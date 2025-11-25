Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Interrail, which offers unlimited travel passes across Europe, has come up with its deepest discount of the year in its Black Friday sale.

Rail passengers keen to explore the continent can get a 25 per cent discount on the “all-you-can-travel” range of Interrail “Global” passes – covering 32 European nations, from Finland to Portugal and Ireland to Turkey.

An entry level pass covering four days of travel within one month is priced at for €212 (£186) in second class. An additional day – ie five days in a month – adds about £24 to the cost, and works out at just £42 per day.

The per-day rate falls drastically for “continuous passes”, which you can use on each day of validity. The options in second class, including discounts, are:

15 days: €357 (£313), or £21 per day

22 days: €440 (£386), or £18 per day

1 month: €522 (£458), or £57 per day

2 months: €620 (£544), or £9 per day

3 months: €717 (£630), or £7 per day

Under-28s are entitled to a further discount of 25 per cent, while 60-plus travellers save 10 per cent. Passes for under-12s travelling with adults are free.

open image in gallery Departing soon? Interrail buyers thought their passes would run out by early July ( Simon Calder )

Read more: Best travel Black Friday deals for cheap flights, holidays, hotels and cruises

While unlimited travel is not permitted within the UK, you can begin a journey to continental Europe from any British station and get a special discounted seat on Eurostar trains from London St Pancras International to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam – at €32 (£28) in second class, €40 (£35) in first.

Alternatively, travellers can reach a UK airport by Interrail and then fly to their starting point, using the pass to travel on from the arrival airport.

First-class passes are available at about 27 per cent more than second class, representing exceptional value. The normal premium is upwards of 50 per cent.

A three-month continuous pass in first class costs €971 (£845), which works out as less than £10 per day.

You must buy by 9am GMT on Wednesday 17 December. Travel can begin travelling any time within the following 11 months. Someone buying on the last possible date and choosing – allowing a traveller with a three-month pass still to be travelling in the first half of March 2027.

The fastest trains in France, Spain and Italy require passengers to pay for reservations, typically costing €10 (£8.50) for each journey.

For travellers keen on exploring Germany, a new “German Rail Twin Pass” has been launched by Interrail – costing €286 (£251) for two people for three days within a month.

A cheaper alternative is the Deutschlandticket, price €58 (£51) per person for each calendar month. It does not allow travel on intercity expresses, but covers slower trains as well as trams, buses, U-Bahn (underground) and even ferries. The ticket is available from local transport operators in Germany – not from Interrail.

Find out more about the Black Friday sale on the Interrail website.

Read more: The best European train itineraries, according to an expert