Taylor Swift’s favourite rip-resistant tights are on sale with 65% off

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s safe to say 2023 has been a mega year for Taylor Swift. Following the launch of her blockbuster Eras global tour, the Antihero singer has now been named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” – an accolade that caps off her record-breaking year.

But beyond this latest laurels, there’s another thing that has got Swifties talking: her tights (naturally).

Stepping out in New York on Tuesday evening (5 December), the singer wore a characteristically quiet luxury look that consisted of a Stella McCartney matching tweed coat and mini skirt, black boots, red lipstick and lattice opaque tights.

While the co-ord remains slightly out of budget for us mere mortals, true to form, her eagle-eyed fans have tracked down her exact pair of tights.

Hailing from Sheertex, the style in question is currently on sale with a huge 65 per cent off. Here’s how to snap up a pair for your winter wardrobe.

Sheertex lattice semi-opaque rip-resist tights: Was £99, now £35, Sheertex.com

(Sheertex)

An elegant alternative to a standard pair of opaque tights, Taylor Swift’s Sheertex style is finished with a sleek lattice pattern from waist to toe. Crafted from the brand’s extra strong knit technology, the pair boasts a light compression comfort waistband, mid-rise waist and reinforced toe for extra comfort. Touted as rip-resistant and 10 times more durable than traditional tights, you’ll hopefully get your cost per wear.

If you need any more convincing, a similar pair from the brand took the top spot in our review of the best women’s tights, with our testing noting that they “didn’t manage to snag them – no matter how aggressively we yanked them”. While “they are an investment”, you “won’t be throwing them out and having to rebuy some after a few wears”. And now, you can save a huge 65 per cent on Taylor’s favourite design, reducing the Sheertex tights down to £35.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion and more, try the links below:

Looking for more Christmas inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best party dresses to see you through the season