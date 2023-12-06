Taylor Swift is Time’s Person of the Year
Swift was chosen from a shortlist of finalists including Barbie, Hollywood strikers, King Charles III and Sam Altman
Taylor Swift has officially been named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year.
On Wednesday 6 December, the magazine announced Swift had earned the honour after an “editors’ assessment of the individual who most shaped the headlines over the previous 12 months, for better or for worse”.
The recognition of Swift comes on the heels of a whirlwind year for the popstar, whose Eras Tour dominated ticket sales in 2023.
“This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been,” Swift told Time. “Ultimately, we can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there’s only one question ... Are you not entertained?”
More follows…
