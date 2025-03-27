Jump to content
How to watch all 35 Marvel movies in chronological order based on the MCU timeline

From Captain America: The Winter Soldier, right up to Brave New World

Alex Lee
Thursday 27 March 2025 15:08 GMT
Comments
Some believe it’s the best way to watch the Marvel movies
Some believe it’s the best way to watch the Marvel movies (Marvel Studios/The Independent )

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is the most expansive superhero property ever made, with box office hits in abundance. While Disney has decided to slow things down, with fears of audience fatigue, the MCU still has its legions of fans re-watching the movies over and over again.

While most agree that the best way to watch the Marvel movies is in the order that they were released, for those die-hard Marvel fans out there who’ve already seen all 35 superhero films, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as experiencing the MCU in chronological order.

But with so many Marvel movies, it’s difficult to know where to start and where to go next. That’s where we step in. We’ve compiled this handy guide to help you watch the Marvel movies in order, starting with Captain America: The First Avenger, which is set in the 1940s and ending with (for now) Captain America: Brave New World which is set in 2026. Note: We haven’t included the Marvel TV shows in this guide, though they do intersect with the overall MCU.   

If you’re new to the Marvel cinematic universe, we highly recommend that you watch the Marvel movies in the order they were released – that’s the way the filmmakers intended them to be consumed, and you won’t get spoiled by end credit scenes.  

Without further ado, buckle in – this is how and where you can watch every Marvel movie in chronological order. And, if you’d like to watch the films in the order they were released, scroll right to the bottom. We’ve got you covered.

How to watch all the Marvel movies in chronological order 

Watching the Marvel movies in the MCU chronological timeline is a really fun way to watch the films. You’ll encounter characters in the same sequence as they appear within the story's timeline. In Infinity War, there's a post-credit scene featuring Nick Fury that becomes more satisfying for anyone who has already watched Captain Marvel, which comes before Infinity War in the chronological timeline.

The only real issue you’ll face when watching it in chronological order are those post-credit scenes, which sometimes spoil events far in the future.

1. ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2011
  • Set in: 1942  

Set during World War II in the 1940s, Captain America: The First Avenger is the earliest story in the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It sees Steve Rogers’ origin story as he’s transformed into a super soldier.

Watch now on Disney+

2. ‘Captain Marvel’

(AP)
  • Release year: 2019
  • Set in: 1995     

While Captain Marvel wasn’t released until Phase 3, Carol Danvers’s origin story, in which she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful superheroes, is set in the mid-1990s. We won’t see her again for a long while after her introduction.

Watch now on Disney+

3. ‘Iron Man’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2008
  • Set in: 2010

While Iron Man was the first film released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kicking off what would one day be an enormous entertainment property, it’s actually the third film chronologically, taking place in 2008. It sees billionaire Tony Stark build a high-tech suit of armour and become Iron Man.

Watch now on Disney+

4. ‘Iron Man 2’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2010
  • Set in: 2010

Introducing us to Black Widow for the first time, Iron Man 2 is the next MCU movie chronologically, picking up shortly after the events of the first movie.

Watch now on Disney+

5. ‘The Incredible Hulk’

(Shutterstock)
  • Release year: 2008
  • Set in: 2011

Released after the first Iron Man movie, The Incredible Hulk follows Iron Man 2 chronologically. It’s the first and only standalone Hulk film, seeing Bruce Banner search for a cure for his transformation. Stark appears in a post-credits scene.

Watch now on Disney+

6. ‘Thor’

(Paramount Pictures)
  • Release year: 2011
  • Set in: 2011

The sixth film based on the MCU timeline introduces us to the Norse God Thor, who’s been banished to Earth from Asgard. It was released around the same time as Iron Man 2The Incredible Hulk and we meet Hawkeye for the first time.       

Watch now on Disney+

7. ‘The Avengers’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2012
  • Set in: 2012

With all four superheroes introduced, the gang is assembled together for the first time to form The Avengers. The movie broke several box office records worldwide. The MCU stage is set.

Watch now on Disney+

8. ‘Thor: The Dark World’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2013
  • Set in: 2013

Set in late 2013, the second Thor movie introduces us to the first Infinity Stone – the Aether and sees Thor battle to save the Nine Realms from the dark elf Malekith.

Watch now on Disney+

9. ‘Iron Man 3’

Robert Downey Jr and Don Cheadle in ‘Iron Man 3'
Robert Downey Jr and Don Cheadle in ‘Iron Man 3' (Marvel Studio)
  • Release year: 2013
  • Set in: 2013

Iron Man 3 takes place around Christmas 2013 and sees Tony Stark struggle after the events of The Avengers while battling the Mandarin. It’s Stark’s last solo film.

Watch now on Disney+

10. ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2014
  • Set in: 2014

Cap adjusts to modern life in the Winter Soldier but then has to team up with Black Widow and Falcon to take down his best friend. It’s set in 2014.

Watch now on Disney+

11. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2014
  • Set in: 2014

Star-Lord and his motley crew of intergalactic misfits band together to stop Ronan the Accuser, from using a mysterious orb to destroy planets – later known as the Power Infinity Stone. It’s set in 2014.

