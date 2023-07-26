Taylor Swift fans prompt NFL stadium to change policy before concert

A stadium has changed one of its policies to accomodate Taylor Swift and her fans ahead of her concerts in San Francisco.

The “Speak Now” singer will perform at the Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, on Friday and Saturday (28 and 29 July).

Previously, the venue banned visitors from wearing bracelets inside the stadium, which was going to prove problematic for Swift’s fanbase - they are known for exchanging them at her performances.

In a statement on Twitter, Levi’s Stadium confirmed this policy would not stand for Swift’s concerts at the venue.

“Friendship bracelets will be permitted,” they said.