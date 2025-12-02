Managing money effectively has never been more important for small to medium-size enterprises (SMEs). Looking to streamline your business finances? Sage is offering to enhance how you process your finances for less, with 90 per cent off its intuitive AI-powered Sage Accounting software. This incredible saving unlocks access to 3 months of Sage Accounting, right now. Sage Accounting is an AI-powered, cloud-based software that has been developed to help you get paid quicker, manage data, and stay compliant with VAT calculations. It can also reduce the administrative burden for SMEs ahead of the UK government’s Making Tax Digital initiative, due to be fully implemented from April 2026.

The AI insight you can gain from Sage Accounting supports better decision-making for your business, and it’s an ideal time to find out more. Sage is here to help businesses simplify their financial management with this useful AI-powered tool.

Find out more about Sage Accounting and get 90% off for 3 months

Why use Sage Accounting?

Sage is a global leader in accounting solutions and is helping to make money management for SMEs smoother and more efficient with its AI software. Its powerful AI-driven cloud accounting platform empowers business owners to stay compliant with HMRC and their tax responsibilities while reducing the administrative burden. As an SME, it helps you manage accounts anywhere at any time to make tax and business management simpler, faster, and more reliable. The AI element provides a personalised insight for managing all your accounting needs. It means having an AI assistant with financial expertise to hand at all times.

What are the benefits of Sage Accounting

Sage Accounting is easy to set up, ensuring SMEs can start utilising its AI skills immediately. The software offers a wide range of benefits for SME business owners looking to enhance how they manage their money. They include:

Getting paid quicker

The solution’s intuitive dashboard makes it easier for SMEs to create AI-personalised invoices so you can get paid quicker. Think creating branded invoice templates to reflect a brand’s style while needing no design skills of your own. This AI functionality allows personalised and trackable invoices to be drafted in bulk with SME owners just needing to review any communications before sharing with customers.

You can also use the AI functionality to create automatic payment reminders when clients need a nudge to respond to an invoice – while flexible payment options from bank transfers to Apple Pay mean you can get paid on the go, in-person, or online.

Staying compliant with VAT calculations

Sage Accounting’s AI functionality means you’ll be sent notifications and nudges well ahead of VAT deadlines. Promising the peace of mind that you'll never be surprised by an invoice or bill, it also highlights any outstanding tasks that need to be completed. From an unpaid invoice to any unreconciled transactions, the AI-powered software will help you stay organised.

Data management can be a time-consuming burden for many SMEs, particularly when submitting tax returns to HMRC. Any errors can often take up more headspace for young businesses that could do with spending more time on honing and developing their product or service. Instead, Sage Accounting will use its AI-powered insight to review your data and highlight any issues it finds. Once your accounts have been reviewed and agreed, it will also submit your VAT return directly to HMRC, saving you more time and effort.

Making Tax Digital

Speaking of HMRC, Making Tax Digital means from April 2026, all sole traders and landlords will be required to compile records digitally and complete tax submissions online. With this already being a mandatory requirement for all VAT-registered businesses, it may be something you already need to adhere to or are conscious of as another administrative task on the horizon. Either way, this is where Sage Accounting can add even more value to getting your finances in order. With the aforementioned AI insight, it will save you time and stress when keeping digital records and compiling this data for tax returns.

Managing your data more effectively

The Sage Accounting dashboard is insightful and intuitive, thanks to its AI functionality, and features everything you need – all within one easy-to-navigate online space. From analysing profit trends and top customers to seeing when cash is expected, all of the vital information you need to operate and grow your business is easily accessible.

The cash flow forecast will help you understand the financial health of your business alongside any financial challenges that could be on the horizon. You’ll be able to review your finances while also managing your payroll – without needing any other software – as the business grows in size. You can then use this AI-powered data capture for receipts and invoices, too.

Access on the go

Many SMEs usually work between different locations with business often conducted on the move. This is where the Sage Accounting mobile app comes in for both iPhone and Android.

If you’re out for dinner with a client or just filled your company car with petrol, then all you need to do is take a picture of any receipts and upload them via the app. Think of it as an AI assistant for your finances, even when you’re on the go. You can also bring your contacts from your Android or iPhone into the app, reducing manual entry and errors when copying personal contact details. SME owners can even work without mobile signal to check key details.

Pricing

Different plans for SMEs include the Start, Standard and Plus packages, with the most basic beginning at £18 per month/excl. 20% VAT*.

An AI productivity assistant is included in each plan without any long-term contracts, commitments or hidden fees.

