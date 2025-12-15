Quality and looks

The duvet comes in all kinds of colours and designs but, in the hope of replicating my usual white Egyptian cotton duvet cover, I chose to test the white natural cotton waffle version. The Night Lark coverless design is made from cotton with a textured waffle design on top for extra comfort, and it comes in a smart duffel bag that would be useful for storing the duvet when not in use.

The waffle design is an attractive detail (Siobhan Grogan/The Independent)

When I rolled it out, it seemed a touch thinner than my usual duvet but I was bowled over by how soft it was. The edges are bound and neatly stitched and the soft waffle side is an attractive detail, so it doesn’t just look like you’ve forgotten to put the duvet cover on. In fact, it probably looked better on my bed than my usual duvet cover, which I often skip ironing and then curse the creases until the time comes to wash my bedding again.

This coverless duvet can’t be ironed, so I have every excuse to be lazy. Surprisingly, it didn’t just look like I’d forgotten to put the duvet cover on and I think it would be even less apparent that it was coverless if I had chosen a patterned or coloured version.

Fill distribution

There’s no fear of lumpy filling here. The duvet is stuffed with Night Lark’s Smartfil fibre filling, which the brand says provides the same warmth as a down duvet in the equivalent tog, but is lighter thanks to finer fibres. It’s made from 100 per cent recycled PET plastic bottles and is easily compressible and shape-retaining.

The stitching across the duvet keeps everything in place and means it will look exactly the same in the morning as it does when you first put it on the bed. It was also much plumper than I expected, which made it look inviting, and it was a dream to make the bed each morning. There was no shaking or smoothing required at all to keep it looking presentable. Even after a week of nightly use, the fill was distributed exactly the same as on the first use.

I was bowled over by how soft it was (Siobhan Grogan/The Independent)

Temperature regulation

I hate feeling over-warm during the night, so after being used to a goose down duvet, I was concerned this coverless design might be hotter to sleep under. However, it felt beautifully lightweight with a fluffy marshmallow feel that made it a joy to snuggle under at night. I tested the 10.5 tog first and it felt every bit as cosy as my goose down duvet, although, if you prefer a weightier duvet, you may want to add a blanket on top.

I stayed at a constant temperature throughout the night while using the Night Lark coverless duvet (Siobhan Grogan/The Independent)

During the first week of testing, it was particularly cold and I found I warmed up very quickly once I got into bed, even quicker than with my usual duvet. I stayed toasty all night but didn’t feel like I overheated at all. Even when the weather became milder, I felt I stayed at a constant temperature throughout the night.

It’s worth noting that some of the Night Lark coverless duvets have a microfibre cover that might not feel quite as plush as my cotton one did, so if you’re fussy about how your bedding feels, it’s a good idea to double check you’re choosing a cotton version.

I also tested the 4.5 tog version and found it similarly effective at regulating temperature. It was too light for me to use in winter on its own and I needed an extra throw or blanket on top, but it will be fantastic in summer. I find I often wash bedding even more regularly when the weather’s warmer, so a coverless duvet will make the whole process quicker and easier.

Washing and drying

For the first week of testing, I couldn’t think of a single negative thing to say about the Night Lark coverless duvet, so I was on the brink of replacing every duvet in the house and getting rid of all the covers.

Just as I was dreaming of the space I could save without piles of spare bedding in my cupboards, I hit a problem. When I went to wash my 10.5 tog duvet, I realised that it only fits inside a washing machine with a capacity of at least a 10kg – sadly larger than the one I have. However much I loved the duvet, it seemed a little extreme to change my washing machine to accommodate it. I had much more luck with the 4.5 tog, which fitted easily into my 8kg machine.

Coffee stains came out easily in an ordinary wash (Siobhan Grogan/The Independent)

After washing it, I popped the coverless duvet straight into my tumble dryer, and the duvet was bone dry in a couple of hours. I was pleased to see it wasn’t even damp in the corners, and I could just throw it straight onto my bed. Even when I purposely spilled coffee on the duvet before washing it (all in the name of testing), I found the stains came out easily in an ordinary wash, so I definitely felt the duvet would last a long time and still look great.

The whole process was far quicker and easier than dealing with separate bedding, and I liked the fact that it felt really fresh after washing. Even after several washes, it looked and felt as good as new, with no signs at all of shrinkage, bobbling or wear and tear. I would generally prefer to use my tumble dryer less, however, so I’d definitely dry it outside on the line when the weather’s warmer.

Sizes and tog ratings

The Night Lark coverless duvet comes in either 4.5 or 10.5 tog, though there are a couple of duvets available in 6 tog, too. Generally, the 10.5 tog is suitable year-round, though I always prefer to switch to a lighter tog during the summer, but that’s down to personal preference.

Depending on the size and style you opt for, the price of the Night Lark coverless duvet starts from £45. Most styles of this coverless duvet are available in single, double and king sizes but be aware that king 10.5 tog (and even some doubles) will require a larger washing machine. Some styles are available in super-king size and there are also junior children’s duvets available. If buying an unusual colour or print, double check that it comes with pillowcases, as not all do.