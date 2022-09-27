Dubbed the shoe of the season, loafers are having a moment. Whether in chunky, penny loafer or slip-on form, the preppy footwear choice has gone straight to the top of everyone’s wishlists.
Finishing off your autumn ensembles, loafers strike the perfect balance between fashion and formal – being both smart enough for the office and sufficiently modish for the weekend.
Whether paired with white socks and a Miu Miu-esque mini skirt or channeling French-girl style with a pair of jeans and Breton jumper, the right pair of loafers are a transitional wardrobe staple.
The sophisticated shoe’s fashion status has its roots in the 1960s, when ‘it’ girls Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin put their seal of approval on the classic Gucci horsebit loafers. Commanding present-day proceedings, Prada’s monolith platforms are the latest style to rise to cult status (inspiring dupes across the high street), while Ganni, Gucci, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent are all offering fresh takes on the scholarly shoe.
Elsewhere, Kendall Jenner has plumped for The Row’s luxe slim tassel loafers, Hailey Bieber has favoured chunky designs – be it Marni or Bottega Veneta – and Bella Hadid most recently teamed a preppy check mini with a classic heeled loafer from Nomasei.
How we tested
Characterised by their lace-less and low-profile silhouette, we sought out both classic and contemporary takes on loafers. From designer-inspired chunky options and understated penny loafers to flatform or heeled loafers, we considered comfort, cost per wear, quality and aesthetic. These are the best styles for loafing around this autumn and beyond.
The best women’s loafers for 2022 are:
- Best overall loafer – Asos design magnus chunky loafers, black: £30, Asos.com
- Best vegan loafer – Monki black faux-leather chunky loafers: £40, Monki.com
- Best heeled loafer – Free People Hayden heeled loafer: £188, Freepeople.com
- Best chunky loafer – Shoe The Bear Iona loafer: £120, Shoethebear.co.uk
- Best minimalist loafer – Allsaints Lola leather loafers: £189, Allsaints.com
- Best loafer for comfort – Russell & Bromley patchwork chunky pearl loafer: £275, Russellandbromley.co.uk
- Best flat loafer – Charles & Keith metallic accent loafers, black: £59, Charleskeith.co.uk
- Best penny loafer – Mango penny leather loafers: £79.99, Mango.com
- Best classic loafer – Grenson Nina loafers: £305, Grenson.com
- Best tassel loafer – M&S leather tassel block heel loafers: £49.50, Marksandspencer.com
- Best backless loafers – Warehouse leather open-back slip-on loafer: £103.20, Warehousefashion.com
- Best suede loafer – Vagabond blanca loafer: £120, Vagabond.com
- Best luxury loafer – Maje platform loafers with studs: £359, Maje.com
Asos design magnus chunky loafers, black
- Best: Overall
- Sizes available: UK 2-11
- Materials: Faux leather
- Colour options : 1
Distinguished by a chunky lugged sole and penny loafer silhouette, Asos’s magnus loafers are very obviously Prada and Marni-inspired – and thankfully cost around £600 less. Considering their pocket-friendly price, the shoes have a surprisingly luxe look, owing to the patent finish and shiny buckle fastening. While easy to slide in to, they weren’t so easy to wear in – but we pre-empted this with plasters during their first outing. By the third wearing (sans plasters), they proved to be a comfortable and supportive fit.
Above all, we loved the inflated look of the loafers. The exaggerated sole makes the shoes the focal point while the black colourway is complementary to almost every autumn ensemble. Team yours with white socks (this season’s hottest accessory), a mini skirt and bomber jacket for a perfectly preppy outfit.
Monki black faux-leather chunky loafers
- Best: Vegan loafer
- Sizes available : EU 36-41
- Materials : Polyester, polyurethane, thermoplastic rubber
- Colour options : 1
While being dangerously close to reminding us a bit too much of school shoes, Monki’s black loafers put a preppy spin on the classic style. Delivering elevated height thanks to the track sole, the shoe’s rounded toe and big buckle only serve to exaggerate the chunky style.
