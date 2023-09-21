Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether it’s oversized scarfs, checkered coats or knee-high boots, Taylor Swift’s fashion sense is a moodboard for autumn style (and we’re not just talking about the record cover of Folklore). Now, the singer has just introduced us to the perfect autumnal dress.

Stepping out in New York on Tuesday evening for a girls’ night out with Sophie Turner (TikTok has gone wild, naturally), Swiftie styled the knit mini dress with croc heeled boots and a denim trench coat.

With the singer serving up a masterclass in dressing for the season, the dress in question hails from A-lister favourite Reformation (Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner are fans). Better still, the elevated staple costs less than £100.

As well as the rust-red colourway wore by Taylor, the dress comes in a sleek latte white version that leans into the quiet luxury trend. With sizes flying out of stock (fast), here’s where to shop the Reformation knit dress for your cold-weather wardrobe.

Reformation radlee knit dress: £98, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Autumn dressing done right, Reformation’s oversized knit dress is the perfect piece to throw on with knee-high boots and an oversized jacket, à la Taylor Swift.

Crafted from a stretchy cotton and spandex fabric blend, the dress is characterised by a flattering mini length that can be styled with tights when the weather cools off. Complete with a casual crew neckline and long, cuffed sleeves, it’s an elevated take on a basic.

Available in the rust-red colourway worn by Taylor, as well as a minimalist latte white, style the versatile piece with everything from biker boots (big news this season) to loafers and white socks, for a preppy look.