Watch now on Disney+

12. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2017
  • Set in: 2014

The second Guardians of the Galaxy movie was released in 2017, but the film is actually set a few months after the first, in 2014. In the sequel, the guardians try to figure out where Star-Lord came from.

Watch now on Disney+

13. ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

(Rex Features)
  • Release year: 2015
  • Set in: 2015

The Avengers are back together again to take down Ultron, an AI created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner that’s gone rogue. Set in May 2015, it’s the first time we meet Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver and Vision.

Watch now on Disney+

14. ‘Ant-Man’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2015
  • Set in: 2015

Set in 2015, Scott Lang is recruited by Dr. Hank Pym and becomes Ant-Man for the first time, letting him shrink really small and get super strong. It’s the first time we’re introduced to the concept of the Quantum Realm.

Watch now on Disney+

15. ‘Captain America: Civil War’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2016
  • Set in: 2016

Set after the events of The Avengers: Age of UltronCivil War is basically another Avengers movie, pitting two teams of superheroes against each other, led by Captain America and Iron Man. It takes place between May and June 2016, and it introduces us to Black Panther and Spider-Man.

Watch now on Disney+

16. ‘Black Widow’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2021
  • Set in: 2016

Released in 2021, Black Widow is the first Marvel movie in Phase 4. The film actually takes place five years prior in 2016, following the events of the Civil War (barring the post-credits scene, which is set in 2021).     

Watch now on Disney+

17. ‘Black Panther’

(Marvel)
  • Release year: 2018
  • Set in: 2016

Having been introduced to the superhero in Civil WarBlack Panther takes place at the same time as both the third Captain America film and Black Widow. Set in 2016, the movie introduces us to Wakanda. It’s also the first time a Marvel movie has been nominated for a Best Picture Oscar 

Watch now on Disney+

18. ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Tom Holland as Peter Parker
Tom Holland as Peter Parker (Columbia Pictures)
  • Release year: 2017
  • Set in: 2016

Set in September 2016, Peter Parker’s first outing as Spider-Man follows the events of Civil War, balancing high school and mentored by Tony Stark. You’ll need a Netflix account to stream this one.

Watch now on Netflix

19. ‘Doctor Strange’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2016
  • Set in: 2016-2017

Set between February 2016 and early 2017, Doctor Strange introduces us to the Sorcerer Supreme, the multiverse and alternate dimensions for the first time.

Watch now on Disney+

20. ‘Thor: Ragnarök’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2017
  • Set in: 2017

Set in 2017, Thor: Ragnarök is the final film before that cataclysmic event in Infinity War. It sees Thor imprisoned on the planet Sakaar, racing to get home to stop Ragnarök from destroying Asgard.

Watch now on Disney+

21. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2018
  • Set in: 2018

Taking place in early 2018, Infinity War is the film that ends with Thanos snapping his fingers and completely changing the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch now on Disney+

22. ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

(Marvel/Disney)
  • Release year: 2018
  • Set in: 2018 

Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place at the exact same time as Infinity War. Scott Lang is sent into the quantum realm as Thanos snaps his fingers.

Watch now on Disney+

23. ‘Avengers: Endgame’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2019
  • Set in: 2018-2023

The timeline starts to get a little messy with Endgame. The post-snap movie takes place over the course of six years, starting in 2018 and ending in October 2023. The movies continue after this point.

Watch now on Disney+

24. ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

(Disney)
  • Release year: 2021
  • Set in: 2024  

Shang-Chi is set in early 2024, though there are some earlier flashbacks that are set thousands of years earlier. In the movie, the superhero confronts his father Xu Wenwu, the leader of the Ten Rings organization.

Watch now on Disney+

25. ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Tom Holland
Tom Holland (Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2019
  • Set in: 2024

Set eight months after the end of Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place in the summer of 2024 on a school trip to Europe, where Nick Fury asks Parker to help fight the Elementals. You’ll need a Netflix subscription to watch this one.

Watch now on Netflix

26. ‘Eternals’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2021
  • Set in: 2024

While Eternals begins thousands of years before the events of Captain America, the bulk of the story takes place in late 2024, after Far From Home. It sees ancient heroes reunite to protect Earth from Deviants.      

Watch now on Disney+

27. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2021
  • Set in: 2024

No Way Home takes place in the same year as Far From Home but towards the end of the year after Spider-Man’s identity is revealed. Things go horribly wrong after Peter Parker seeks help from Dr Strange to make people forget, letting villains in from the multiverse. No Way Home will begin streaming on Netflix in October, but you can currently rent it from Prime Video.

Watch now on Amazon

28. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

(Marvel)
  • Release year: 2022
  • Set in: 2024

The mind-bending Multiverse of Madness takes place directly after the events of No Way Home – things are getting a little more linear in the timeline now, even if it’s getting less linear in the story. It takes place in November 2024.

Watch now on Disney+

29. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Oscars - How to Stream
Oscars - How to Stream (© 2022 MARVEL.)
  • Release year: 2022
  • Set in: 2025

Confusingly, Disney+ says that Black Panther 2 is set between MCU TV shows Moon Knight and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, putting it somewhere around spring 2025. That’s despite the events of the film taking place a year after T’Challa dies in Endgame in 2023.