Slight padding around the back of the ankle helps ensure extra support and comfort, while the buckle can be adjusted for a tighter or looser fit. Embrace the back-to-school feel of the loafers and pair with low-denier tights or pulled-up white socks, and a check skirt.
Free People Hayden heeled loafer
- Best: Heeled loafer
- Sizes available : EU 36-41
- Materials : Leather, rubber
- Colour options: 1
A sleek heeled design to take you from daytime to evening, these loafers are crafted from buttery-soft leather with a cushioned footbed ensuring a snug fit.
The label’s contemporary take on the scholarly style shoe features a chain embellishment on the upper and a stacked block heel, while the square apron toe is a classic touch. An easy way to elevate a pair of jeans or a dress, these stylish loafers are a worthy investment for your formal wardrobe.
Shoe the Bear Iona loafers
- Best: Chunky loafer
- Sizes available: EU 36-42
- Materials : LWG-certified leather
- Colour options: 5
A great dupe for Prada’s monolith loafers, Danish label Shoe the Bear’s Iona leather loafers are characterised by their chunky sole, apron toe and minimalist upper band. Handmade in Portugal with 100 per cent LWG-certified leather – meaning the shoes have been made with more sustainable practices – there’s also the addition of a stitched fabric band, awarding the design a textured look.
The well-crafted real leather design means they require some wearing in but, if you’re willing to commit, they’re an investment that will complement just about anything in your wardrobe. We’d recommend sizing up if you’re between sizes or unsure, as they come up quite small.
Allsaints Lola leather loafers
- Best: Minimalist loafer
- Sizes available : UK 3-8
- Materials: Goat leather, microfibre textures
- Colour options: 2
Treading the line between classic and contemporary, these loafers offer the perfect compromise. Despite featuring a slightly exaggerated sole, the shoes have a sleek silhouette, thanks to the traditional penny loafer upper in a subtly patent black finish.
Though lightweight, the LWG-leather loafers were one of the trickiest to wear in – but just like a pair of Dr. Martens, we expect they’ll soon mould into shape. If you’re after a minimalist yet trend-led pair to take you from your desk to dinner, these loafers won’t disappoint (just make sure you stock up on plasters for the time being).
Russell & Bromley patchwork chunky pearl loafer
- Best: Loafer for comfort
- Sizes available : UK 3-8
- Materials : Leather
- Colour options: 2
Having rapidly risen to cult status in our own wardrobe, we think Russell & Bromley’s pearl embellished loafers deserve a place in yours, too. A dream to wear, the cushioned fit owes to the soft black grained leather crafting - while the trend-led chunky sole is lightweight and supportive. Setting them apart from your run-of-the-mill loafer, the upper is detailed in a preppy patchwork finish and a pearl trim that adds a luxe touch.
Supremely comfortable and uniquely designed, the loafers live up to their more costly price tag. Whether poking out of wide-leg jeans or teamed with grey socks and a mini skirt, the versatile pair are an all-year-round staple.
Charles & Keith metallic accent loafers, black
- Best: Flat loafer
- Sizes available: UK 2-8
- Materials: Faux leather
- Colour options : 3
If you’re after a truly classic pair of loafers, Charles & Keith’s loafers are hard to beat. Flats are everywhere this season – which is great news for those prioritising comfort in their footwear – and the shoe brand’s metallic accent pair are perfect for going against the grain of chunky loafers for autumn.
Designed in a traditional penny loafer silhouette, the black colourway is always a failsafe option while the shiny gold-coloured band adds some contrast. Comfortable and easy to style, team them with anything from straight-leg jeans, tights and a mini dress.
