Your annual excuse to spoil a loved one, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner – and if this provokes mild panic rather than romantic notions, you most likely haven’t found the right gift yet.

Whoever you’re aiming Cupid’s bow at this 14 February – whether a partner, family member or best friend – it is hard to go wrong with a personalised and wholly unique present. If well-thought out, your Valentine’s gift could be an instant keepsake that they’ll love for years to come (and far more sentimental than any overly-priced dinner).

From necklaces and signet rings to engraved candles, luggage tags or even cocktail shakers, more and more brands are offering personalisation services to help you tailor your gift to your recipient – ensuring that it’s never boring.

Whether it is a monogrammed wash bag or initial jewellery, embroidered messages or inscribed names, there is plenty of choice and methods when it comes to personalisation.

Stuck for inspiration this year? Our gift guide has you covered. From a Papier notebook to an engraved card holder and silk pillowcase, these personsalised Valentine’s Day (or Galantines) gifts will make heart’s flutter.

How we tested

To compile our edit, we thought of gifts for both men and women, with ideas for both ends of the budget and spectrum of tastes. Whether you are going big this year or are seeking a personalised present for under a tenner, find something unique and customisable in our gift guide.

The best personalised Valentine’s Day gifts for 2023 are: