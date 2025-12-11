The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best surround sound systems for immersive audio, tested by a tech expert
Give your audio setup a boost, from deliving more detail to creating a greater sense of space and height
Today’s LED and OLED TVs may have made remarkable strides in picture quality, but audio hasn’t kept pace. As screens have grown slimmer, most of us have been left listening to weedy speakers short on clarity. That’s where the best surround sound systems come in.
If you want to beef up your movie-watching experience to cinematic sound, an external audio system is essential. The good news is that there are loads of solutions available, from simple plug-and-play soundbars to full-scale home-cinema amplifiers.
The former are the most common upgrade, and it’s easy to understand why. They’re tidy, straightforward to install and can deliver a big lift in detail and power. Dolby Atmos decoding, using upward-firing or carefully angled drivers, can create a greater sense of space and height.
For those who enjoy the romance of a traditional Hi-Fi setup, a home-cinema amplifier is also a tempting proposition. These bigger options remain the backbone of a more ambitious system, able to drive multiple speakers and support multiple connected devices, and offer a level of control and headroom that can turn every movie night into a genuinely theatrical occasion.
Elevating TV audio may look confusing, but better sound has never been easier to achieve. Read on for our guide to the best surround sound upgrades to transform your telly-watching experience…
The best surround sound systems for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Samsung HW-Q990F: £1,399, Currys.co.uk
- Best budget soundbar – Amazon Fire TV soundbar plus: £249, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget stereo speakers – Ruark Audio MR1 Mk3: £399, Amazon.co.uk
- Best home cinema amplifier – Marantz cinema 60 receiver: £899, Richersounds.com
- Best stereo music and TV system – Technics SC-CX700B: £1,199, Johnlewis.com
How I tested
I auditioned a range of surround sound systems to see if they’d provide me with a decent audio upgrades. I tested them with a selection of content from blockbuster movies and daily soaps to instrumental tracks, to best replicate how they might typically be used in everyday life. You can find out more about my testing criteria at the end of this article.
1Samsung HW-Q990F
- Best Surround sound system overall
- Dolby Atmos Yes
- Dimensions 1,232mm x 71mm x 138mm
- Weight 7.3kg
- Why we love it
- Big, immersive cinema sound
- Clever audio processing
- Excellent connectivity
- Take note
- A bit industrial-looking
- Suited to larger screens
Feature-packed and muscular, the Q990F is Samsung’s premium soundbar – and it’s a beast. It ships with a wireless compact subwoofer, for deep resonant bass, and wireless rears that surround you with sound.
The official channel designation is 11.1.4. Just what you need for proper, room-filling Dolby Atmos audio. When it comes to design, it’s probably not the belle of the ball, though – being very angular and industrial – but connectivity is strong. You get three HDMI ports (one eARC), wifi and Bluetooth. Setup is straightforward. The rear speakers and subwoofer pair to the soundbar automatically. Of course, despite being labelled ‘wireless’, each needs its own mains socket, so plan your power extensions accordingly.
What makes the Q990F really stand out is the sonic scale of its output. With up-firing, side-firing and wide stereo drivers, it places effects above and around you, bringing huge drama to movie nights and cinematic TV shows. Dialogue is crisp, and can be enhanced further if required, using Samsung’s Active Voice Amplifier Pro processing.
The Q990F is a powerful, well-appointed and genuinely cinematic soundbar system capable of superb clarity, deep bass and a strong sense of height. It’s an ideal way to watch big movies on a giant telly in a large room.
2Amazon Fire TV soundbar plus
- Best Budget soundbar
- Dolby Atmos Yes
- Dimensions 64mm x 940cm x 132mm
- Weight 4kg
- Why we love it
- Great sound for the price
- Take note
- Not as immersive as more-expensive models
- No Alexa smart functionality
When it comes to bang for your buck, this Amazon Fire TV soundbar is difficult to beat. A 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos design, it lacks up-firing or angled speaker drivers but instead concentrates on a forward-facing speaker array that handles stereo and dialogue duties.
Best partnered with 50-65in TVs, it sports a neat charcoal fabric grille, and it’s a doddle to install. There’s a single HDMI eARC connection, and Bluetooth for easy streaming. There are no smart features or built-in microphones, despite the Fire TV branding, but owners of Fire TVs can control it directly with their existing remotes.
What I really like about this soundbar is its mid-range presentation, which is round and fulsome. The dedicated centre channel makes dialogue crisp, and everyday TV and streaming dramas sound rich and well balanced. With no up-firing drivers, height effects are flattened into the front channels, and bass has only modest depth. But that’s to be expected at this price point.
