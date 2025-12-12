The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I got my hands on M&S x Tom Kerridge cookware and these are the standouts
How will the saucepans, knives and pots fare in my kitchen?
M&S’s partnership with Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge has moved beyond gourmet ready meals and into the heart of the kitchen, with a brand new, extensive cookware range.
Kerridge is a big personality who doesn’t do anything by halves, and it shows through the cookware he has produced with with M&S. Big (literally) ticket items in the range include a hefty butcher’s block, a very wide and deep stainless steel saucepan and a cast iron casserole dish that will give Le Creuset a run for its money.
The range may not have tiny kitchens in mind, but enthusiastic home cooks will certainly appreciate how thoughtful and versatile each piece is.
For a week, I’ve cooked nearly every single meal, every single day, using the hero products from the range. For the most part, I have been impressed by how each piece performed - even if some of them are a little unwieldy in my little London kitchen.
Nevertheless, the range offers superb quality at extremely friendly prices. I’ve even got rid of several pots and pans that I’ve clung onto for years in favour of it, which is really saying something.
How I tested
Each saucepan, frying pan and cast iron pot or grill was tested over two weeks with a variety of dishes, to assess how they fared with several cooking techniques. This included simple daily cooking tasks like frying an egg or sautéing vegetables, as well as a braising method for cabbage that required starting the dish on the hob before moving the pot into the oven. I even used the cookware to make a one-pot apple crumble, which saw apples being stewed on the hob before the crumble was baked in the oven.
1M&S x Tom Kerridge 3-piece cast iron stacking set
- Size H 19.6cm x W 25.5cm x L 32.5cm
- Colour Black
- Why we love it
- Clever stacked design to save space
- Multiple sizes allow for versatile cooking
- Easy to clean by hand, but is also dishwasher-safe
- Take note
- Very heavy when stacked
- Grill requires seasoning before first use
This nesting set comprises a griddle pan that sits inside a shallow casserole dish, which sits inside a deeper 5l pot, with one lid that fits them all. It is one of my favourite pieces from the range thanks to its clever space-saving design and multifunctionality.
My favourite of the three is the middle pan. It’s a real powerhouse, perfect for braising, roasting and baking. Because you can move it straight from the hob to the oven, it also lends itself well to one-pan dishes - take, for example, the one-pan apple crumble I made in it.
I stewed the apples on the hob, before scattering the crumble topping over them and transferring the whole dish straight into the hot oven. The result was a perfect autumnal apple crumble, without several pans or baking trays to wash up.
Even with sticky, caramelised apple and sugar stuck to the sides of the pot, it didn’t take much to clean. A hot, soapy wash and it was ready to go again.
The griddle pan requires seasoning before using for the first time, which means it has to be brushed with neutral oil and placed in a hot oven for about an hour, then cooled.
Once that’s out of the way, it’s good to go – use it to grill vegetables like aubergines, leeks and carrots, or meat like chicken legs and steak.
2M&S x Tom Kerridge cast iron shallow blue casserole dish
- Size H 14.1cm x W 28.5cm x L 36.4cm
- Colour Black, blue
- Why we love it
- Good size for roasting and braising large cuts of meat or vegetables
- Beautiful, stylish finish
- Ideal for low and slow cooking
- Take note
- Heavy
- Requires careful washing when handwashing due to weight
Le Creuset, eat your heart out - this cast iron casserole dish does everything the French-Belgian enameled cast iron cookware specialists does, all for the impressive price of £45. Perhaps the only drawback is that it only comes in two colours, but who’s really complaining?
It can take some serious cooking, particularly low and slow dishes that take several hours. Think a slow roasted pork shoulder that requires upwards of four hours in the oven, or a bone broth that needs to bubble away on the stove for at least six hours or so.
The durability is thanks to the Belgian frit enamel finish. It’s stylish to boot, coming in either a shiny midnight blue or a sleek black matte, both featuring a silver knob on the lid with TOM emblazoned on it. It wouldn’t look out of place in any serious home cook’s kitchen.
3M&S x Tom Kerridge stainless steel all purpose saucepan
- Size range H 13.6cm x W 29.4cm x L 55.6cm
- Colour Stainless steel
- Why we love it
- High sides to stop oil splatter
- Extra thick base heats quickly and evenly
- Pan, handle and lid are all oven-safe
- Take note
- Requires bringing up to the right temperature to make it non-stick
- Some ingredients may still stick
- Hand wash only
M&S loves an all-purpose saucepan, having released its viral All-in-One Saucepan earlier this year and a stainless steel non-stick version too.
But this saucepan is much more versatile, made completely of stainless steel right down to the handles and lid, so it can be transferred from the hob to the oven to give it a true sense of all-purpose.
It also features an extra thick copper disc in the base that ensures even heating, which I tested by cooking an omelette. It did indeed cook very evenly, although achieving non-stick with stainless steel requires a bit more practise and my omelette stuck in a few places.
However, I was impressed by how little it stuck and how easily any stuck bits came off after a bit of coaxing. The M&S x Tom Kerridge Stainless Steel Spatula (£8) works especially well with this saucepan, and I didn’t have to worry about scratches the way you would with a regular non-stick pan.
The high sides make oil splatter much less of a problem, and moving it from the stove to the oven is seamless as all parts of the saucepan are oven-safe.
4M&S x Tom Kerridge stainless steel 20cm frying pan
- Size H 7.3cm x W 21.4cm x L 39.4cm
- Colour Stainless steel
- Why we love it
- Heats up evenly
- Great size for everyday cooking, like frying eggs
- Comes in two larger sizes
- Take note
- Heats up very quickly, so requires vigilance
- Hand wash only
Stainless steel pans can sometimes be a bit intimidating, particularly as they have a reputation for sticking. If you were to believe TikTok, stainless steel pans are the ruiner of eggs, many of which end up basically shredded as hapless cooks try to scrape them off the bottom.
But that hasn’t been my experience with this frying pan at all. In fact, I found that it heated up really quickly and evenly, ready to fry my egg to perfection before I knew it.
The speed at which it heats up might take you by surprise, as it did me, so it’s always advisable to keep an eye on it. But once it does, cooking in this frying pan is a delight.
It comes in two larger sizes, 24cm and 28cm. However, I think that if I were to get a larger size, I would go for the all purpose saucepan, which measures at 29.4cm wide and comes with a lid, so is more versatile.
5M&S x Tom Kerridge stainless steel 20cm saucepan
- Size 16.6 cm x 21.4 cm x 45.4 cm
- Colour Stainless steel
- Why we love it
- High sides and good depth for simmering soups and stews
- Long handle that keeps heat at bay
- Short handle on opposite side for easy handling
- Thick copper disc brings it to boiling temperature quickly
- Take note
- Takes up a lot of space in cupboards
- Heavy when filled with liquid
- Hand wash only
This large, deep saucepan with high sides is great for simmering soups, stews and stocks. It comes in three smaller sizes, namely 18cm, 16cm, and 14cm.
I found this especially great for cooking large batches of soup to be portioned out and frozen for later in the week. Even though the handle is also made from stainless steel, it’s long enough to keep heat at bay for quite some time.
I didn’t find myself needing to use a tea towel or oven mitt to grab the handle after cooking oats for breakfast or a quick noodle soup, which is useful for a forgetful cook who has to work fairly quickly, such as myself.
This size also comes with an additional short handle on the opposite side, making it easy to carry when its contents are heavy.
Like the other stainless steel items in the range, it features a thick copper disc in the bottom and heats up quite quickly. A full pan of water on high heat took just a few minutes to come to a simmer.
6M&S x Tom Kerridge 2-in-1 wooden butcher’s block
- Dimensions H 4cm x W 35.6cm x L 50.8cm
- Colour Brown
- Why we love it
- Thoughtful compartments
- Plenty of space to prepare multiple ingredients on
- Handy ‘juice flute’ keeps counters clean
- Surprisingly lightweight for its large size
- Take note
- Takes up a lot of counter space in small kitchens
- Unwieldy to wash in a small sink
This is a really good piece of kit that, while very large, is worth the counter space it takes up.
One side features built-in sorting compartments that make it easy to prep food like minced onions and garlic or small amounts of chopped vegetables without using lots of little bowls, which is what I usually resort to. Just chop and sweep them straight into the compartments, waiting to be cooked once you’re ready.
The other side features a “juice flute”, a moat of sorts that circles the board to collect any juices from meats, ideally after resting a nice roasted joint of beef. It keeps kitchen counters clean and free of any liquid that might seep out of meats.
Once again, I must reiterate that this is a very large board, measuring 35.6cm in width and 50.8cm in length. If you have a small sink, as I do, it makes it tricky to clean - but nothing a little bit of manoeuvring won’t fix.
Is M&S x Tom Kerridge cookware worth it?
For anyone who cooks at home a lot, this cookware range really is impressive and priced really well for such high quality pieces. The 3-piece cast iron stacking set is far away the most value-for-money cast iron cookware I’ve seen in some time, and is flat-friendly with its clever stacking design. Meanwhile, the 2-in-1 wooden butcher’s block might take up quite a lot of kitchen counter real estate, but it is beautiful enough to be part of any kitchen’s aesthetic and is incredibly useful. The stainless steel 20cm saucepan is also a highly versatile piece that is great for families or meal preppers who cook in large quantities.
A standout product from the range that is only available in-store is the five-piece knife set. As they were designed by a chef, I had high expectations for these knives, and they really did not disappoint. The chef’s knife is especially impressive – it sits comfortably in the hand, with a good weight to it that allows for a smooth rocking motion so crucial to finely slicing ingredients.
How was the M&S x Tom Kerridge cookware range reviewed?
While cooking and prepping a range of dishes with the M&S x Tom Kerridge products, I considered the following:
- Versatility: I assessed if each piece of kitchenware could be used for multiple dishes and uses, to see just how versatile they are.
- Practicality: The overall design was taken into consideration, while noting how practical each piece of cookware was to use when creating various meals.
- Washing: All saucepans, pots and cutting boards were hand washed, as all stainless steel items are hand wash only - however, the cast iron stacking set is labelled as dishwasher-safe. Testing involved seeing how easy each item was to clean.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Kate Ng is a former lifestyle reporter for The Independent and continues to write about her passion for food, cooking and health. She has previously pitted budget and luxury saucepans against each other for IndyBest, making her well-placed to review the M&S x Tom Kerridge cookware. As with all IndyBest reviews, the products were tested in real-world settings to bring you practical recommendations.
