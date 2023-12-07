Jump to content

Taylor Swift’s favourite rip-resistant tights are on sale with 65% off

The singer wore the opaque style for an evening out in New York

Daisy Lester
Thursday 07 December 2023 12:27
<p>The tights have been reduced down to £35 </p>

The tights have been reduced down to £35

(Getty/iStock/The Independent )

It’s safe to say 2023 has been a mega year for Taylor Swift. Following the launch of her blockbuster Eras global tour, the Antihero singer has now been named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” – an accolade that caps off her record-breaking year.

But beyond this latest laurels, there’s another thing that has got Swifties talking: her tights (naturally).

Stepping out in New York on Tuesday evening (5 December), the singer wore a characteristically quiet luxury look that consisted of a Stella McCartney matching tweed coat and mini skirt, black boots, red lipstick and lattice opaque tights.

While the co-ord remains slightly out of budget for us mere mortals, true to form, her eagle-eyed fans have tracked down her exact pair of tights.

Hailing from Sheertex, the style in question is currently on sale with a huge 65 per cent off. Here’s how to snap up a pair for your winter wardrobe.

Sheertex lattice semi-opaque rip-resist tights: Was £99, now £35, Sheertex.com

(Sheertex)

An elegant alternative to a standard pair of opaque tights, Taylor Swift’s Sheertex style is finished with a sleek lattice pattern from waist to toe. Crafted from the brand’s extra strong knit technology, the pair boasts a light compression comfort waistband, mid-rise waist and reinforced toe for extra comfort. Touted as rip-resistant and 10 times more durable than traditional tights, you’ll hopefully get your cost per wear.

If you need any more convincing, a similar pair from the brand took the top spot in our review of the best women’s tights, with our testing noting that they “didn’t manage to snag them – no matter how aggressively we yanked them”. While “they are an investment”, you “won’t be throwing them out and having to rebuy some after a few wears”. And now, you can save a huge 65 per cent on Taylor’s favourite design, reducing the Sheertex tights down to £35.

