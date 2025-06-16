The best open-ear headphones for safer running, tried and tested

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

While noise-cancelling headphones are great for cutting yourself off from the world, the best open-ear headphones let you listen to your music and podcasts while remaining fully aware of your surroundings. They’re ideal for outdoor exercise – or for anyone who simply doesn’t like the sensation of in-ear headphones – and use flexible clips or hooks to hang just outside your ears, projecting audio into the ear without creating a seal.

Because of their open design, there’s an unavoidable dip in sound quality compared to in-ear and over-ear headphones, but you’d be surprised by how dynamic the best models sound. They tend to offer better sound quality than bone-conducting headphones while ensuring that you can hear outside noise.

However, because they’re designed to let ambient noise float in, they naturally struggle in consistently loud environments – open-ear headphones are best for avoiding hidden dogs and cyclists on your morning run, rather than disappearing into a podcast on your morning commute.

The best open-ear headphones offer complete situational awareness while mitigating as many of these downsides as they can, and in recent years, the tech has massively improved. Fashion-forward designs like the Bose ultra open not only sound great but look smart too, while fitness-focused earphones like the Shokz OpenFit 2 use secure and comfortable silicone hook designs to cope with more vigorous outdoor workouts.

How we tested

A selection of the open-ear headphones I tested ( The Independent )

I assessed each of these in-ear headphones for sound quality, comfort, battery life and overall value. I wore them on our outdoor runs and walks, as well as at home, listening to a range of music genres and podcasts to get a sense of their strengths and weaknesses. I also considered the size and convenience of charging cases, app usability, EQ options and additional features.