For small and mid-sized rooms, the Amazon Fire TV soundbar plus is a brilliant step up from ordinary TV audio. It won’t deliver dramatic height effects, and its bass performance is modest, but it does offer a genuinely enjoyable sonic uplift for everyday streaming.
3Ruark Audio MR1 Mk3
- Best Budget stereo TV speakers
- Dolby Atmos No
- Dimensions 135mm x 202mm x 165mm
- Weight 4.4kg
- Why we love it
- Compact and beautiful
- Work well with every source
- Take note
- No HDMI connection
- No wifi
When space is tight around your telly, turn to the Ruark MR1 Mk3. These ultra-compact Bluetooth speakers boast a premium finish and refined amplification. Pair them with a TV of 50in or less and they’ll look the business.
The fabric-fronted cabinets come in charcoal or walnut, while the trademark RotoDial controller adds a premium flourish. Connectivity includes an optical digital input for TVs, plus a built-in phono stage for turntables and Bluetooth.
The MR1 Mk3 delivers tasty treble, warm midrange and tighter, deeper bass than you might expect. They can’t match larger speakers for outright scale, but the soundstage is wide and impressive.
When you don’t have room for a soundbar, but still want to elevate your audio, the Ruark MR1 Mk3 could be the answer. The speakers are incredibly impressive for their size, and if you feel the need to add more bass, there’s a subwoofer output.
4Marshall Heston 120 soundbar
- Best Soundbar for music
- Dolby Atmos Yes
- Dimensions 1,100mm x 79mm x 150mm
- Weight 7kg
- Why we love it
- Distinctive Marshall rock 'n' roll design
- Exciting sound
- Take note
- No remote control
- Styling won’t suit everyone
You can tell a Marshall speaker a mile off. That textured leather finish and distinctive rock-scene swagger are unmistakable. Here, Marshall has delivered a system that leans on the brand’s rock ’n’ roll heritage without compromising its home cinema performance. Oozing attitude – knurled dials for volume, treble and bass glow red when touched – it delivers a ferocious soundstage that’s perfect for action movies and your music playlists.
Connectivity is strong, with two HDMI ports (one eARC), wifi streaming and Bluetooth LE audio with Auracast (meaning it can pair with any other Auracast speaker). The only catch is the lack of a dedicated remote control.
Speaker drivers fire upwards, to the side and forwards, in a classic 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos layout. There’s no separate wireless subwoofer, though. Instead, Marshall relies on internal woofers rather than a separate sub. It does a great job.
Films benefit from a broad, confident soundstage, although height effects aren’t as pinpoint as multi-speaker systems. When it comes to music, stereo playback is wide and energetic. Vocals stay centred, guitars have texture and rhythm sections rock.
This is a great-sounding Dolby Atmos soundbar with outstanding musicality. If you like your speakers to have personality, you’ll really dig this.
5Sony Bravia theatre bar 6
- Best Soundbar for big bass
- Dolby Atmos Yes
- Dimensions 950mm x 64mm x 110mm
- Weight 7.7kg
- Why we love it
- Minimalist design
- Excellent dialogue performance
- Wireless subwoofer delivers plenty of wallop
- Take note
- Not too hot with music
- Subwoofer can be heavy-handed
This is a two-piece system comprising a soundbar with up-firing height drivers, and a wireless subwoofer. It pairs naturally with 50-65in screens, and presents a minimalistic face: the matte black finish is functional rather than fancy. Connectivity includes a single HDMI eARC, plus Bluetooth.
There’s some clever processing at work here. Sony’s vertical surround engine and S-force pro front surround expand stereo and 5.1 mixes, while proprietary X-balanced drivers keep dialogue crisp.
It’s punchy, too – a 350W power output across bar and sub enables the system to be lively and cinematic with blockbusters. Dolby Atmos effects have convincing height, and the soundstage is wonderfully wide. That wireless sub also hits hard, making this an exciting choice for fans of action movies.
However, music is this setup’s weak spot, as the sub tries to handle some of the midrange, making it easy to pinpoint and a bit lumpy. An over zealous subwoofer might not make the most of music, but that doesn’t detract from the fun to be had on movie nights. If you want scale and drama without surrounding your sofa with speakers, this is a great-value option.
