Travis Kelce has revealed the creative way he tried - and failed - to give Taylor Swift his number.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end shared that he attempted to meet the “Shake It Off” singer at one of her Eras Tour concert stops. However, the 33-year-old football star explained on Wednesday’s episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he was left “disappointed” when things didn’t go according to plan.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained to his NFL brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Throughout the Eras Tour, the singer’s fans - also known as Swifties - have been trading friendship bracelets at her concerts. The trend was directly inspired by a lyric from Swift’s Midnights album, “You’re On Your Own Kid,” which says: “Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it.”

When Kelce took part in the beloved tradition during a recent Eras Tour show, he attempted to pass along a bracelet to Swift, only this one had his phone number on it.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he told the Philadelphia Eagles center.

However, Kelce wasn’t able to meet Swift after the show, and he jokingly told listeners that he "took it personal”.

While Kelce was unable to secure a date with Swift, many fans shared their support for the unlikely celebrity pairing.

“I’m oddly rooting for this?” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another said: “This pairing would be everything honestly.”

A third fan wrote: “I am hereeeee for an athlete era!!!!!!!!”

Taylor Swift has been enjoying the single life ever since her short-lived relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy came to an end in June. The two sparked up a romance following Swift’s breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

The Grammy winner, 33, and Healy, 34, were first romantically linked in May after a report from The Sun claimed that Swift and Healy were set to “go public with their romance” at her Eras show in Nashville.

He appeared to confirm their romance by attending multiple US tour stops throughout her Eras Tour, which began on 18 March. The two were also seen together at private club Casa Cipriani in New York City, and were photographed leaving Electric Lady recording studio together, as Healy placed his hand on Swift’s lower back.

However, Swift and Healy called it quits in early June after realising they were “not really compatible with each other”.

Despite subsequent reports that the pair had rekindled their romance just one month later, a source confirmed to People that Swift is happy being single. “They are absolutely not together and aren’t even in contact anymore,” they said. “She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all BS.”

Meanwhile, NFL star Travis Kelce was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole for five years. The former couple reportedly ended their long-term relationship in 2022.

Last January, the Ohio native announced that he was single on The Pivot Podcast. “I’m in the free market right now,” he said. “I’m out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession.”