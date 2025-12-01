Where to buy Christmas gifts for her, from jewellery and beauty to clothing brands

Christmas is on the horizon, with party season outfits and Santa wishlists being planned as we speak. From making space in the fridge for festive food and drink to decking the halls with sparkly baubles, it’s the most magical time of year.

When it comes to shopping for Christmas gifts, you might be wondering what to buy for friends and family. Looking for a present to spoil the woman in your life? With so many options to choose from, we’re here to help with top picks for your best friend, mum, sister or partner. Explore jewellery, beauty and clothing treats from leading brands that will make the perfect present for her to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Iconic department store Selfridges is really spoiling us this festive season with its magical, handpicked Christmas Gifting Edit. Renowned for serving up trend-setting pieces and stylish inspiration to suit every element of your life, this luxury location also has a keen eye on sustainable shopping.

Curated by Selfridges’ very own experts, the Christmas Gifting Edit is filled to the brim with exclusive, luxury items from leading global brands. Talk about an effortless Christmas shopping experience. Discover exclusive gift sets, decorations, hampers, and planet-conscious products. Top picks to pop under the tree include a Selfridges Selection Christmas hamper, Diptyque scented candle set, Skims soft loungewear, and the Elemis Balm and Bright cleansing trio.

With next-day delivery and click and collect options, Selfridges has Christmas shopping convenience all wrapped up too. Create Christmas joy and embrace the gift of giving back at Selfridges.

Treat her to gorgeous lashes at UKLASH

The UKLASH 2025 Christmas collection serves up beautifying goodies for your special someone. Discover the Perfectly Wrapped Lashes Duo (£40), which includes UKLASH’s new Tubing Mascara and its award-winning Lash Growth Serum. Or, the Viral Lash & Brow Duo set (£58) comes complete with Lash and Brow Serums. Each set offers a saving of at least £14 too, compared to the individual product RRPs.

UKLASH’s unique Lash Growth Serum formula has been created to nourish, condition and stimulate eyelash growth resulting in visibly longer lashes in as little as 25 days. It contains Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, an amino acid peptide known for stimulating keratin growth, with results seen in as little as 25 days – so she can head into 2026 with healthier lashes. These Christmas treats are also perfectly packaged in recyclable gift boxes. All you need to do is pop them under the tree.

Shop for her new favourite earrings at Astrid & Miyu

Searching for a special gift to suit someone who loves to wear statement earrings? Look no further than Astrid & Miyu’s Orbit Crystal Studs in gold. These glittering earrings are a signature piece all set to be a present showstopper on Christmas morning. Made from recycled sterling silver with 18k gold-plating, they’re also available with rhodium-plating.

Embellished with sparkling cubic zirconia, it’s time to add some extra glitz to her ear stack. As the celestial name suggests, the stunning studs orbit the ear with playful edgy style. This design creates an on-trend cuff effect, with the earring hugging your ear onto the anti-tragus. The unique studs will garner compliments galore and instantly elevate any outfit.

The Oodie has Christmas cosiness covered

Consider Christmas cosiness sorted with The Oodie’s Complete Sleep and Lounge Collection. For an everyday favourite from the original wearable blanket brand, she’ll love to snuggle up in a Classic Oodie on Christmas Day and beyond. Beloved for its super-soft sherpa fleece and luxurious flannel fabric, this is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Ticking all the Christmas gifting boxes, The Oodie combines style with softness for supreme relaxation.

Browse plush dressing gowns she can wrap herself up in and relaxed sleep tees for extra-comfy lounging. Whatever present you pick from The Oodie, it’ll elevate her Christmas experience and make those cold winter days almost seem enticing. Plus, there’s up to 60 per cent off sitewide, so you can snap up Christmas bargains that will spark festive joy right now.

Get set to sparkle with Gemondo Jewellery

Dive into a treasure trove of perfect Christmas presents with 20 per cent off selected Gemondo Jewellery now. Shop ethical gemstones and classic gold and silver designs to spoil someone special this festive season. Gifts with timeless appeal span across versatile pieces such as classic round earrings in bezel and claw settings with glorious precious and semi precious gemstones like sapphire and amethyst. She might also love to unwrap a chic rose gold-plated ruby heart necklace.

For silver enthusiasts, Art Deco-inspired pieces such as pendants, rings and earrings in onyx or chalcedony and marcasite, offer a distinctive touch. For elegant designs with a vibrant pop of colour, explore the Siberian Waltz collection, crafted with exquisite enamel detailing and featuring something for everyone.

Seeking jewellery pieces that boast beautiful details with a variety of gemstones to choose from? Gemondo Jewellery is your gifting go-to.

Unwrap Shiseido beauty essentials

She’ll be able to celebrate the festive season in timeless style with the My Beauty Essentials set from Shiseido. An elegant gift to spark Christmas magic, this gift set includes luxurious beauty and skincare staples from the leading Japanese beauty brand – all presented in an opulent cosmetics bag. Plus, you’ll save £211 on the RRP of the products found inside.

Skincare goodies cover the dual-phase Eye & Lip Makeup Remover (125ml) for immediate and effective removal of a festive red lip or smoky eye. Look to the Clarifying Cleansing Foam (125ml) for a luxurious cleanse complete with Micro White Powder and white clay to wash away impurities. Meanwhile, the ULTIMUNE Power Infusing Serum (50ml) is a proactive serum designed to slow down signs of ageing, and the VITAL PERFECTION Uplifting & Firming Advanced Cream (50ml) offers a lavish anti-ageing cream to support the look of firmer, lifted skin. Just add the defining and lengthening Imperial Lash Mascara and TechnoSatin mini lipstick for long-wearing, full-coverage make-up. Finally, the Full Lash Serum (6ml) offers a lengthening boost to lashes.

Wow her with Wowcher

Explore Christmas gifting for her at Wowcher, with presents including scent, jewellery, keepsakes and experiences. Spoil her with designer fragrance this festive season. Think Gucci Intense Oud Eau de Parfum (now £64, was £158) and a Tom Ford Double Candle Set (was £199.98, now £87.99). The promise of time together and an indulgent treat always wins extra gifting bonus points. Discover deals on a Bannatyne Spa Day for Two, complete with treatments, lunch and prosecco, at bargain prices starting from £89. Alternatively, she can tuck into yummy scones and sandwiches in style, with the gift of a four-star Malmaison hotel luxury afternoon tea (from £37).

Fancy taking the chance at being able to give her an incredible Christmas present? Wowcher’s Mystery Deals, starting from £9.99, offer the opportunity to bag £500 gift cards, jewellery sets, Louis Vuitton wallets and much more.