6Marantz cinema 60 receiver
- Best Home cinema surround sound system
- Dolby Atmos Yes
- Dimensions 442mm x 165mm x 354mm
- Weight 10.9kg
- Why we love it
- Agile stereo performer
- Fully immersive surround sound
- HEOS multi-room compatible
- Take note
- Requires loudspeakers (seven plus a subwoofer)
- More complicated than a soundbar
For a truly immersive sonic experience, with high-end stereo music playback, you’re best served by a home-cinema amplifier, rather than a regular soundbar. Enter: the Marantz Cinema 60DAB – a superb home-cinema receiver with audiophile DNA.
Designed for 7.2-channel speaker setups, and powered by Marantz’s latest HDAM amplification, it delivers a warm, detailed sound that shines with both movies and music.
Importantly, the cinema 60 won’t just appeal to film fans. Three of its six HDMI inputs are able to handle 4K/120Hz video, making it a winner for PS5 and Xbox owners too. Be wary, it’s a bit more complicated to set up than a soundbar, though.
Rated at 100W per channel, the Marantz cinema 60 sounds magnificent. Unlike a soundbar, you’ll need to add speakers – either building up the system with loudspeakers you have already, or buying a bespoke multichannel package to suit your room. It’s worth the effort. The result is smooth, cinematic sound with impressive spatial steering. Switch to stereo and it becomes a refined musical performer, too.
7Technics SC-CX700B
- Best Stereo music and TV sound system
- Dolby Atmos No
- Dimensions 201mm x 313mm x 276mm
- Weight 18.2kg
- Why we love it
- Fantastic two-channel performance
- Gorgeous design
- Works well with any source
- Take note
- Pricey
- Bass could sound a little heavier
If you hanker for more musicality than a soundbar typically offers, but don’t want to fill your living room with a full-fat home-cinema system, a pair of stylish TV-ready active speakers will be the sweet spot. Beautifully designed, this stereo pair is wrapped in a suede-like fabric, while a circular magnetic grille hides a coaxial driver array, and front-firing bass reflex port.
Connections include HDMI ARC, analogue stereo and digital audio. There’s also a phono stage for vinyl turntables. Wireless support covers Bluetooth, AirPlay, and Chromecast. Fast and precise, these Technics speakers present music with easy confidence. There’s sparkle, definition and pace aplenty.
With 200W of amplification, they’re more than capable of filling the average living room, making them brilliant with movies. They may not be Dolby Atmos compatible, but they still do a great job engulfing you with sound, and Eastenders has never sounded so smooth.
If there is a niggle, I would have liked a tad more deep bass, but then there is a subwoofer output should you want to connect a wired subwoofer. Untll Technics makes a soundbar, these are the next best thing.
What is the best surround sound system?
If you’re looking to improve your TV audio from grim to grand, adding an external sound system should be your next tech upgrade. All the sound systems featured here have been put through their paces, and represent the best pound-for-pound audio upgrades you can buy right now.
Easy to install, soundbars bring instant cinema-style sound in your lounge. If you’re after the whole sonic enchilada, Samsung’s HW-Q990F warrants its top ranking. This soundbar package includes both a wireless subwoofer and wireless rearspeakers, which work seamlessly together to surround you with sound. If you’re system-building on a budget, bag yourself the Amazon Fire TV soundbar plus, which is extraordinary value for money.
For the ultimate home cinema, an AV amplifier is the way to go. Marantz cinema 60 is as accomplished with music as it is with movies, and has power to spare. Just add speakers… and popcorn. Conversely, if a pair of active stereo speakers are more your style, look to either Technics or Ruark. Both impress, at different ends of the price scale.
How were the best surround sound systems selected?
To determine which models are worth your money, I considered the following criteria:
- Performance: All sound systems on test were evaluated with a selection of movie and music content, and judged on both their sense of scale and clarity. Particular note was made of TV dialogue clarity (often cited as problematic by viewers) and bass performance.
- Build quality and design: For many buyers, a soundbar or audio system has to pass muster as a piece of modern furniture, so I considered their overall design aesthetic and choice of materials.
- Connectivity: How versatile a soundbar, active speaker or home-cinema amplifier is will largely be determined by the connectivity options offered. All soundbars have a single HDMI eARC port, which connects directly with a matching eARC port on the rear of a TV, but some users may wish to attach other devices to the TV via the soundbar, so additional HDMI ports are useful.
- Ease of use: Some TV upgrades are easier to install than others, so I looked at just how demanding each model would be to install and use.
- Channel support: Not all soundbars are created equal. Some offer just two or three forward-facing drivers (for a stereo with centre channel presentation), while others augment this with up-firing or rear speakers, which really deliver a full surround sound experience.
