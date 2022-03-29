On a wave of low slung jeans, micro skirts, mini ugg boots and hair clips and claws, the Y2K era of fashion has travelled to 2022.

Spearheaded by Gen Z users on TikTok, the latter in particular has had something of a renaissance over the last year with searches for claw clips up by 300 per cent.

These Noughties-style hair grips – as well as more classic clips like bobby pins – are the perfect balance between fashion and functionality – with the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Emma Chamberlin all fans of the throw-up-and-go hairstyle.

An easy way to make your outfit feel fresh or to distract from a bad hair day, the accessory is a simple yet oh so effective way of elevating your look – and hair clips in all shapes, sizes and colours are very much on the agenda for this year’s spring/summer collections.

In short, they’re one of the trendiest (and most practical) accessories you can wear. From statement claw designs and delicate barrettes, to snap clips or claws that match your outfit, there’s an option for every taste and hair length, colour or texture.

How we tested

Considering quality, design, practicality, wearability and cost, we tackled our tresses with a range of different clips and claws. Whether you’re after something contemporary and functional or quirky and fun, banish bad hair days and clip up your locks with these designs.

The best hair clips for 2022 are:

Tort pink crimson hair claw Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Tort is famed for its top-quality and stylish resin hair accessories, from clips to barettes. Since Jorja Smith wore two custom-made clips during her Glastonbury set, the brand has been seriously in demand. This butterfly claw caught our eye for obvious reasons, with its striped marbled pink and crimson finish and splatterings of glitter. Though medium sized, its strong grip held our long, thick hair up firmly – testifying to the brand's claims that its clips are suitable for all hair types. Founder Mona Ghafoori has said that Tort's clips should be thought of as jewellery for your hair – and its pink crimson claw is exactly that. Asos Design hair clip claw in tort Best: Tortoise shell clip Rating: 8/10 Tortoise shell and its timeless look lends itself best to everyday wear. Subtle, sleek and complimentary to a range of hair colours, Asos's tort design is the ideal clip-up-and-go accessory. Helping create an effortless up-do, the hinge fastening secured our locks all day and its size is just right for long-to-medium hair. Very affordable at £6, this will become a staple in your accessory arsenal. Urban Outfitters monochrome check print claw clip Best: Checkered claw Rating: 9/10 Whether on boots, dresses or rugs, checks are in and we love this interpretation from Urban Outfitters. The claw clip's monochrome checkered print is bold and quirky while the cut out design adds detailing. Its midi size works well for short hair or half-up, half-down dos and remained securely fastened throughout the day. If you don't want to overthink your hairstyle but want to remain on trend, Urban's checkered claw is the remedy; we paired ours with a checkered top for a co-ordinated look. Free People summer days hair clips Best: Clips for summer Rating: 8/10 Free People's floral clips are the embodiment of summer days with their pastel hued and delicate look. Perfect for pinning your hair up, there are six bobby pins in the pack – all boasting the same dainty, crocheted design of a flower with blue petals and yellow pistil. Whether securing one side of your hair up or creating a symmetrical look on both sides, the clips' bridge the gap between practicality and style. Asos Design hair claw in green swirl Best: Marble patterned claw Rating: 8/10 Asos is home to a wide range of affordable, trend-led clips and this marble patterned claw from the collection is a statement spring hair accessory. The clip and its muted green tones in a swirl design is as functional as it is fashionable – working well on thick, short hair as well as longer hair. Its marble design feels contemporary while the green hues channel Y2K colours. If your hair's looking a little lacklustre, Asos's claw is just what you need to brighten up your do. Stine Goya seyla hair clips, candy house, Charleston house Best: Quirky clips Rating: 8/10 Danish label Stine Goya is full of playful interpretations on Scandinavian minimalist design and we love these spring hued hair clips. Both clips boast a metal base, with one having a marble pink finish and jewelled design; the other a marble yellow design complete with a pink house and abstract floral motifs. These contrasting designs complement one another perfectly, whether worn on either parting of your hair or both clipped on one side. An investment well worth your money. M&S 4 pack matte hair clips Best: Affordable pack of clips Rating: 7/10 M&S is an always reliable bet for affordable staples and this pack of four hair clips is no exception. The practical clips are on the larger size and fasten your hair securely, while the muted tones of black, brown, blue and beige – all complete with a matte finish – make them subtle enough for everyday wear. Whether simply clipping back your hair while doing your make-up or fastening back fly aways in a ponytail updo, for just £6.50, you can't go wrong. Accessorize 2x pearly snap hair clips Best: Pearl effect clips Rating: 8/10 These Accessorize clips are delightfully Regencycore with their imitation pearl finish on gold-tone metal. Larger than your average pair of clips, they make for the perfect statement hair accessory. Snapping firmly into place, the pair boast a tight grip and feel sturdy once in place. Mango clay barrette Best: Statement barrette Rating: 9/10 The arresting colours of this barrette clip from Mango are ideal for brightening up your hairstyle. The rectangular shape sets them apart from your average clip while the clay matte finish makes the pink hued pattern pop. Its large size lends it well to longer and thicker hair with the clip's strong grip helping to make this your new go-to barrette for spring and summer. Anthropologie Aimee claw hair clips Best: Claw clip set Rating: 8/10 Each hair claw in this three-pack from Anthropology boasts a pearlescent tortoiseshell pattern and midi butterfly clip size that suits half updos and shorter locks. The trio of clips all offer a completely different look, from the classic tort design to statement white colourway, or a blue, pink and orange hued pattern. Brushworks no crease clips Best: Practical, no crease clips Rating: 8/10 Those purely seeking practicality should opt for these Brushworks clips. Promising to not leave creases in your hair (an unavoidable consequence of most clips), the Brushworks design delivers. Whether pinning your hair back in the shower or securing your locks while applying make-up, they've fast become one of the handiest accessories in our beauty regime – all for under £5. Accessorize basic barrette hair clip set Best: Barrette set Rating: 7/10 A barrette clip is a minimalist classic, but they don't have to be boring. Mix and match your clips with this Accessorize pack that includes a white marble, tortoise shell, dark red and black designs. Layer them up on one side for a statement look or just wear one or two to add some subtle interest to your hairstyle. They grip nicely with a generous size, making them great for most hair types.