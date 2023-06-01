Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

These days, almost every pair of wireless headphones and wireless earbuds claim to be noise-cancelling, but active noise cancellation (ANC) isn’t equal across every brand. Headphones with good ANC will drown out the screeches of the London Underground with ease, while others with poorly implemented ANC will let in every high-frequency sound, making the noise-cancelling feature worthless.

Picking headphones with good quality noise-cancelling is a must but as there are two types of noise cancellation – passive and active – it can be hard to know where to star. Firstly, we have to distinguish between passive noise cancellation (PNC) and active noise cancellation. While the former is a physical element, whereby the shape of the headphones dictates how much ambient sound can sneak in, ANC brings tech into the equation. More on that later.

Either way, these noise-cancelling techniques can heighten your listening experience. Although, as ANC senses external frequencies and negates them by matching them in your ears, this can have an effect on the music you’re listening to: after all, tracks will most likely have frequencies that match with the outside world.

No headphones cancel out all noise (yet), but to most ears, this doesn’t really matter – it’s an odd sensation to look down at yourself typing, only to hear nothing coming back at you. And the less said about people sneaking up on you, the better.

There are many brands that now offer genuinely good noise cancellation, including headphones aimed at kids, as well as quality sound output. After hours of testing, and getting sick of at least three of our favourite albums, we’ve put together a list that’ll please any ear.

How we tested

When testing noise-cancelling headphones, it’s important to try each pair in a variety of scenarios, some more obvious than others. Yes, we tested them in busy cafés and beside main roads, but we also took care to test ANC (where applicable), for instance, in a quiet room. This is due to ANC’s tendency to sometimes emit a small hiss when working, something that could begin to grate on your nerves after a while in an empty office.

We tested each pair of headphones by accosting them with a smorgasbord of different audio sources: from the deep rumbles of Billie Eilish’s Bury a Friend, to the complicated delicacy of Jacob Collier’s Flow Freely, with Yo-Yo Ma, Childish Gambino and Kaho Nakamura thrown into the mix. We made sure to listen to our favourite podcasts to check for vocal clarity, and rang friends and family so much to test microphone quality that nobody wanted to FaceTime us for a month.

The best noise-cancelling headphones for 2023 are: