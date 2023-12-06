Jump to content

Taylor Swift is Time’s Person of the Year

Swift was chosen from a shortlist of finalists including Barbie, Hollywood strikers, King Charles III and Sam Altman

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Wednesday 06 December 2023 13:57
Taylor Swift attends Beyonce's 'Renaissance' World Tour film premiere in London

Taylor Swift has officially been named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year.

On Wednesday 6 December, the magazine announced Swift had earned the honour after an “editors’ assessment of the individual who most shaped the headlines over the previous 12 months, for better or for worse”.

The recognition of Swift comes on the heels of a whirlwind year for the popstar, whose Eras Tour dominated ticket sales in 2023.

“This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been,” Swift told Time. “Ultimately, we can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there’s only one question ... Are you not entertained?”

More follows…

