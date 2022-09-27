Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dubbed the shoe of the season, loafers are having a moment. Whether in chunky, penny loafer or slip-on form, the preppy footwear choice has gone straight to the top of everyone’s wishlists.

Finishing off your autumn ensembles, loafers strike the perfect balance between fashion and formal – being both smart enough for the office and sufficiently modish for the weekend.

Whether paired with white socks and a Miu Miu-esque mini skirt or channeling French-girl style with a pair of jeans and Breton jumper, the right pair of loafers are a transitional wardrobe staple.

The sophisticated shoe’s fashion status has its roots in the 1960s, when ‘it’ girls Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin put their seal of approval on the classic Gucci horsebit loafers. Commanding present-day proceedings, Prada’s monolith platforms are the latest style to rise to cult status (inspiring dupes across the high street), while Ganni, Gucci, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent are all offering fresh takes on the scholarly shoe.

Elsewhere, Kendall Jenner has plumped for The Row’s luxe slim tassel loafers, Hailey Bieber has favoured chunky designs – be it Marni or Bottega Veneta – and Bella Hadid most recently teamed a preppy check mini with a classic heeled loafer from Nomasei.

How we tested

Characterised by their lace-less and low-profile silhouette, we sought out both classic and contemporary takes on loafers. From designer-inspired chunky options and understated penny loafers to flatform or heeled loafers, we considered comfort, cost per wear, quality and aesthetic. These are the best styles for loafing around this autumn and beyond.

The best women’s loafers for 2022 are: