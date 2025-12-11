Best surround sound systems for immersive audio, tested by a tech expert

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Today’s LED and OLED TVs may have made remarkable strides in picture quality, but audio hasn’t kept pace. As screens have grown slimmer, most of us have been left listening to weedy speakers short on clarity. That’s where the best surround sound systems come in.

If you want to beef up your movie-watching experience to cinematic sound, an external audio system is essential. The good news is that there are loads of solutions available, from simple plug-and-play soundbars to full-scale home-cinema amplifiers.

The former are the most common upgrade, and it’s easy to understand why. They’re tidy, straightforward to install and can deliver a big lift in detail and power. Dolby Atmos decoding, using upward-firing or carefully angled drivers, can create a greater sense of space and height.

For those who enjoy the romance of a traditional Hi-Fi setup, a home-cinema amplifier is also a tempting proposition. These bigger options remain the backbone of a more ambitious system, able to drive multiple speakers and support multiple connected devices, and offer a level of control and headroom that can turn every movie night into a genuinely theatrical occasion.

Elevating TV audio may look confusing, but better sound has never been easier to achieve. Read on for our guide to the best surround sound upgrades to transform your telly-watching experience…

The best surround sound systems for 2025 are:

How I tested

I put the systems through their paces with everything from instrumental music to blockbuster movies ( Steve May/The Independent )

I auditioned a range of surround sound systems to see if they’d provide me with a decent audio upgrades. I tested them with a selection of content from blockbuster movies and daily soaps to instrumental tracks, to best replicate how they might typically be used in everyday life. You can find out more about my testing criteria at the end of this article.