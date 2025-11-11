Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Feeling the summer holiday blues? Luckily for you some of the top travel brand names are dropping huge discounts this Black Friday across plane tickets, hotel stays, cruises and more.

The savings event falls on 28 November this year, but some companies have been gearing up to the big day by dropping limited-time deals on holidays in advance, allowing you to plan your next trip at a lower price.

Brands such as Jet2, G Adventures and Alton Towers and Legoland have already launched some of their best discounts.

The Independent’s travel writers have teamed up with our IndyBest consumer experts to deliver you the latest savings that are actually worth snapping up.

Check back here in the lead up – and on Black Friday itself – to find the very best reductions on holiday and trip bookings.

Live: Black Friday 2025 – Latest deals and sale news

Best travel deals

WeRoad

European tour company WeRoad, which specialises in solo travellers, is supplying discounts of up to 30 per cent until 2 December.

Alton Towers

The beloved theme park based in Staffordshire is providing a deal for families looking to book a break at the attraction next year.

Kids can stay and swim for free in breaks between 23 January to 12 March 2026. The offer includes a free child overnight stay, free child entry to the waterpark, a buffet breakfest and crazy golf.

Bookings must be made before 12pm on 1 December 2025.

Attraction Tickets

Online retailer Attraction Tickets is offering deals and discounts on their website with the code BLACKFRIDAY. Deals include 20 per cent off Orlando attraction tickets, up to 40 per cent off Discovery Cove packages, 12 per cent Orlando resort hotels and discounts on Disney resort hotel and ticket packages to name a few.

Offers are valid for new bookings made until 1 December 2025.

G Adventures

Small-group tours company G Adventures is slashing up to 30 per cent off selected tours if booked by 30 November.

Best airline deals

Jet2

Jet2 is offering an automatic 20 per cent discount on all of its flights. The offer valid on eligible flights booked from 30 October 2025 until the end of the day on 2 December 2025. The discount is valid for travel from 30 October 2025 with all travel completed by 31 October 2027.

open image in gallery Jet2 has dropped discounts on flights and holidays ( Getty Images )

50,000 seats have also been made available for one-way travel only at £50 or less for travel between 6 November 2025 and 31 March 2026.

Best cruise deals

Virgin Voyages

Those looking to book a cruise with Virgin Voyages can benefit from 80 per cent off a second “sailor”, plus up to $400 (£304) of on board credits. Selected sailings are also available for just $99 (£75) per sailor, per night, which the brand is calling “the lowest fares it has ever offered”.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has cut its fares by 50 per cent until 17 November, including on the new Norwegian Aqua and the soon-to-debut Norwegian Luna.

Oceania Cruises

Luxury cruise brand Oceania, loved by foodies for its culinary focus, is currently offering up to 50 per cent off on more than 170 sailings across 2026 and 2027 for Black Friday.

Offer ends 10 December 2025.

open image in gallery Royal Caribbean is offering £760 off cruise fares ( Getty Images )

Royal Caribbean

Popular cruise company Royal Caribbean is currently offering up to £760 off cruise fares, while a third and fourth guest can sail from £99 each when sharing a cabin.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is knocking 30 per cent off selected 2025/26 sailings from Southampton, including winter cruises on MSC Poesia and summer 2026 voyages on MSC Virtuosa. The offer ends on 7 December 2025.

For more savings, read our Black Friday cruise deals guide, compiled by The Independent’s cruise editor Marc Shoffman.

Best holiday deals

Jet2holidays

Jet2holidays is offering £100 off per person on all holiday departures between 30 October 2025 and 31 October 2027. Enter the promotion code BF2025H at checkout.

Offer valid on new holidays booked from 30 October 2025 until 2 December 2025.

Legoland

Guests booking a short break at Legoland’s Windsor Resort can enjoy a second day in the theme park completely free on selected dates. The offer is available for new bookings made between 3 November and 1 December 2025 for breaks booked from 13 February to 31 July 2026.

open image in gallery Legoland is giving away free second days in the theme park ( Legoland )

Lastminute.com

Online travel agent Lastminute.com will be launching its Black Friday deals on 24 November. However, exclusive early access to its main Black Friday deals will be available to app users and newsletter subscribers on 17 November.

Best hotel deals

Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts

Scottish luxury hotel chain Marine & Lawn is knocking 50 per cent off their best available rate for stays from 1 January to 30 April 2026.

Virgin Red x Booking.com

Virgin’s rewards club has teamed up with Booking.com this Black Friday to offer its members more chances to earn Virgin Red points.

Members can earn up to 10 Virgin Points (previously eight) for every £1 they spend when they book a Booking.com stay in the UK or Europe through Virgin Red between 3 November and 2 December 2025.

Virgin Red points can be spent on a whole range of items, including Virgin Voyages, train tickets, Virgin hotels, Virgin holidays and Virgin Atlantic seats.

