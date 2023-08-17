Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reformation’s summer sale has landed with 30 per cent off some of its bestselling pieces.

A label that requires little-to-no introduction, Reformation has become the go-to destination for the fashion set, delivering everything from cocktail party dresses and not-so-basic basics to flattering denim.

The LA-based brand has garnered fans worldwide thanks to its legion of coveted pieces that strike the perfect balance between fashion and eco-consciousness with several A-listers adding the label to their wardrobes including Emily Ratakjowski, Millie Bobby Brown, Kendall Jenner and more.

Plus, you can even snag some of the exact pieces worn by these celebs in the mega sale right now, including the knitted brown maxi dress recently spotted on Hailey Bieber.

Although it’s technically the brand’s summer sale, there are plenty of discounts to be had on year-round pieces, including blazers, sweaters, oversized button-down shirts and heeled sandals. Whether you’re searching for a flouncy wedding guest dress or a simple tank top, we’ve scoured Reformation’s sale to find all the best pieces. But, with the brand’s mega sale happening just twice a year, you’ll need to be quick if you want to bag a bargain before they sell out.

Reformation Larenta knit dress: Was £178, now £124.60, Reformation.com

(Reformation)

Hailey Bieber is a staunch Reformation fan, owning several pieces from the brand, including this maxi – and now you can get her look for less. The supermodel recently shared a series of snaps on Instagram of her wearing this exact dress to promote her beauty brand Rhode and, while it’s currently on sale, it appears to be selling out fast. Designed with a flattering square neckline, it has a fitted bodice, spaghetti straps and is made from a comfortable knit fabric.

Reformation Alex slim tee: Was £38, now £26.60, Reformation.com

(Reformation)

The secret to a great T-shirt is in the cut and Reformation has nailed it with this wardrobe staple. Designed to be fitted throughout the bodice and sleeves, it’s made from a soft, lightweight jersey fabric and sits just at the right height for wearing either tucked in or out of your bottoms of choice. While there are five colours available, two are in the sale, including butterscotch and granite.

Reformation Reya dress: Was £298, now £208.60, Reformation.com

(Reformation)

Another celebrity-approved style that you can snap up in the sale is the Reformation Reya dress. Recently worn by Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown in a date-night selfie with her new fiancé, it features a slim-fit cut with an asymmetric draped neckline and comes in a summer-ready shade of sunshine yellow. Should you not be a fan of the colour, it’s also on sale in the climate newsprint and Giverny floral patterns – we’ll take all three, please.

Reformation Stevie linen pant: Was £198, now £138.60, Reformation.com

(Reformation)

Consider your hunt for the perfect pair of linen trousers over. The fabric your wardrobe needs for summer, this pair come in designed with a stylish pinstripe pattern, fold over waistband and a relaxed fit that’s guaranteed to keep your cool and comfortable on hot days. Marrying tailoring with off-duty style, they’re a timeless addition to any well-dressed woman’s wardrobe.

Reformation Liana dress: Was £248, now £173.60, Reformation.com

(Reformation)

Emily Ratajkowski was hot girl summer goals when she recently stepped out wearing this printed dress in New York with knee-high black boots. Designed with ruffled detailing, an asymmetric hem and scoop neckline, it’s a great transitional piece that you can wear all-year-round. We also love the blue floral version, which is also in the sale.

Reformation Drew sheer shirt: Was £148, now £103.60, Reformation.com

(Reformation)

Got that back-to-school feeling already? Then invest in this classic shirt that can be worn on its own now and layered with cosy knits as the temperatures start to dip. The perfect way to kickstart the new term, the shirt is designed to be slim-fitted with a sheer, lightweight fabric and front buttons. Pop it on with wide-leg trousers or an on-trend denim maxi skirt.

Reformation Elan ultra high rise straight leg jeans: Was £148, now £103.60, Reformation.com

(Reformation)

Reformation knows how to do good denim, so you’re in safe hands with this pair of straight-leg jeans. With a light blue wash, relaxed fit and high waist, they’re guaranteed to team well with most things in your wardrobe, whether you’re looking for a pair to wear for casual weekend walks or to dress up for nights on the town. All you need to do is decide on your dancing shoes.