Mango penny leather loafers
- Best: Penny loafers
- Sizes available : UK 2-9
- Materials: Bovine leather
- Colour options: 1
Perfectly preppy, we love the vintage feel of Mango’s rich burgundy finished penny loafers. Though the bovine leather is initially stiff, they required little wearing-in, thanks to the well-crafted design and functional flat sole. The laid-back rounded toe is teamed with subtle pleated detailing around the upper and a minimalist cut-out band.
The formal design is ideal for the office yet fashionable enough to be paired with an oversized blazer and mini skirt at the weekend. For less than £80, the modish shoes are an investment for this autumn and beyond.
Grenson Nina loafers
- Best: Classic loafer
- Sizes available: UK 3-8
- Materials: Colorado calf leather
- Colour options: 2
It doesn’t get more classic than this pair of Grenson slimline loafers. Made from polished black Colorado calf leather, the shoes have an arresting shine, while the double leather sole awards the pair a subtly elevated silhouette. Owing to their craftsmanship, the loafers seem stiff at first but soon moulded to our feet after a couple of wears, while a lightly padded footbed ensured a cushioned fit.
The upper is detailed with a rolled apron seam and chunky saddle bit reminiscent of Gucci’s famed horsebit shoes. Though pricey, the luxury loafers are a timeless purchase.
M&S leather tassel block heel loafer
- Best: Tassel loafers
- Sizes available : UK 3-8
- Materials: Leather
- Colour options: 2
Smart and timeless, M&S’s loafers are designed in classic penny loafer style. Awarding them a contemporary feel, there’s a 5.5cm chunky block heel, cleated sole and tassel detailing, while the shiny patent finish lends them to formal wear.
Another plus is that the slip-on design features isolia flex technology and antibacterial padding to keep them fresher for longer. As we’ve come to expect from the high-street giant, the loafers are comfortable and supportive, though slightly stiff at first.
Warehouse leather open-back slip-on loafer
- Best: Backless loafers
- Sizes available : UK 3-8
- Materials : Leather
- Colour options: 1
These slick loafers look and feel far more luxe than their price tag suggests. The slipper-like design is made from real leather with the penny loafer upper detailed by a classic horsebit. The backless silhouette contributes to the effortless and laid-back look of the square-toe shoes.
Whether slipped on with jeans or worn to smarten up a midi dress, the loafer style is timeless and endlessly wearable. It is worth noting that they aren’t the most secure fit for those with thinner feet – owing to the backless design – but doubling up on socks is a simple solution.
Vagabond blanca loafer
- Best: Suede loafers
- Sizes available : UK 3-7
- Materials : Cow suede, goat leather
- Colour options: 2
We were instantly smitten when unboxing these loafers. With their suede finish, square toe, decorative leather strap across the vamp and 4.7cm chunky block heel, the loafers have a Seventies feel to them that immediately elevates any outfit they’re paired with.
We had no trouble wearing in the loafers, thanks to the craftsmanship of the goat leather inner sole and cow suede upper – while the beige finish complements everything from light denim jeans to white socks and low-denier tights. A chic shoe to last you season after season, these loafers are an impeccable choice.
Maje platform loafers with studs
- Best: Luxury loafer
- Sizes available : UK 3-8
- Materials : Calfskin, polyurethane
- Colour options : 1
Maje’s punk-infused take on the scholarly shoe is perfect for making a statement this autumn. Crafted from smooth black LWG silver-rated leather, the shoes feature a classic cut-out apron strap with studded fringing, while a chunky lugged sole helps to serve up just the right amount of edge.
Justifying their cost, the loafers are comfortable and well-made. Whether grunging up a wafty dress or putting a twist on workwear, if you’re willing to splurge, these stud-adorned loafers will be a staple for years to come.
The verdict: Women’s loafers
Fashionable, affordable and comfortable, Asos’s magnus loafers tick all our boxes – and are among the best chunky Prada-inspired designs on the high street. If you’re after a pair to invest in now and love forever, Russell & Bromley’s pearl-adorned loafers and Vagabond’s suede shoes are both worth splashing out on.
