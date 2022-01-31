Regardless of how you feel about Valentine’s Day, the annual holiday of love and libido is a great excuse to buy yourself something special.

So, whether you’re celebrating alone, heading for dinner with friends or planning a romantic night in, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your underwear drawer.

While it can seem like a daunting task, buying lingerie – whether that’s for yourself or your significant other – has never been easier. Not only is there a wealth of styles available to shop online, coming with handy size guides and reviews to help you find the right fit, but the industry is more inclusive than ever before with brands like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty and even M&S pulling out all the stops to ensure every body type is represented in its ranges.

If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to buying a new set of smalls, a good place to begin is with the different types available to you – there’s everything from your traditional bra and panty sets to bodysuits, slips, corsets and camisoles.

As for what style will work best for you, there are no set rules, but the most important thing is to choose something you feel confident and comfortable in.

How we tested

Valentine’s lingerie runs the gamut of super sexy to simple and sweet pieces so, to make sure we’ve got every taste covered, we tried a range of styles from beautiful bras to silky sets and bodysuits. To give you a fair assessment, we tested each set for its fit, versatility, price, size range and – most importantly – how it made us feel.

The best Valentine’s lingerie sets for 2022 are:

Dora Larsen Thea organic cotton underwire bra and high waist knicker Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Buy bra now £52, Doralarsen.com Buy thong now £30, Doralarsen.com Turning what’s sexy on its head, British lingerie brand Dora Larsen perfectly combines incredible fit with unique colour combinations to create underwear that’s so good it just has to be seen. Made from organic cotton, the bra feels luxuriously soft against your skin and is by far the most supportive and comfortable one we tried. It has full cups that cover the entire breast, a supportive underwire you’ll barely notice and adjustable straps. The sizing was also spot on. But, aside from winning in the comfort stakes, it looks amazing too – we couldn’t get enough of the pink and olive green combo. If you don’t like underwires, fear not, you can also pick up a wire-free bralette (£46, Doralarsen.com), and both options come in sizes 32A to 38C. For the bottom half, our top pick is the high waist knickers, which sit at a flattering point just below the belly button, and will keep you looking and feeling your best throughout the day. However, you can also opt for a thong (£24, Doralarsen.com). If all this isn’t enough to convince you, the brand is currently donating £10 from every organic cotton order to the Organic Cotton Accelerator. Buy now £ 82 , Doralarsen.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S heart embroidery bralette and high leg knickers Best: Bralette Rating: 9.5/10 Buy bra now £18, Marksandspencer.com Buy high-leg knickers now £8, Marksandspencer.com M&S has been a go-to destination for women looking to upgrade their undies for years, but if you thought the high street stalwart only had multi-packs of everyday essentials to offer, it’s time to think again. Proving that its lingerie can run the gamut of reliable to racy, this set includes a stylish bralette that features a playful heart-embellished print in bold pink and orange, and contrasts beautifully against sheer black cups and pink straps. It gets top marks for comfort thanks to the absence of a pesky underwire, but we found that it still managed to provide enough support with plenty of fabric to ensure breasts are suitably covered. The bralette also comes in an impressive range of sizes, from a UK6 to UK22, and the matching bottoms come in two styles, either a high leg knicker or low rise thong, ensuring there’s an option to suit every taste and body shape. Both are designed with the same striking heart-shaped motif as the bralette, feature contrasting straps at the back for a surprising pop of colour and are available in sizes UK6 to UK28. Buy now £ 26 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} H&M non-padded lace bra top and Brazilian briefs Best: Lacy set Rating: 9/10 Buy bra now £9.99, Hm.com Buy Brazilian briefs now £12.99, Hm.com If you’re searching for luxury lingerie on a budget, this lacy set from H&M is sure to make you feel your best. Akin to a crop top, the bra is soft and non-wired with unlined cups that provide light support and we liked that there aren’t any fasteners at the back, meaning you can slip it on (or off) with ease. While some lace, especially that found on the high street, can feel rough against the skin, the fabric has a soft, natural feel that makes it a delight to wear all day long. The high-waist briefs are made in the same material and feature an ample band that provides gentle support. Both the bra and briefs are available in sizes XS to XL (UK6 to UK22) and in a choice of colours, including black, red and white. Buy now £ 22.98 , Hm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bluebella Ina cami and thong set Best: Camisole two-piece set Rating: 8/10 For something a little more elevated than your usual PJs, opt for this luxurious camisole and thong set. Elegant and seductive when worn as lingerie, but also comfortable enough to wear for a good night’s sleep, the two-piece is perfect for lovers of provocative loungewear. The top is a camisole made from semi-sheer fabric with a V-neck, lace applique at the bust and an elasticated underband that’s both comfortable and creates a flattering babydoll cut. While it’s not the most supportive option, the straps are adjustable so you can adapt them to your body. The thong is designed with the same sophisticated details, including semi-sheer mesh panels and it also has a flattering mid-rise finish. Despite initial reservations, the G-string at the back makes for a surprisingly comfortable fit, meaning it can be worn as an everyday essential. Buy now £ 34 , Bluebella.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Savage x Fenty romantic corded lace push up bra, Brazilian, suspender skirt and stockings Best: For size inclusivity Rating: 9/10 Buy bra now £65, Savagex.co.uk Buy Brazilian now £22, Savagex.co.uk Buy skirt now £45, Savagex.co.uk Buy stockings now £32, Savagex.co.uk If you’ve been looking for an excuse to treat yourself to some Savage x Fenty smalls, Valentine’s Day is it. For something that’s guaranteed to set hearts racing, our top pick is this romantic duo, which includes a bra, knickers, suspender skirt and stockings that are ideal for a special occasion. The bra is a push-up style that gives your bust a boost without feeling restrictive, making it a great option for wearing everyday with low-cut necklines. Unlike most bras it has a racerback, which can look confusing at first, but the front closure means it’s a breeze to put on. When it comes to the bottom half, the Brazilian knickers are made from soft, stretchy lace and have a mid-rise cut with moderate coverage, which means they don’t dig into your hips. While you could stop there, if you want to go all out we suggest adding the suspender skirt and stockings to your basket too. The skirt not only gives you something to attach your suspenders too but also provides a little extra coverage for those conscious of the tummy area. The brand also gets major plus points for its inclusive sizing with the bra available in 32A to 46E and the additional items coming in XS to 4XL (size UK8 to UK22). Buy now £ 164 , Savagex.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ann Summers hold me tight body Best: Bodysuit Rating: 8/10 If you find two pieces uncomfortable, too revealing or simply want to try something different, we suggest investing in a bodysuit like this lacy style from the purveyors of all things sexy, Ann Summers. Romanticists will love the feminine nature of this piece, which features delicate all-over lace that feels great against your skin, sheer underwired cups that are finished with a scalloped edge and a low back cut-out detail that stretches round to the sides for an added flash of flesh. We also really liked the ribbon panel that sits at the waist, helping to provide support and create an hourglass silhouette. If you’re a fan of the underwear as outerwear trend, we’d also recommend wearing this for a night out with a trouser suit, as well as for romantic liaisons. Available in six colours, including black, yellow, blue and red, we were really impressed with Ann Summers’s size range, too, as the bodysuit comes in XS to XXL, which equates to sizes UK4 to UK24. Buy now £ 28 , Annsummers.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Squish x Playful Promises Charli pink embroidered balcony bra and thong Best: Romantic set Rating: 9/10 Buy bra now £35, Playfulpromises.com Buy thong now £18, Playfulpromises.com If your underwear drawer is a smorgasbord of neutral tones, Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to get more playful with your lingerie. And this flirty set from Playful Promises, which has been designed in collaboration with body positive model and activist Charlie Howard’s brand, Squish, is a real work of art. The set exudes romance without feeling gimmicky and includes a balcony bra that’s constructed from candyfloss pink sheer mesh with delicate red boning on the cup and cherry floral embroidery. The bra, which comes in sizes 32A to 38G, has no padding but we found that it provided just the right amount of support with adjustable straps to ensure optimum comfort. For a matching set, pick up the brand’s thong, which features the same floral design. Available in sizes UK8 to UK20, the bottoms have a low-rise cut and we found them comfortable enough to wear all day. This set gets extra points for its commitment to sustainability, as it uses recycled nylon made from fishing nets and recycled polyester made from plastic bottles. Buy now £ 53 , Playfulpromises.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Monki underwire lace bra and briefs Best: Black set Rating: 8/10 Buy bra now £18, Monki.com Buy briefs now £9, Monki.com You can’t go wrong with a classic black set of undies and this one from high street favourite, Monki, looks both demure and sexy. Ensuring comfort and allure, the bra is made with soft, transparent lace, delicate straps and an underwire that provides support for a confidence-inducing fit. Pretty details like the scalloped edge lend a touch of elegance to an otherwise minimalistic silhouette and we found it wore well under most styles of top, from T-shirts to blouses. However, we do wish there were more sizing options available, as this one comes in just seven sizes, ranging from 32B to 38C. The matching briefs are cut with a high-waist fit, meaning they help to create a defined silhouette and cover the majority of your bottom. Buy now £ 27 , Monki.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pour Moi romance moulded set Best: Padded bra Rating: 8/10 If you’re not a fan of girlish hues, consider this Pour Moi set, which comes in a rich emerald green shade that promises to suit most skin tones. A classic bra and brief set, the bra is designed in a push-up style and features just the right amount of padding so that it works equally as well for smaller busts as it does ample ones. Featuring a retro-inspired lacy print, it feels utterly romantic and looks far more expensive than it actually is. The bottoms provide a decent amount of coverage, with a low-rise finish and bikini-style design that features soft lace at the front and comfortable cotton at the rear. The set is also very inclusive, with the bra available in sizes 30A to 38DD and the knickers in sizes UK8 to UK18. If the green isn’t quite your style, it comes in black too. Buy now £ 40 , Pourmoi.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.