Watch now on Disney+

30. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2022
  • Set in: 2025

According to Marvel’s official timeline, Thor’s fourth film Love and Thunder takes place after Wakanda Forever. Using that information and our own deduction, we believe it still takes place in 2025. In Ragnarök, Thor tells Loki that he and Jane Foster recently broke up in 2017, and in Love and Thunder, he tells Foster that it’s been eight years since they broke up.

Watch now on Disney+

31. ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Film Review - Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Film Review - Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (© 2022 MARVEL.)
  • Release year: 2023
  • Set in: 2025 

According to the official Marvel timeline, the third Ant-Man film takes place after Thor: Love and Thunder, but before the TV series Secret Invasion, which is set in 2025. That means Quantumania also takes place in 2025. It sees the family exploring the quantum realm.

Watch now on Disney+

32. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’

(Marvel Studios)
  • Release year: 2023
  • Set in: 2026

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is set after the events of the holiday special, which takes place at Christmas in 2025. That means Volume 3 likely takes place in early 2026. The ragtag bunch of misfits rally around to save Rocket.

Watch now on Disney+

33. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

(Jay Maidment)
  • Release year: 2024
  • Set in: 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine takes place after the events of Loki season 2 and before The Marvels, with its timeline set in 2024. While technically outside the core MCU until now, this marks Deadpool’s first official entry into the franchise, and his reunion with Wolverine, who fans last saw die in Logan seven years ago.

Watch now on Disney+

34. ‘The Marvels’

Brie Larson in ‘The Marvels'
Brie Larson in ‘The Marvels' (Laura Radford/Marvel)
  • Release year: 2023
  • Set in: 2026

The Marvels is confirmed to take place after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol3 and Secret Invasion, The Marvels most likely takes place in 2026. It will see the return of Carol Danvers, someone chronological viewers will have last seen 31 films ago.

Watch now on Disney+

35. ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

(Marvel)
  • Release year: 2025
  • Set in: 2026-2027

Captain America: Brave New World takes place after The Marvels and roughly two years after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, placing it in late 2026 to early 2027. It marks Sam Wilson’s first solo outing as Captain America, a role he accepted four TV shows and 11 films ago.

Watch now on Disney+

How to watch all 35 Marvel movies in order of release date

If that’s too much to follow, just watching the Marvel movies in the order they were released is also a great idea. That’s how the filmmakers intended them to be watched, and they’re all split neatly into different phases, making them easier to keep track of. It’s nice to binge each phase as if they were a boxset. Here’s the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe in release order, including both Marvel movies and TV shows.

Phase One

  • ‘Iron Man’: May 2008
  • ‘The Incredible Hulk’: June, 2008
  • ‘Iron Man 2’: May, 2010
  • ‘Thor’: May 2011
  • ‘Captain America’: July 2011
  • ‘Avengers’: May 2012

Phase Two

  • ‘Iron Man 3’: May 2013
  • ‘Thor: The Dark World’: November 2013
  • ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’: April 2014
  • ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: August 2014
  • ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’: May 2015
  • ‘Ant-Man’: July 2015

Phase Three

  • ‘Captain America: Civil War’: May 2016
  • ‘Doctor Strange’: November 2016
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’: May 2017
  • ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: July 2017
  • ‘Thor: Ragnarok’: November 2017
  • ‘Black Panther’: February 2018
  • ‘Avengers: Infinity War’: April 2018
  • ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: July 2018
  • ‘Captain Marvel’: March 2019
  • ‘Avengers: Endgame’: April 2019
  • ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: July 2019

Phase Four

  • ‘Wanda-Vision’: January 2021 (TV show)
  • ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’: March 2021 (TV show)
  • ‘Loki’, season 1: June 2021 (TV show)
  • ‘Black Widow’: July 2021
  • ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’: September 2021
  • ‘Eternals’: November 2021
  • ‘Hawkeye’: November 2021
  • ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: December 2021
  • ‘Moon Knight’: March 2022
  • ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: May 2022
  • ‘Ms Marvel’: June 2022 (TV show)
  • ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: July 2022
  • ‘She-Hulk’: August 2022 (TV show)
  • ‘Werewolf By Night’: October 2022 (TV show)
  • ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: November 2022
  • ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’: November 2022 (TV show)

Phase Five

  • ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: February 2023
  • ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’: May 2023
  • ‘Secret Invasion’: June 2023 (TV show)
  • ‘Loki’, season 2: October 2023 (TV show)
  • ‘The Marvels’: November 2023
  • ‘Echo’: January 2024 (TV show)
  • ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: July 2024
  • ‘Agatha’: 2024
  • ‘Captain America: Brave New World’: February 2025
  • ‘Ironheart’: TBC (TV show)
  • ‘Daredevil: Born Again’: 2025 (TV show)

Phase Six

  • ‘Thunderbolts’: May 2025
  • ‘Fantastic Four’: July 2025
  • ‘Blade’: November 2025
  • ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’: May 2026
  • ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’: May 2027

