tennis bracelet – it’ll certainly make your Valentine sparkle.

Want more bling in your life? We’ve rounded up the best online jewellery shops

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off everything £80+ with this ASOS discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything for club members - The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% birthday discount for The Perfume Shop VIP Rewards Members

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in