Every new Christmas film released in 2025 to stream now

It’s that time again. The tree is up, Christmas dinner’s ordered, and Fairytale of New York is wafting through the house. All that’s left is to sink into the sofa, pour yourself a bit of mulled wine, and press play on a new Christmas film.

There’s plenty of new festive cheer to snack on this year from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV, as well as theatrical releases. From rom-coms to musicals to dramas, there’s something for everyone this year.

In Netflix’s A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Alicia Silverstone stars as a recent divorcee facing an awkward Christmas as her ex turns up with a younger girlfriend. Fancy some action? Mark Wahlberg returns as the former-assassin-turned-dad in The Family Plan 2.

In Jingle Bell Heist, two disgruntled employees hatch a plan to rob the posh London department store where they both work. And for those who want something a bit more serious, Kate Winslet’s Goodbye June follows four siblings coming home for Christmas as their mum’s health rapidly declines.

Whatever you’re feeling, we’ve rounded up every new Christmas film streaming on every major platform this winter. If it’s the classics you’re after, we’ve also curated a list of the best Christmas films of all time, including favourites like Home Alone and Love Actually. Grab a mince pie and turn on the telly, here’s your Christmas TV guide for 2025.

The best new Christmas movies to stream in 2025

‘Joy to the World’

Streaming platform: Disney+

Disney+ Available to watch: Now

Everyone loves a film about a fraud, but what about a festive rom-com film about a fraud? In Joy to the World, celebrity lifestyle guru Joy Edwards (Emmanuelle Chriqui) has just three days to create the picture-perfect Christmas she’s been faking in her books for a televised special. Best friend Max (Chad Michael Murray) is roped into playing her husband for the cameras. You know what happens next.

‘Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy’

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Available to watch: Now

A classic snowed-in setup, Tyler Perry’s new Christmas film Finding Joy stars Shannon Thornton as a big-shot fashion designer who’s been invited by her crush to join her in Colorado, until a blizzard traps her in a cabin with a complete stranger. It all gets a little messy when she starts falling for the country boy, but then she has to face the real world again.

‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: Now

Alicia Silverstone plays Kate, a recent divorcee trying to keep her family together at Christmas, only for her ex to turn up with a much younger girlfriend. What does she do? Pretend to date someone new. The lie inevitably spirals out of control. This is a fun one.

‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’

Streaming platform: Disney+

Disney+ Available to watch: Now

One for the kids (or the adults). The Jonas Brothers are back in action for another flick this Christmas. Nick, Joe and Kevin end up stranded in London after a trip goes wrong. But can they make it home in time before Christmas Day? Forced to make a number of unwelcome detours, the film stars celebrity cameos from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Laverne Cox and Will Ferrell.

‘Champagne Problems’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: Now

Minka Kelly plays an exec sent to France to acquire a small champagne brand (very normal) before Christmas, only to fall for the founder’s son after a night out in Paris. The problem? She didn’t know who he was. Star-crossed lovers, things quickly get complicated.

‘The Family Plan 2’

Streaming platform: Apple TV

Apple TV Available to watch: Now

One of the sleeper hits of 2023 was Apple TV’s The Family Plan. Now Mark Wahlberg returns as the world’s least convincing former assassin-turned-dad in this sequel that takes the family to London for Christmas. Naturally, their holiday doesn’t stay peaceful for long, thanks to a mysterious villain (Kit Harington) who has a score to settle.

‘Jingle Bell Heist’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: Now

Jingle Bell Heist might have one of the best premises so far. Two disgruntled employees at a posh London department store decide to team up and hatch a plan to rob the place on Christmas Eve. But they accidentally fall for each other while doing it.

‘My Secret Santa’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: Now

Here’s a nice little Mrs Doubtfire meets She’s the Man mash-up. Single mum Taylor (Alexandra Breckenridge) dons a full Santa suit, beard and belly to snag a seasonal job at a posh ski resort, just to get her daughter discounted snowboarding lessons. Except the disguise works a little too well when she starts falling for the hotel’s general manager, who has no idea the cheerful old man in the suit is actually her.

‘Oh. What. Fun.’

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Available to watch: Now

Claire (Michelle Pfeiffer) is accidentally left home alone by her family for Christmas. Fed up with her family taking her for granted, Claire decides to pack up and go on a solo adventure. She drives across the country and enters herself into the ‘Best Holiday Mom’ TV competition.

‘Tinsel Town’

Streaming platform: Sky Cinema Premiere/Now

Sky Cinema Premiere/Now Available to watch: Now

This one is so meta. Sky’s big festive comedy stars Kiefer Sutherland (yes, Jack Bauer) as Bradley Mack, a washed-up action star convinced he’s flying to the UK for a serious prestige project. Instead, he ends up in a tiny village pantomime of Cinderella, complete with budget costumes and a cast who take panto very seriously. Rebel Wilson plays a choreographer trying to whip him into shape.

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw‘

Streaming platform: Disney+

Disney+ Available to watch: Now

Another round of festive disaster from every family’s favourite wimpy kid. Greg’s dad gives him a Christmas ultimatum – attend a wilderness camp to toughen up or be sent to military school. But as he tries to prove his worth, Greg shows his dad that being himself is enough.

‘The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: Now

Here’s one for the families. In the sequel to the Spanish-language adventure The Night My Dad Saved Christmas, Santa is kidnapped by a shady toy corporation after a disastrous year of sales, leaving reformed thief Salva, his teenage son Lucas and a few mischievous helpers tasked with saving him.

‘Merv’

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Available to watch: Now

Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and Russ (Charlie Cox) play exes dealing with the fallout of their break-up on their dog Merv, who’s been moping ever since they split. Looking to cheer him up, Russ takes Merv on a boys’ trip to Florida for Christmas, except Anna, determined to spend Christmas with Merv, comes too. Will the trip and their pooch bring them back together?

‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’

Streaming platform: TBC

TBC Available to watch: In cinemas 12 December

Sick of rom-coms? Silent Night, Deadly Night is a reboot of the 1980s cult horror film heading to cinemas later this month. The film follows Billy, a man haunted by the childhood trauma of watching a murderous Santa kill his parents. Wanting retribution as an adult, he dons his own Santa suit and starts picking off those responsible on his very own “naughty list”.

‘Stuffed’

Streaming platform: BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer Available to watch: 23 December

Guz Khan plays a dad who thinks he’s got Christmas sorted when he’s handed an unexpected £8,000 work bonus. In true Guz Khan fashion, he splashes it on a dream family trip to Lapland... only to discover the bonus was a mistake and he needs to be paid back immediately.

‘Goodbye June’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: 24 December (in cinemas from 12 December)

Kate Winslet directs and stars in this family drama about four siblings returning home as their mum’s health rapidly declines. They’re forced to grapple with grief and loss as they say their goodbyes beside her hospital bed.

