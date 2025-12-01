Bettervits: the natural collagen supplement we’re adding to our shopping basket

Whether you’re fast approaching 30, prioritise shopping for beauty products, or your interest in wellness has recently been piqued, there’s a strong possibility that skin health is something you pay close attention to.

As we start to age, collagen production begins to slow down due to a decrease in fibroblasts, the skin cells responsible for collagen synthesis. Over time, collagen loss leads to noticeable signs of ageing, including a reduction in skin plumpness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Cue an increasing amount of time spent in the bathroom stretching your skin taut and hoping for a miracle.

Of course, there are things you can do to slow down the process; namely wearing year-round SPF and avoiding exposure to the sun when at its strongest. Healthy eating and regular exercise both help too. But in recent years, a new anti-ageing ally has emerged onto the scene in the form of collagen supplements. These supplements aim to counteract the natural decline in collagen production which occurs as we age, providing the body with the building blocks it needs to help stimulate and synthesise its own collagen.

There are a growing number of these products on the market, but not all collagen supplements are created equal. UK brand Bettervits is one of the leading names in natural, ethically-sourced supplements. So exactly what is it that makes this expert vitamins brand a market leader?

Pure and potent

Bettervits is built on the basis of ethically-sourced, well-researched, all-natural ingredients. From multivitamins to magnesium, the entire range is manufactured in the UK, ensuring exceptional and consistent quality. Its ethos centres around the belief that nature provides what we need to be healthy, with Bettervits’ job being to harness it for you.

The five-star rated Collagen Complex is one of the most potent on the market, and has been expertly formulated to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while giving nails and hair a boost. Also containing antioxidants and hyaluronic acid, these collagen supplements can help with both skin and hair health, whether you’re looking to target fine lines or flat locks.

“My skin, hair and nails are looking healthier and great since taking these,” said one happy customer. “Helped not only my skin but my hair also feels thicker and more soft” added another.

Premium ingredients

For those without an expert eye and with so many available to buy, it can be difficult to decipher one supplement from another. Bettervits sets out all product information in a really clear, transparent way to help inform your shopping choices. Plus, its pure formulations are created without adding in any fillers or synthetic ingredients, making these supplements a superior choice for natural ingredients.

The Collagen Complex contains hydrolyzed marine type 1 collage, which has superior bioavailability (the proportion of the substance that enters circulation and is therefore able to have an active effect) to less potent alternatives. In fact, this type of collagen can offer up to 1.5 times more absorption efficiency than others on the market.

And it’s not just the outside that will feel the effects – collagen can also help support bone health and joint health as we age.

If you’re keen to try it out for yourself, Bettervits offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, providing total peace of mind when you order. What’s more, you can save up to 33 per cent when you subscribe now, with regular deliveries to start adding supplements into your daily routine. Look no further for an ideal opportunity to start investing in your health and wellness today.

