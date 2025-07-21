5 best record players, reviewed by an audio expert

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

There’s something mesmerising about lowering a needle onto a spinning record. Vinyl record sales are booming, and if you're looking to start your vinyl journey, or you’re thinking about upgrading an old turntable, I’ve found the best record players that won’t break the bank.

There’s a plethora of budget-friendly record players available that don’t feel like compromises – decks that blend classic appeal with just enough modern convenience to make everyday use a doddle.

I’ve been spinning my way through a selection of the latest relatively affordable record players from a range of brands. They may differ in design, features, and finish, but all share one thing in common: they make listening to records straightforward and joyful.

Some have fully automatic operation – just press ‘start’ and let the deck do the rest – which is ideal for those wary of tonearm technicalities. Others come equipped with Bluetooth, enabling you to wirelessly stream to compatible speakers or headphones, if that’s more convenient than a traditional wired setup. You’ll even find models with a USB output, making it possible to digitise your collection.

I think the Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT is by far the best option for most people, offering brilliant sound quality at a reasonable price. However, l’ve tested lots of other great options. Whether you're rekindling your love of vinyl or lighting the spark for the first time, I’ve taken a close listen to help you find the best record player for your needs.

How we tested

I put a range of turntables to the test ( Steve May/The Independent )

Each of the turntables on test was carefully assembled and connected to my trusted reference audio system, ensuring a consistent setup for every model. To get a true sense of musicality and character, I spun a wide range of vinyl: the atmospheric layers and vocal nuances of Björk, the sweeping dynamics of Strauss’s orchestral works, and the brassy, chaotic joy of Stan Kenton’s big band jazz. I used these records to assess these players by several criteria:

Sound quality: The most important test of all. It’s perhaps a little subjective, but my varied playlist helped reveal how each deck handled detail, rhythm, dynamics and stereo imaging – all qualities that matter whether you're a casual listener or a long-time collector.

The most important test of all. It’s perhaps a little subjective, but my varied playlist helped reveal how each deck handled detail, rhythm, dynamics and stereo imaging – all qualities that matter whether you're a casual listener or a long-time collector. Resonance: Reasonance is any vibration that impacts sound quality, whether from the turntable itself or from the tone arm. I wanted record players that reduced this resonance.

Reasonance is any vibration that impacts sound quality, whether from the turntable itself or from the tone arm. I wanted record players that reduced this resonance. Tone arms: A tonearm holds the stylus, or the needle. I wanted a smooth, lightweight tone arm that was easy to place onto a vinyl without damaging the record.

A tonearm holds the stylus, or the needle. I wanted a smooth, lightweight tone arm that was easy to place onto a vinyl without damaging the record. Cartridge: The cartridge houses the needle, also known as a stylus. It’s how a record player reads a record. These can often be swapped between different turntables, but I wanted to check the quality of the included cartridges and ensure that they didn’t skip.

The cartridge houses the needle, also known as a stylus. It’s how a record player reads a record. These can often be swapped between different turntables, but I wanted to check the quality of the included cartridges and ensure that they didn’t skip. Tracking force: This is the amount of pressure a stylus needle puts onto the groove. I measured the tracking force of each deck and whether or not it could be adjusted to ensure perfect playback.

This is the amount of pressure a stylus needle puts onto the groove. I measured the tracking force of each deck and whether or not it could be adjusted to ensure perfect playback. Anti-skate settings: These settings stop the stylus from creating too much inward force as it moves towards the centre of the record, so I both looked out for and tested these settings

These settings stop the stylus from creating too much inward force as it moves towards the centre of the record, so I both looked out for and tested these settings Connection types: All the turntables included in our tried-and-tested lineup come with a built-in phono preamp, as well as the option of a traditional line out. Vinyl records produce a very low-level signal that needs special amplification and equalisation before it can be heard properly through speakers. Traditionally, this job was handled by a dedicated phono stage in a hi-fi amplifier, or a separate external unit, but a built-in phono preamp takes care of that for you. I wanted record players with as many ways to connect as possible.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Steve May is a technology journalist with more than 30 years’ experience, specialising in home audio, home cinema, TV, soundbars and personal audio. He writes for a variety of popular audio websites and publications. His reviews are based on real-world testing, and he will only recommend the handful of products he believes are worth your money.

The best record players for 2025 are: